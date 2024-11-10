NFL Week 10 Recap: New Orleans Saints 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

The seven-game slide is over.

The New Orleans Saints used clean pockets and stingy defense, headlined by a key Tyrann Mathieu interception with 2 minutes remaining, to shock the now-6-4 Atlanta Falcons, 20-17, and end a winless streak one week after firing head coach Dennis Allen.

New Orleans' offensive line surrendered only five quarterback pressures, pending PFF's final review of the game, and didn't allow any hits or sacks. As a result, Derek Carr completed 13-of-17 passes for two touchdowns and two big-time throws when kept clean.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chris Lindstrom makes this a rare case of the losing team earning Player of the Game honors. The star Falcons guard recorded a positive grade — as opposed to a neutral or negative tag — on nearly 50% of his run-blocking snaps and didn't allow any pressure on 41 pass-blocking snaps in Atlanta's defeat.

