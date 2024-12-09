NFL Week 14 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 38, Chicago Bears 13

The San Francisco 49ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Quarterback Brock Purdy led the charge, completing 20-of-25 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns went to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who finished the game with six receptions for 90 yards.

Running back Isaac Guerendo, stepping up due to injuries in the backfield, made a significant impact with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, adding 50 receiving yards to his performance. Tight end George Kittle also delivered a stellar outing, catching six passes for 151 yards.

The 49ers' defense controlled the game, holding the Bears to just 162 total yards and sacking rookie quarterback Caleb Williams seven times.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

49ers tight end George Kittle delivered a vintage performance, catching all six of his targets for 151 yards, with an impressive 103 yards coming after the catch. Kittle forced a missed tackle and averaged 17.2 yards after the catch per reception in the win. If it holds up after PFF's reviews, this outing could result in the highest single-game receiving grade of his career.

