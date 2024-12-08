NFL Week 14 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 42, Atlanta Falcons 21

The Minnesota Vikings raced past the Atlanta Falcons, 42-21, to move to 11-2 and spoil Kirk Cousins‘ homecoming.

Minnesota's offense was virtually unstoppable all day, averaging 0.312 EPA per play and 7.7 yards per play. Sam Darnold threw for five touchdowns, and the Vikings racked up a staggering 14 explosive plays. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison combined for a whopping 15 catches for 265 yards and five scores.

Atlanta's defense was non-competitive for most of the day, which proved fatal despite offensive success. The Falcons averaged 6.9 yards per play, and a staggering three Falcons secured overall grades of 90.0 or better, pending final review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons – 92.8

OG Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons – 92.4

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – 90.6

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Much of the Falcons' offensive success (even in a losing effort) came courtesy of Allgeier. Atlanta's backup running back accumulated 62 yards on only nine carries, picking up five first downs and forcing two missed tackles. Maybe most impressive is that Allgeier averaged 5.2 yards after contact per attempt.

BOX SCORE