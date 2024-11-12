All
NFL Week 10 Recap: Miami Dolphins 23, Los Angeles Rams 15

2YHG9DE Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

By Ben Cooper
Los Angeles Rams Miami Dolphins

Just before rookie kicker Joshua Karty‘s third field-goal try of the night sailed through the uprights, whistles pierced through Los Angeles Rams fans' cheers.

False start.

Karty lined up again, this time from 57 yards out. Wide right. The Miami Dolphins took over near midfield and quickly built upon their 10-6 lead with a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, capitalizing on one of many Rams errors on Monday Night Football.

The field goal perhaps would've provided Los Angeles a chance to attack differently on offense late, as the 23-15 final score indicates, but self-inflicted wounds plagued the Rams all game to end the team's three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Dolphins halted a three-game skid and will look to fight for a playoff spot down the stretch with Tua Tagovailoa back leading the charge.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Rams' young, vicious defensive line held up its end of the bargain in the team's loss. Second-year interior defender Kobie Turner finished the contest with three quarterback pressures, two run-defense stops and a game-high six total stops.

