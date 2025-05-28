All
NFL's most targeted WRs by situation: Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more

2YF6M3G Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) pulls in a touchdown reception against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson)

By Lauren Gray
  • Drake London finished last season as the league's most targeted slot receiver: He ranked first in target rate (33.3%) and PFF receiving grade (88.6) at that alignment after running a career-high 219 inside routes.
  • Malik Nabers is on a path to immediate stardom: Nabers, already one of the league's best wide receivers, produced a 29.7% target rate as a rookie — the highest mark generated by a first-year receiver over the past five seasons.
Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

With the passing game as prolific as it’s been in the game’s history, drawing targets is a measure of elite receiver play that’s often overlooked, but remains a key indicator of production.

These are the NFL’s most targeted receivers from the 2024 season in each major receiving facet.  

Overall Target Rate (Min. 300 Snaps): Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

