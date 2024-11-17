All
NFL Week 11 Recap: Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago Bears 19

2YK641R Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed celebrates his touchdown catch with John FitzPatrick and Christian Watson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By Ben Cooper
Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers

A third-and-20 notwithstanding, Caleb Williams drove the Chicago Bears down the field to put kicker Cairo Santos in position to upset the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

But it was not to be in Thomas Brown's first game as Chicago's offensive coordinator. The Packers blocked Santos' 46-yard try, ensuring Green Bay walked away as 20-19 victors in Week 11.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s up-and-down season took a turn for the better in this game. The former first-round pick hauled in all four of his targets for a career-high 150 yards. The highlight was a diving grab, after which Watson returned to his feet and sped downfield for significant yards after the catch.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

