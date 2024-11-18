NFL Week 11 Recap: Denver Broncos 38, Atlanta Falcons 6

The Denver Broncos got back on track in Week 11, dismantling the Atlanta Falcons, 38-6, in a battle between playoff hopefuls.

Denver's offense was prolific all afternoon against a shoddy Atlanta defense. Bo Nix was nearly flawless, completing 29-of-34 attempts for 318 yards, four touchdowns, one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. The Broncos contained Atlanta's high-powered offense to -0.161 EPA per play, keeping Bijan Robinson in check for 13 carries and only 44 yards.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

G Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos – 92.8

ILB Cody Barton, Denver Broncos – 90.3

Edge Zach Harrison, Atlanta Falcons – 89.8

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Quinn Meinerz fueled a massive day for Denver's offense. The underrated right guard permitted only one pressure on 36 pass-blocking snaps. Meinerz added a 76.9 run-blocking grade, pending final review.

BOX SCORE