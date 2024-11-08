NFL Week 10 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 35, Cincinnati Bengals 34

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned yet another elite PFF grade and threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, leading a comeback that lifted his team to a 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Trailing 21-7 in the third quarter, Baltimore overcame a strong performance from Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught 11 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Chase’s last touchdown, a 5-yard catch with under a minute to play, cut the Ravens’ lead to one.

Cincinnati then went for a 2-point conversion to take the lead, but Joe Burrow’s pass to Tanner Hudson fell incomplete, sealing the Ravens' victory.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ja'Marr Chase showcased his game-changing ability against his division rivals, playing a game-high 65 receiving snaps and hauling in 11 of his 16 targets for 264 yards, three touchdowns, and eight first downs.

Seven of his receptions went for 15 or more yards, and he racked up 102 yards after the catch. Chase averaged an impressive 4.47 yards per route run and generated a 151.0 passer rating when targeted—outstanding numbers given his high volume of snaps.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE