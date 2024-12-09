NFL scores and recaps for every Week 14 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 14 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click here to jump to a game:

GB@DET | NYJ@MIA | ATL@MIN | NO@NYG | CAR@PHI |

CLE@PIT | LV@TB | JAX@TEN | SEA@ARI | CHI@SF |

BUF@LAR | LAC@KC | CIN@DAL

The Detroit Lions kicked off Week 14 with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thursday evening, as Jake Bates kicked the game-winning field goal.

It was a tight game throughout, as both teams showed why they are among the best in the NFC. Both offenses were excellent, averaging over 5.0 yards per play and scoring 30-plus points each.

The Lions improved to 12-1, while the Packers fell to 9-4.

When the then-2-4 New York Jets acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in an attempt to reignite their season, they likely didn't envision the next seven games going this poorly: loss, loss, win, loss, loss, loss and, most recently, loss.

Few things have gone right for the team, despite being in position to win several more contests. Seven of their defeats have come by 6 or fewer points, including each of the past three.

The Jets' Week 14 battle with the Miami Dolphins was nearly locked up, a 26-23 lead in hand with 52 seconds remaining, but it all went downhill once more. A long kickoff return helped Miami even the score, and New York's offense didn't lay a finger on the ball in overtime as the Dolphins marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown.

The Dolphins' 32-26 win, a game in which Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle returned to their dominant ways, brings the team to 6-7 and close to knocking on the playoff door.

The Minnesota Vikings raced past the Atlanta Falcons, 42-21, to move to 11-2 and spoil Kirk Cousins‘ homecoming.

Minnesota's offense was virtually unstoppable all day, averaging 0.312 EPA per play and 7.7 yards per play. Sam Darnold threw for five touchdowns, and the Vikings racked up a staggering 14 explosive plays. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison combined for a whopping 15 catches for 265 yards and five scores.

Atlanta's defense was non-competitive for most of the day, which proved fatal despite offensive success. The Falcons averaged 6.9 yards per play, and a staggering three Falcons secured overall grades of 90.0 or better, pending final review.

Drew Lock‘s inauspicious 0-of-11 passing line to open the game only set the stage for things to come.

The New York Giants could only improve from there — but not by much. They scored just 11 points, and Bryan Bresee ended their hopes of sending the game to overtime by blocking a 35-yard field goal try. It was New York's eighth straight loss, a 14-11 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

The Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the upstart Carolina Panthers, 22-16, to move to 11-2.

Philadelphia's run game moved the ball well yet again, posting 0.354 EPA per play with 215 net yards and a total of eight explosive runs. The Eagles' stout defense was also strong yet again, limiting Carolina to -0.013 EPA per play and 4.3 yards per play.

Even though Carolina lost, Bryce Young showed promise yet again. The former No. 1 overall pick unfurled a perfect throw to Xavier Legette which would have given the Panthers a last-second tie (if not lead), but the ball was dropped. Young completed 20-of-36 passes for 195 yards, two big-time throws, two turnover-worthy plays and a 61.3 PFF passing grade, pending final review.

Jameis Winston‘s play style is well-documented at this point. He throws impressive touchdowns, and he tosses head-scratching interceptions. A lot of them.

Winston added to his totals against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14: two more scores and two more picks. But while he is capable of carrying his team with such efforts, this was not one of them. The turnovers and lack of big plays were the demise of Winston's Cleveland Browns in a 27-14 loss to the Steelers, who limited him when it mattered and used timely Jaylen Warren chunk gains to move two games ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson continued his careful ways, making three big-time throws in the win while committing no turnover-worthy plays.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took over first place in the NFC South with a 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tampa Bay's run game excelled as usual, averaging 5.8 net yards per rush with an average of 4.0 yards after contact. The Buccaneers racked up 152 net rushing yards and five explosive runs.

On the other hand, offense remained hard to find for Las Vegas. A serious knee injury for Aidan O'Connell didn't help a unit that averaged just 4.5 yards per play and scored only one red-zone touchdown on four trips.

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their first win in seven weeks by taking down the Tennessee Titans, 10-6.

In a game where both offenses struggled, Jacksonville's passing attack proved the difference. The Jaguars averaged 9.6 yards per completion and racked up five explosive passes. Mac Jones (24-for-32, 228 yards, two interceptions, one turnover-worthy throw) was solid.

Jacksonville's league-worst defense also put together a solid afternoon, limiting Tennessee to -0.170 EPA per play, 4.4 yards per play and zero red-zone touchdowns on two possessions.

In a pivotal NFC West matchup, the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks 30-18, extending their losing streak to three games and dropping their season record to 6-7.

The Seahawks, now 8-5, have widened their division lead over the Cardinals.

Arizona struggled across all phases, with quarterback Kyler Murray throwing two first-quarter interceptions, marking the first time in his career he has thrown multiple interceptions in consecutive games. The Cardinals’ passing game mustered just -0.030 EPA per play, and Murray finished with a sub-65.0 passing grade on the first review.

Despite missing starting running back Kenneth Walker III, Seattle's ground game thrived. Backup Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns, forcing six missed tackles and averaging a very healthy 5.7 yards after contact per carry.

The San Francisco 49ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Quarterback Brock Purdy led the charge, completing 20-of-25 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns went to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who finished the game with six receptions for 90 yards.

Running back Isaac Guerendo, stepping up due to injuries in the backfield, made a significant impact with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, adding 50 receiving yards to his performance. Tight end George Kittle also delivered a stellar outing, catching six passes for 151 yards.

The 49ers' defense controlled the game, holding the Bears to just 162 total yards and sacking rookie quarterback Caleb Williams seven times.

In a high-scoring thriller, the Los Angeles Rams edged out the Buffalo Bills 44-42 on Sunday, snapping Buffalo's seven-game winning streak. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 277 yards and delivered the decisive blow with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua with just 1:54 remaining.

Despite the loss, Bills quarterback Josh Allen made NFL history by becoming the first player ever to record three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a single game. Allen finished with 343 passing yards and 81 rushing yards, accounting for all six of Buffalo's touchdowns.

The Rams improved to 7-6, bolstering their playoff hopes, while the Bills fell to 10-3, tightening the race for the AFC’s top seed.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just always seem to find a way — and they did it again in their 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

The Chiefs were sluggish on Sunday night. The offense generated 0.018 EPA per play, which ranks 14th among the 24 offenses that have played in Week 14. The defense allowed 0.103 EPA per play, a mark good for 13th.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under near-constant duress, too, facing pressure on 17 of his 47 dropbacks, according to PFF's live grading. The Chiefs star finished 5-of-14 for 66 yards and an interception on those plays — but it ultimately didn’t matter.

With 4:35 remaining and trailing by a point, Mahomes led his team down the field and then delivered one of the plays of the game when he scrambled out of the pocket and sidestepped a would-be tackler to give him a chance to find Travis Kelce for a first down, giving the Chiefs a chance to wind the clock down to one second and set up a field goal.

It was then up to Matthew Wright to seal the win, which he did — with the help of the upright.

And that’s just the Chiefs’ season in a nutshell.

