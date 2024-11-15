PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 11

PFF grades are now live for Week 11's Thursday Night Football contest between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. Stay tuned for the rest of Week 11's grade releases!

Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell

The Eagles held Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin to just two targets and one reception for 10 yards on Thursday Night Football. Mitchell lined up at right cornerback on all but four of his snaps, while McLaurin aligned opposite him on all but 10 of his snaps. The Commanders didn’t target McLaurin once with Mitchell across from him.

Highest-Graded Cornerbacks in Eagles-Commanders

