PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 14

PFF grades are now live for Week 14's Thursday Night Football contest between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Stay tuned for the rest of the slate's grade releases.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL.

Lions LB Jack Campbell

Leading the way for a depleted Lions defense, Campbell earned the highest single-game PFF grade of his two-year career in Detroit’s win on Thursday Night Football. He registered a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop against the run and earned a positive grade on 21.7% of his run-defense snaps.

