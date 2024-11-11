NFL Week 10 Recap: Detroit Lions 26, Houston Texans 23

Jake Bates nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 26-23 comeback win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Despite Jared Goff’s career-high five interceptions — three in the first half and two more in the third quarter — the Lions erased a 23-7 halftime deficit, scoring 16 unanswered points over the final 30 minutes.

Jared Goff’s stat line was rough—15-of-30 for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions—but only three of those picks were graded as turnover-worthy plays. Houston’s C.J. Stroud completed 19 of 33 passes for 212 yards, with one touchdown, two interceptions, no big-time throws, and two turnover-worthy plays.

The seven combined interceptions were the most in a game since 2018.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III had an outstanding game in coverage on Sunday night, and he'll be heading home with a game ball because of his role in his team's come-from-behind win. He was targeted six times in coverage but allowed only two catches for 16 yards and picked off two passes. He allowed just a 2.8 passer rating on throws into his coverage for the night, with C.J. Stroud averaging just 2.7 yards per target into Davis' coverage.

