NFL Week 11 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 20, San Francisco 49ers 17

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a last-second, 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers to beat the division rival for the first time in three seasons.

Geno Smith‘s go-ahead touchdown run with 12 seconds left gave the Seahawks a lead they wouldn't relinquish. For the second straight week, Jaxon Smith-Njigba came up with a tremendous day, catching 10 of 11 targets for 109 yards and six first downs.

On the other end, Brock Purdy was only okay, completing 22-of-30 passes for just 160 yards, a touchdown, an interception, zero big-time throws and a 64.2 PFF passing grade, pending final review. The 49ers missed Nick Bosa, who played just 26 snaps due to injury.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks – 89.5

WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers – 82.0

OG Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers – 76.2

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Smith-Njigba was unguardable for the second straight game. The Seattle wideout was the team's most-targeted player, and his 87.3 receiving grade marked his second straight game with an 87.0-plus mark, pending final review.

