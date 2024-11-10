All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 10 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 16, Denver Broncos 14

2YH9XP2 Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) tries a field goal attempt, which was blocked, and then recovered by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos, 16-14. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

By Bradley Locker

The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked by the Denver Broncos, 16-14, to stay undefeated.

Kansas City blocked a game-winning 35-yard field goal attempt from Wil Lutz despite the Broncos being in prime position to end the Chiefs' 14-game winning streak. In a game with low margins, the Chiefs' higher average yards per play (8.6 to 6.7) and more explosive passes (five to three) made a difference.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

S Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs – 84.0

Dl Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs – 80.4

TE Lucas Krull, Denver Broncos – 78.4

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Justin Reid powered a strong day for the Chiefs defense. The safety made three tackles in the run game. On 30 coverage snaps, Reid permitted only two catches for two yards, making two stops.

BOX SCORE

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

 

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.