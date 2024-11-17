All
NFL Week 11 Recap: Detroit Lions 52, Jacksonville Jaguars 6

2YK6KBJ Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

By Mark Chichester
Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions cruised to a dominant 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, extending their winning streak to eight games and improving to 9-1 on the season.

Quarterback Jared Goff led the charge with four touchdown passes, including two to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the Lions racked up a franchise-record 645 total yards. The 46-point margin of victory marked the largest in team history and handed the Jaguars their most lopsided defeat ever.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jared Goff delivered yet another excellent performance as he led his team to its ninth win of the season. Goff completed 24 of his 29 pass attempts for 412 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He may not have recorded any big-time throws in the contest, but he also made no turnover-worthy plays, and one of his five incompletions was due to a drop by his receiver. He was excellent when kept clean from pressure, finishing 22-of-25 for 368 yards and all four of his touchdowns, which shows how clinical he was in the game but also highlights how much the Jaguars' pass rush struggled against the stout Lions line.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

