NFL Week 11 Recap: Houston Texans 34, Dallas Cowboys 10

For a moment, the Dallas Cowboys and fill-in starting quarterback Cooper Rush looked as though they might challenge for an improbable win against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 11.

That was as the team neared the endzone before halftime, with a chance to cut the Texans' lead to either four or zero and get the ball after the break. A missed kick from the reliable Brandon Aubrey ended those hopes, though, and Dallas failed to score another point in a 34-10 loss in Week 11.

Joe Mixon hit paydirt thrice, and the Texans' defense swarmed the Cowboys in a second-half shutout. With the defeat, Dallas remains winless at home in 2024. The Texans move to 7-4 atop the AFC South.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Derek Stingley Jr. faced five targets into his coverage and surrendered just one catch for 8 yards. He snagged an interception and dropped another in an elite coverage performance.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE