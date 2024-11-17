NFL Week 11 Recap: Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago Bears 19

A third-and-20 notwithstanding, Caleb Williams drove the Chicago Bears down the field to put kicker Cairo Santos in position to upset the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

But it was not to be in Thomas Brown's first game as Chicago's offensive coordinator. The Packers blocked Santos' 46-yard try, ensuring Green Bay walked away as 20-19 victors in Week 11.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s up-and-down season took a turn for the better in this game. The former first-round pick hauled in all four of his targets for a career-high 150 yards. The highlight was a diving grab, after which Watson returned to his feet and sped downfield for significant yards after the catch.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE