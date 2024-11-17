NFL Week 11 Recap: New Orleans Saints 35, Cleveland Browns 14

The New Orleans Saints moved to two straight wins under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, beating the Cleveland Browns, 35-14.

New Orleans' offense was in rhythm all day, posting 0.335 EPA per play and dominating on the ground with 214 rushing yards. The Saints permitted 458 total yards, but the team's offense producing 8.2 yards per play was enough. The team's 21 pressures — compared to the 10 for the Browns — proved pivotal.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

ILB Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints – 92.6

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns – 92.0

TE Foster Moreau, New Orleans Saints – 91.7

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis turned in a resurgent performance in Week 11. The 35-year-old linebacker was targeted four times but permitted only one catch for six yards, forcing two incompletions in the process. He added a stop in the run game.

BOX SCORE