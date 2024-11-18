NFL Week 11 Recap: Buffalo Bills 30, Kansas City Chiefs 21

These are the games in which the decision to play to win or play not to lose matters most.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott chose the former path when he called for his team to go for a fourth-and-2 while up two points on the Kansas City Chiefs with less than 3 minutes remaining.

His quarterback, Josh Allen, responded in storybook fashion. Following the snap, Allen sensed the pass-rushers around him and darted for the first-down line. The first down soon became a given; Allen wanted more. He scampered in for a clinching 26-yard rushing touchdown, and the Bills walked away as 30-21 winners against Patrick Mahomes and company in Week 11.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Who else? Bills quarterback Josh Allen made up for a poor interception on a fourth down early in the game by converting one late in the game for a rushing touchdown. Allen finished with four big-time throws and completed four of his seven attempts targeted 20-plus yards downfield.

