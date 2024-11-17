NFL Week 11 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 28, New England Patriots 22

Matthew Stafford‘s arm talent and the Los Angeles Rams‘ consistent pressure on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye proved vital in Los Angeles' 28-22 win in Week 11.

Stafford tossed four touchdowns, moving to 10th all-time in the NFL record books, and 10 different Rams notched a quarterback pressure.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Puka Nacua, now four games back from injury, looks like his elite self. The second-year Rams wideout paced the team in receiving yards (123) and secured a first down on all seven of his catches. Nacua's 339 receiving yards over the past four weeks are the fourth most among all receivers, pending the results of Week 11's later games.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE