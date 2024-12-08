NFL Week 14 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Cleveland Browns 14

Jameis Winston‘s play style is well-documented at this point. He throws impressive touchdowns, and he tosses head-scratching interceptions. A lot of them.

Winston added to his totals against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14: two more scores and two more picks. But while he is capable of carrying his team with such efforts, this was not one of them. The turnovers and lack of big plays were the demise of Winston's Cleveland Browns in a 27-14 loss to the Steelers, who limited him when it mattered and used timely Jaylen Warren chunk gains to move two games ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson continued his careful ways, making three big-time throws in the win while committing no turnover-worthy plays.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Several defenders graded highly after initial reviews, although Elandon Roberts stands out for his run defense. He made two stops in the ground game, including one massive fourth-down tackle for loss. He also didn't allow any catches on 13 coverage snaps.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE