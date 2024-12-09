NFL Week 14 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 22, Carolina Panthers 16

The Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the upstart Carolina Panthers, 22-16, to move to 11-2.

Philadelphia's run game moved the ball well yet again, posting 0.354 EPA per play with 215 net yards and a total of eight explosive runs. The Eagles' stout defense was also strong yet again, limiting Carolina to -0.013 EPA per play and 4.3 yards per play.

Even though Carolina lost, Bryce Young showed promise yet again. The former No. 1 overall pick unfurled a perfect throw to Xavier Legette which would have given the Panthers a last-second tie (if not lead), but the ball was dropped. Young completed 20-of-36 passes for 195 yards, two big-time throws, two turnover-worthy plays and a 61.3 PFF passing grade, pending final review.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

OG Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles – 89.8

OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles – 88.5

WR Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers – 88.5

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Philadelphia's offensive line dominated against a depleted Carolina front four. At right guard, Becton permitted only one pressure on 28 pass-blocking snaps. In the run game, the first-year Eagle secured a solid 72.0 run-blocking grade.

BOX SCORE