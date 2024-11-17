All
NFL Week 11 Recap: New Orleans Saints 35, Cleveland Browns 14

2YK68EH New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) celebrate after stopping Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By Bradley Locker

The New Orleans Saints moved to two straight wins under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, beating the Cleveland Browns, 35-14.

New Orleans' offense was in rhythm all day, posting 0.335 EPA per play and dominating on the ground with 214 rushing yards. The Saints permitted 458 total yards, but the team's offense producing 8.2 yards per play was enough. The team's 21 pressures — compared to the 10 for the Browns — proved pivotal.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

ILB Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints – 92.6

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns – 92.0

TE Foster Moreau, New Orleans Saints – 91.7

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis turned in a resurgent performance in Week 11. The 35-year-old linebacker was targeted four times but permitted only one catch for six yards, forcing two incompletions in the process. He added a stop in the run game.

BOX SCORE

