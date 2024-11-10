NFL Week 10 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 16, Denver Broncos 14

The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked by the Denver Broncos, 16-14, to stay undefeated.

Kansas City blocked a game-winning 35-yard field goal attempt from Wil Lutz despite the Broncos being in prime position to end the Chiefs' 14-game winning streak. In a game with low margins, the Chiefs' higher average yards per play (8.6 to 6.7) and more explosive passes (five to three) made a difference.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

S Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs – 84.0

Dl Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs – 80.4

TE Lucas Krull, Denver Broncos – 78.4

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Justin Reid powered a strong day for the Chiefs defense. The safety made three tackles in the run game. On 30 coverage snaps, Reid permitted only two catches for two yards, making two stops.

BOX SCORE