PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 14

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for Week 14's Thursday Night Football contest between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Stay tuned for the rest of the slate's grade releases.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself. To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

DETROIT LIONS 34, GREEN BAY PACKERS 31

Lions LB Jack Campbell

Leading the way for a depleted Lions defense, Campbell earned the highest single-game PFF grade of his two-year career in Detroit’s win on Thursday Night Football. He registered a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop against the run and earned a positive grade on 21.7% of his run-defense snaps.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

