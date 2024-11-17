All
NFL Week 11 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 18, Baltimore Ravens 16

2YK6R98 Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) reacts after intercepting a pass from the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Ben Cooper
Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers

The feistiness of Pittsburgh SteelersBaltimore Ravens games usually manifests in stingy defense and, accordingly, field goals.

Week 11's matchup was no different, and Chris Boswell was the superior kicker in a battle with Justin Tucker. Boswell hit on all six of his attempts, whereas Tucker sent two of his tries wide left — a continuation of his season-long struggles.

The Steelers were ultimately the better team in the AFC North duel, topping the Ravens by an 18-16 score.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Linebacker Payton Wilson‘s incredible sideline interception — a play on which he wrestled the ball away from running back Justice Hill as both fell to the ground — kept the Ravens' offense from potentially driving down the field for the lead. The rookie Wilson allowed two catches for only 3 yards on four targets into his coverage.

