NFL Week 11 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 26, Washington Commanders 18

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off Week 11 with a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Finacial Field on Thursday night.

The Eagles offense was plagued by missed field goals and poor execution for most of the evening; however, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley helped manufacture three fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead and put the game out of reach. The Eagles offense, powered by its fourth-quarter surge, averaged 0.184 EPA per play, while the Commanders offense struggled to -0.2185 EPA per play, as Jayden Daniels put forth one of his roughest NFL performances to date.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While the Eagles offense struggled for much of the game, tackle Jordan Mailata was outstanding throughout, grading strongly as both a run blocker and pass protector. In the run game, Mailata post an impressive 21.1% impact run rate. Additionally, he didn't allow a single pressure across 34 pass-blocking snaps.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE