NFL Week 11 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 28, New York Jets 27

In a dramatic comeback, Anthony Richardson powered the Indianapolis Colts to a 28-27 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Returning to the starting lineup after a two-game benching, Richardson threw for 272 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a game-winning 4-yard rushing score with just 46 seconds remaining.

The Jets had seized a 27-22 lead late in the fourth quarter on Anders Carlson‘s 35-yard field goal with 2:41 to play. Richardson responded with a clutch six-play, 70-yard drive, capping it off with his second rushing touchdown of the day to seal the win.

The victory lifts the Colts to 5-6, while the Jets drop to 3-8, suffering their seventh loss in their last eight games.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Aaron Rodgers tested Colts cornerback Jaylon Johnson seven times on Sunday, but Johnson stood tall, allowing just three catches for 31 yards and one first down. Johnson intercepted one pass and forced two incompletions, holding Rodgers to a 56.3 passer rating when targeting his coverage.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE