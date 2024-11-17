NFL Week 11 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 23, Tennessee Titans 13

Sam Darnold completed 20 of 35 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, guiding the Minnesota Vikings to a 23-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

The win marked the Vikings' third straight and maintained their perfect 5-0 record against AFC opponents this season. Meanwhile, the Titans (2-8) suffered their second consecutive loss but managed to keep the game competitive.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

According to PFF's initial grading, Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. delivered a standout performance, earning a 90.3 grade—on track to be the second-best single-game mark of his career. Pace excelled in coverage, as both of the passes thrown his way fell incomplete. However, it was his impact against the run and as a pass-rusher that truly stood out.

Across 11 run-defense snaps, he notched a solo tackle and an assisted tackle. In the pass rush, he generated two quarterback hurries on just eight pass-rush snaps, adding another win that didn’t result in pressure.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE