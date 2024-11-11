NFL Week 10 Recap: Arizona Cardinals 31, New York Jets 6

The Arizona Cardinals just kept on rolling, eviscerating the New York Jets 31-6 to win their fourth straight game.

Kyler Murray was magnificent for Arizona, fueling the Cardinals to 0.416 EPA per play and a staggering 7.0 yards per play. The Jets repeatedly failed to get off the field, allowing the Cardinals to convert 71% of third-down tries and surrendering 13 explosive plays.

Meanwhile, New York — which fell to 3-7 — averaged a measly 3.7 yards per play and suffered from multiple fourth-down mistries. Aaron Rodgers went just 23-for-38 for 169 yards and a turnover-worthy play.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

TE Elijah Higgins, Arizona Cardinals – 90.0

RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals – 88.6

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – 87.6

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Pick your poison along the Arizona offense, but Higgins finished as the team's highest-graded player. Higgins secured a terrific 85.7 run-blocking grade on 14 run-blocking snaps. He also hauled in both of his targets for 14 yards and a first down.

