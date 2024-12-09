NFL Week 14 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 30, Arizona Cardinals 18

In a pivotal NFC West matchup, the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks 30-18, extending their losing streak to three games and dropping their season record to 6-7.

The Seahawks, now 8-5, have widened their division lead over the Cardinals.

Arizona struggled across all phases, with quarterback Kyler Murray throwing two first-quarter interceptions, marking the first time in his career he has thrown multiple interceptions in consecutive games. The Cardinals’ passing game mustered just -0.030 EPA per play, and Murray finished with a sub-65.0 passing grade on the first review.

Despite missing starting running back Kenneth Walker III, Seattle's ground game thrived. Backup Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns, forcing six missed tackles and averaging a very healthy 5.7 yards after contact per carry.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant made a significant impact in both pass and run defense during Seattle's Week 14 victory. He was targeted four times, allowing three catches for 47 yards, but also recorded an interception and a defensive stop while tallying four total tackles in the passing game. Bryant further contributed by forcing a fumble against the run early in the fourth quarter, showcasing his playmaking ability throughout the contest.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE