NFL Week 14 Recap: Detroit Lions 34, Green Bay Packers 31

The Detroit Lions kicked off Week 14 with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thursday evening, as Jake Bates kicked the game winning field

It was a tight game throughout, as both teams showed why their among the best in the NFC. Both offenses were excellent, averaging over 5.0 yards per play in addition to scoring 30-plus points each.

The Lions improved to 12-1 while the Packers fell to 9-4.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While Ezekiel Turner might have graded better, his lack of snaps played (15) enabled Tim Patrick to take this honor.

Patrick didn't accumulate a ton of yards, catching six of his seven targets for 43 receiving yards, but he made each count, as he totaled two touchdowns and three other first downs. He also totaled a 25.9% threat rate.

