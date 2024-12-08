NFL Week 14 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, Las Vegas Raiders 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took over first place in the NFC South with a 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tampa Bay's run game excelled as usual, averaging 5.8 net yards per rush with an average of 4.0 yards after contact. The Buccaneers racked up 152 net rushing yards and five explosive runs.

On the other hand, offense remained hard to find for Las Vegas. A serious knee injury for Aidan O'Connell didn't help a unit that averaged just 4.5 yards per play and scored only one red-zone touchdown on four trips.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

S Tre'Von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders – 89.6

CB Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 80.9

Edge Chris Braswell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 79.6

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Although the Raiders came up short yet again, Moehrig flourished. The Raiders safety permitted only two catches on six yards, forcing two incompletions in the process. He also added a stop in the run game.

BOX SCORE