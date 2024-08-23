PFF grades are LIVE: NFL preseason Week 3

PFF grades are now live for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL preseason. This article will be updated as more games go final.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 3 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL.

Bears EDGE Austin Booker

Chicago’s fifth-round draft pick rounded out an impressive first preseason in the NFL with his best outing of the summer. He registered a hit and a hurry from just eight pass-rushing snaps, earning an 82.5 PFF pass-rushing grade in the process.

Bengals WR Jermaine Burton

The former Alabama standout has made a push for regular-season playing time with an impressive August. On the field for 18 receiving snaps in preseason Week 3, the third-round draft pick averaged 3.11 yards per route run and picked up 56 yards on four receptions.