NFL Week 14 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Dallas Cowboys 20

On fourth-and-27 with 2 minutes remaining, in a tie game, the Cincinnati Bengals stared down the daunting task of punting to returner KaVontae Turpin with another close loss a real possibility.

Punter Ryan Rehkow was likely asked to angle it away from the shifty Turpin, but the ball never made it far enough for that to play out. The Dallas Cowboys blocked it, only for Amani Oruwariye to whiff on the recovery and the Bengals to recover. Chaos.

Somehow, some way, a botched punt was just what Cincinnati needed. Ja'Marr Chase caught a 40-yard touchdown pass three plays later, and the Bengals walked away as 27-20 victors on Monday Night Football.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ja'Marr Chase is inevitable. He has now scored eight touchdowns in his past four games, headlined by a game-winning catch-and-run against the Cowboys. Chase saw a season-high 18 targets in this game, turning that workload into an elite 90.1 initial PFF overall grade. His 177 receiving yards marked just his third-highest total in a game this season, as did his 81 yards after the catch.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE