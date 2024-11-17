All
NFL Week 11 Recap: Miami Dolphins 34, Las Vegas Raiders 19

By Bradley Locker

The Miami Dolphins netted their second straight win, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 34-19 to keep their wild-card hopes alive.

Miami's passing offense hummed as expected against a poor Las Vegas defense, averaging 0.550 EPA per play. Tua Tagovailoa recorded 311 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, a big-time throw and a turnover-worthy play, pending final review. Jonnu Smith and Tyreek Hill combined for 13 catches, 162 yards and three touchdowns.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Edge Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins – 85.0

Dl Adam Butler, Las Vegas Raiders – 83.0

Edge Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders – 82.5

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chop Robinson just keeps getting better by the week. The first-round pick followed up a strong showing on Monday night with his best career outing to date, amassing five pressures and a staggering 20% pressure rate. He also didn't miss a tackle.

BOX SCORE

