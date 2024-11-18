NFL Week 11 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 27

The Los Angeles Chargers edged out the Cincinnati Bengals in a thrilling 34-27 victory on Sunday night, capping off a dramatic game with J.K. Dobbins’ decisive 29-yard touchdown run with just 18 seconds remaining.

Justin Herbert led the Chargers with 297 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an additional 65 rushing yards, while rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey shined with a career-high 123 yards on six catches, including pivotal plays on the game-winning drive.

Despite Joe Burrow‘s stellar effort — throwing for 356 yards and three touchdowns — the Bengals couldn’t hold off the Chargers’ late-game surge. After erasing a 21-point third-quarter deficit to tie the game at 27-27, Cincinnati allowed Los Angeles to march 84 yards in just four plays for the go-ahead score. Dobbins’ eighth touchdown of the season sealed the Chargers’ fourth straight victory.

The win moved the Chargers to 7-3, bolstering their playoff chances, while the Bengals fell to 4-7, with their postseason hopes fading. Five of Cincinnati’s seven losses this season have come by seven points or fewer, underscoring their struggles in close contests.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had a standout performance on Sunday Night Football, racking up a game-high 148 receiving yards on nine receptions from 13 targets. He scored a touchdown, moved the chains for five first downs and recorded four catches of 15 or more yards. Passes thrown his way yielded an impressive 132.9 passer rating for quarterback Joe Burrow.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE