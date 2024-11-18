NFL scores and recaps for every Week 11 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 11 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click below to jump to a game:

WAS@PHI | GB@CHI | JAX@DET | LV@MIA | LAR@NE | CLE@NO

BAL@PIT | MIN@TEN | IND@NYJ | ATL@DEN | SEA@SF | KC@BUF

CIN@LAC | HOU@DAL

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off Week 11 with a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Finacial Field on Thursday night.

The Eagles offense was plagued by missed field goals and poor execution for most of the evening. However, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley helped manufacture three fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead and put the game out of reach.

The Eagles offense, powered by its fourth-quarter surge, averaged 0.184 EPA per play, while the Commanders offense struggled to -0.2185 EPA per play, as Jayden Daniels put forth one of his roughest NFL performances to date.

A third-and-20 notwithstanding, Caleb Williams drove the Chicago Bears down the field to put kicker Cairo Santos in position to upset the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

But it was not to be in Thomas Brown's first game as Chicago's offensive coordinator. The Packers blocked Santos' 46-yard try, ensuring Green Bay walked away as 20-19 victors in Week 11.

The Detroit Lions cruised to a dominant 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, extending their winning streak to eight games and improving to 9-1 on the season.

Quarterback Jared Goff led the charge with four touchdown passes, including two to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the Lions racked up a franchise-record 645 total yards. The 46-point margin of victory marked the largest in team history and handed the Jaguars their most lopsided defeat ever.

The Miami Dolphins netted their second straight win, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 34-19 to keep their wild-card hopes alive.

Miami's passing offense hummed as expected against a poor Las Vegas defense, averaging 0.550 EPA per play. Tua Tagovailoa recorded 311 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, a big-time throw and a turnover-worthy play, pending final review. Jonnu Smith and Tyreek Hill combined for 13 catches, 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford‘s arm talent and the Los Angeles Rams‘ consistent pressure on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye proved vital in Los Angeles' 28-22 win in Week 11.

Stafford tossed four touchdowns, moving to 10th all-time in the NFL record books, and 10 different Rams notched a quarterback pressure.

The New Orleans Saints moved to two straight wins under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, beating the Cleveland Browns, 35-14.

New Orleans' offense was in rhythm all day, posting 0.335 EPA per play and dominating on the ground with 214 rushing yards. The Saints permitted 458 total yards, but the team's offense producing 8.2 yards per play was enough. The team's 21 pressures — compared to the 10 for the Browns — proved pivotal.

The feistiness of Pittsburgh Steelers–Baltimore Ravens games usually manifests in stingy defense and, accordingly, field goals.

Week 11's matchup was no different, and Chris Boswell was the superior kicker in a battle with Justin Tucker. Boswell hit on all six of his attempts, whereas Tucker sent two of his tries wide left — a continuation of his season-long struggles.

The Steelers were ultimately the better team in the AFC North duel, topping the Ravens by an 18-16 score.

Sam Darnold completed 20 of 35 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, guiding the Minnesota Vikings to a 23-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

The win marked the Vikings' third straight and maintained their perfect 5-0 record against AFC opponents this season. Meanwhile, the Titans (2-8) suffered their second consecutive loss but managed to keep the game competitive.

In a dramatic comeback, Anthony Richardson powered the Indianapolis Colts to a 28-27 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Returning to the starting lineup after a two-game benching, Richardson threw for 272 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a game-winning 4-yard rushing score with just 46 seconds remaining.

The Jets had seized a 27-22 lead late in the fourth quarter on Anders Carlson‘s 35-yard field goal with 2:41 to play. Richardson responded with a clutch six-play, 70-yard drive, capping it off with his second rushing touchdown of the day to seal the win.

The victory lifts the Colts to 5-6, while the Jets drop to 3-8, suffering their seventh loss in their last eight games.

The Denver Broncos got back on track in Week 11, dismantling the Atlanta Falcons, 38-6, in a battle between playoff hopefuls.

Denver's offense was prolific all afternoon against a shoddy Atlanta defense. Bo Nix was nearly flawless, completing 29-of-34 attempts for 318 yards, four touchdowns, one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. The Broncos contained Atlanta's high-powered offense to -0.161 EPA per play, keeping Bijan Robinson in check for 13 carries and only 44 yards.

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a last-second, 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers to beat the division rival for the first time in three seasons.

Geno Smith‘s go-ahead touchdown run with 12 seconds left gave the Seahawks a lead they wouldn't relinquish. For the second straight week, Jaxon Smith-Njigba came up with a tremendous day, catching 10 of 11 targets for 109 yards and six first downs.

On the other end, Brock Purdy was only okay, completing 22-of-30 passes for just 160 yards, a touchdown, an interception, zero big-time throws and a 64.2 PFF passing grade, pending final review. The 49ers missed Nick Bosa, who played just 26 snaps due to injury.

These are the games in which the decision to play to win or play not to lose matters most.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott chose the former path when he called for his team to go for a fourth-and-2 while up two points on the Kansas City Chiefs with less than 3 minutes remaining.

His quarterback, Josh Allen, responded in storybook fashion. Following the snap, Allen sensed the pass-rushers around him and darted for the first-down line. The first down soon became a given; Allen wanted more. He scampered in for a clinching 26-yard rushing touchdown, and the Bills walked away as 30-21 winners against Patrick Mahomes and company in Week 11.

The Los Angeles Chargers edged out the Cincinnati Bengals in a thrilling 34-27 victory on Sunday night, capping off a dramatic game with J.K. Dobbins’ decisive 29-yard touchdown run with just 18 seconds remaining.

Justin Herbert led the Chargers with 297 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an additional 65 rushing yards, while rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey shined with a career-high 123 yards on six catches, including pivotal plays on the game-winning drive.

Despite Joe Burrow‘s stellar effort — throwing for 356 yards and three touchdowns — the Bengals couldn’t hold off the Chargers’ late-game surge. After erasing a 21-point third-quarter deficit to tie the game at 27-27, Cincinnati allowed Los Angeles to march 84 yards in just four plays for the go-ahead score. Dobbins’ eighth touchdown of the season sealed the Chargers’ fourth straight victory.

The win moved the Chargers to 7-3, bolstering their playoff chances, while the Bengals fell to 4-7, with their postseason hopes fading. Five of Cincinnati’s seven losses this season have come by seven points or fewer, underscoring their struggles in close contests.

