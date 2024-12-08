NFL Week 14 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 10, Tennessee Titans 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their first win in seven weeks by taking down the Tennessee Titans, 10-6.

In a game where both offenses struggled, Jacksonville's passing attack proved the difference. The Jaguars averaged 9.6 yards per completion and racked up five explosive passes. Mac Jones (24-for-32, 228 yards, two interceptions, one turnover-worthy throw) was solid.

Jacksonville's league-worst defense also put together a solid afternoon, limiting Tennessee to -0.170 EPA per play, 4.4 yards per play and zero red-zone touchdowns on two possessions.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

OT John Ojukwu, Tennessee Titans – 90.0

Edge Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars – 89.5

CB Montaric Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars – 84.2

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While playing in a limited capacity (10 total snaps), John Ojukwu played well at inline tight end. On nine run-blocking snaps, Ojukwu generated an 84.1 run-blocking grade, pending final review. All told, Ojukwu compiled a 90.0 overall grade.

BOX SCORE