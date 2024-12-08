NFL Week 14 Recap: New Orleans Saints 14, New York Giants 11

Drew Lock‘s inauspicious 0-of-11 passing line to open the game only set the stage for things to come.

The New York Giants could only improve from there — but not by much. They scored just 11 points, and Bryan Bresee ended their hopes of sending the game to overtime by blocking a 35-yard field goal try. It was New York's eighth straight loss, a 14-11 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Cornerback Ugo Amadi was seemingly everywhere for New Orleans, contributing three tackle contributions in run defense — as the game's highest-graded run defender, pending reviews — and facing nine targets in coverage. While Amadi surrendered six catches, that resulted in just 56 yards and he forced two incompletions.

