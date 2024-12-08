NFL Week 14 Recap: Miami Dolphins 32, New York Jets 26

When the then-2-4 New York Jets acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in an attempt to reignite their season, they likely didn't envision the next seven games going this poorly: loss, loss, win, loss, loss, loss and, most recently, loss.

Few things have gone right for the team, despite being in position to win several more contests. Seven of their defeats have come by 6 or fewer points, including each of the past three.

The Jets' Week 14 battle with the Miami Dolphins was nearly locked up, a 26-23 lead in hand with 52 seconds remaining, but it all went downhill once more. A long kickoff return helped Miami even the score, and New York's offense didn't lay a finger on the ball in overtime as the Dolphins marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown.

The Dolphins' 32-26 win, a game in which Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle returned to their dominant ways, brings the team to 6-7 and close to knocking on the playoff door.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are each on track to earn 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in this game. Despite their lackluster seasons, Waddle and Hill carried the Dolphins' passing game against the Jets by combining for 26 targets, 19 catches, 214 receiving yards and 14 first-down grabs.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE