NFL Week 14 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 44, Buffalo Bills 42

In a high-scoring thriller, the Los Angeles Rams edged out the Buffalo Bills 44-42 on Sunday, snapping Buffalo's seven-game winning streak. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 277 yards and delivered the decisive blow with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua with just 1:54 remaining.

Despite the loss, Bills quarterback Josh Allen made NFL history by becoming the first player ever to record three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a single game. Allen finished with 343 passing yards and 81 rushing yards, accounting for all six of Buffalo's touchdowns.

The Rams improved to 7-6, bolstering their playoff hopes, while the Bills fell to 10-3, tightening the race for the AFC’s top seed.

Matthew Stafford delivered a stellar performance in the Rams' Week 14 victory, completing 21 of his 28 pass attempts for 277 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The veteran quarterback recorded two big-time throws without any turnover-worthy plays and threw 60.7% of his passes beyond the first down marker.

Stafford excelled when operating from a clean pocket, completing 17-of-21 attempts for 226 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in a 143.3 passer rating.

