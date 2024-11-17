NFL Week 11 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 18, Baltimore Ravens 16

The feistiness of Pittsburgh Steelers–Baltimore Ravens games usually manifests in stingy defense and, accordingly, field goals.

Week 11's matchup was no different, and Chris Boswell was the superior kicker in a battle with Justin Tucker. Boswell hit on all six of his attempts, whereas Tucker sent two of his tries wide left — a continuation of his season-long struggles.

The Steelers were ultimately the better team in the AFC North duel, topping the Ravens by an 18-16 score.

The Steelers were ultimately the better team in the AFC North duel, topping the Ravens by an 18-16 score.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Linebacker Payton Wilson‘s incredible sideline interception — a play on which he wrestled the ball away from running back Justice Hill as both fell to the ground — kept the Ravens' offense from potentially driving down the field for the lead. The rookie Wilson allowed two catches for only 3 yards on four targets into his coverage.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE