Predicting the NFL's most improved player at every position

Caleb Williams could take a big step forward: The Chicago Bears’ quarterback has a new head coach and renewed optimism.



The Chicago Bears’ quarterback has a new head coach and renewed optimism. Is it finally Kayvon Thibodeaux’s time?: The former top-five pick might see less work in 2025, but he can become a great pass-rusher.



The former top-five pick might see less work in 2025, but he can become a great pass-rusher. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

Progression isn’t linear. A top-five pick has an easier and more natural path to breaking out and becoming a superstar, but players can fall through the cracks and seemingly ascend out of nowhere. At other times, players offer glimpses into what they could become. We’re going to try to predict the most improved player at every position ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Williams’ rookie season left a lot to be desired. A quick glimpse at the counting stats – 62.5% completion percentage, 3,541 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns against six interceptions – would suggest that things went well for Williams and the Bears offense, but a deeper look under the hood tells the story. Williams' 67.6 grade was 32nd out of 44 quarterbacks, and the former No. 1 pick was sacked a league-high 68 times in the regular season. There were flashes of potential, but environmentally speaking, Williams was thrown to the wolves.

Things should be different in 2025. The Bears hired Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the offseason as the team’s new head coach, and the optimism is through the roof in Chicago. Johnson and the front office made a concerted effort through free agency and the draft to improve Williams’ surroundings, trading for guards Joe Thuney, who earned an 80.0 grade in 2024, and Jonah Jackson, adding center Drew Dalman in free agency, while drafting Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Ozzy Trapilo with the team’s first three picks in the draft.

Johnson’s offense, with Jared Goff under center, in Detroit was consistently one of the best in the NFL. Goff has never been considered a quarterback who can carry an offense on his back, but he earned an 85.4 grade in Johnson’s three seasons as the Lions’ primary play-caller. All of that bodes well for Williams, who looks poised to take a step forward in his second season in the NFL.

There was little confusion with the Dolphins’ reasoning behind drafting Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wright has what the Dolphins covet: speed. And he has a lot of it. However, opportunities were limited for Wright in his rookie season. He carried the ball just 68 times for 249 yards, averaging a meagre 3.7 yards per attempt and earning a 65.3 grade. Wright had just 71 total touches, with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert earning 281 and 104 touches, respectively.

Wright won’t be usurping Achane as the lead running back in the Dolphins' offense. Achane’s 91.3 grade since 2023 is the third-highest among running backs, but Wright will earn more carries in 2025. Mostert left to join the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, and though the Dolphins signed Alexander Mattison in free agency, he presents himself more as a short-yardage back – something the Dolphins have needed in the past – and averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt in 2024.

An improved interior offensive line factors into Wright’s predicted improvement, too. The Dolphins signed James Daniels in free agency and drafted Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and their presence inside could open up more holes to be exploited between the tackles. Wright will get ample time to flash his talent in 2025, and there’s reason to believe he’ll deliver.

Harrison was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason. Billed as one of the greatest wide receiver prospects of all-time, Harrison had a decent enough rookie season, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns while earning a 77.7 grade, but there was a sense of a lot of meat being left on the bone for Harrison and the Cardinals. He topped 100 yards twice in his rookie season, but Harrison hauled in just 54.4% of his targets, 102nd out of 112 receivers, though Harrison only had one drop on the season.

There was an evident disconnect between Kyler Murray and Harrison, as the Cardinals quarterback formed a stronger connection to tight end Trey McBride. Harrison is too good a prospect not to improve in his second season, but as good as he can be, there are areas of his game where Harrison noticeably struggled. He caught just 16 of 38 contested targets, and just 10 of 28 targets over 20 yards. Being more consistent and physical at the catch-point is a must, but the Cardinals have to find ways to call Harrison’s number in different ways – 25.8% of Harrison’s targets came on go routes.

Harrison isn’t a burner, and he isn’t going to create a ton of separation at the top of his routes. He plays with more touch and nuance than the average 6-foot-4 receiver, but Harrison looks to have put on some mass in the offseason, and that could help him be stronger at the catch-point and to play a little more aggressively. Another offseason to properly acclimate to the offense will serve Harrison the world of good, and with the talent he possesses, he could be in line for a 1,000-yard season in 2025.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Johnson was part of the reason Tyler Warren didn’t fully break out in the Penn State offense until his senior season, and the Giants’ fourth-round pick went on to start 11 games in his rookie season before a foot injury cut his season short. Johnson caught 29 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown, earning a 53.6 grade.

Johnson caught just 11 passes for 115 yards in his first seven games of the season before kicking it up a gear and catching 18 passes for 216 yards in the next five games. In truth, Johnson’s season ended just as he was starting to find a groove, unfortunately halting his momentum. However, the circumstances for his return and the offensive environment he’ll find himself in in 2025 are far greater. The Giants’ 64.4 grade on offense in 2024 was 29th in the NFL, but with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, or even Jaxson Dart at quarterback, there should be more consistency on offense.

The hope is that Johnson can pick up from where he left off in the back half of the 2024 season and continue to grow into a secondary pass-catcher for the Giants. Malik Nabers will naturally be the number one option on offense, but with a whole offseason under his belt, Johnson could become a real hit in 2025.

Just across the way, the Jets are gearing themselves up for a breakout year of their own on offense. New York drafted Fashanu with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the former Nittany Lion didn’t initially see much of the field early on despite starting at right tackle in Weeks 4 and 5, and even then, it was a rocky road. Between Weeks 3 and 9, Fashanu earned a 47.1 grade, 73rd out of 79 tackles, and his 9.2% pressure-rate allowed was also the sixth-highest among tackles.

Fashanu stepped into the starting lineup when Tyron Smith injured his neck, and the long-term plan was for him to take over from the veteran at left tackle – it just happened earlier than anticipated. What followed was the natural progression of a rookie playing one of the most difficult positions in football. Fashanu allowed 10 pressures in five games and dropped his pressure rate allowed to 5.5%, which was still in the top-30 for highest rates but was a noticeable improvement. From Week 11 to 16, Fashanu earned a 67.8 grade and often flashed excellent pass-blocking traits.

With Justin Fields at quarterback, the Jets will likely emphasis their running game in 2024, and while Fashanu has shown in college and with Smith retired, Fashanu enters the 2025 season as the undoubted starter at left tackle for the Jets and there’s a chance he breaks out as the league’s next great blindside protector.

As a draft prospect, Skoronski was as safe as they come. The former Northwestern Wildcat had the highest pass-blocking grade (93.0) in his final year of college and was drafted by the Titans with the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Drafted as a tackle, Skoronski played the first two seasons of his NFL career at left guard, earning a 61.6 grade in 2023 and a 60.3 grade in 2024, allowing nine sacks and 60 pressures in two seasons.

Despite the below-average grade, Skoronski took real steps forward as a pass-blocker in the second half of the season, demonstrating the excellent footwork and hand-usage that saw him drafted in the top-15 more consistently. His season-long 76.3 pass-blocking grade was seventh at the position, but Skoronski dominated in the final seven games of the season, allowing just one sack and five pressures while earning a league-high 88.2 pass-blocking grade.

The Titans' commitment to improving the offensive line could help Skoronski’s improvement in his third year, too. After all, the offensive line is an ecosystem where chemistry and cohesion matter significantly. The front office added Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore to the offensive line, and both will be starters in 2025, providing veteran experience. Zeitler’s 86.5 grade in 2024 was third among guards. Skoronski looks in prime position to fully break out in 2025, capturing his pass-blocking form from the back end of last season, and hopefully benefiting from an improved unit.

Powers-Johnson was the Raiders’ second-round pick in 2024 and was arguably the top-rated center in the class. The former Oregon Duck had a tumultuous rookie season, swapping his time between left guard and center while still earning a solid 68.3 pass-blocking grade and allowing two sacks and 23 total pressures. Powers-Johnson grew as the season went on and earned a 90.6 grade in his first game at center in a Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders released starting center Andre James just one year into a three-year contract extension this offseason, paving the way for Powers-Johnson to enter the season as the team’s starting center after showing promise in his rookie season. Sticking at center and being able to settle into the position instead of bouncing between guard and center is a huge gain for Powers-Johnson and the Raiders.

Powers-Johnson played six games at center for the Raiders in 2024, earning a 65.4 grade while allowing just 7 total pressures and a pressure rate of just 2.4%. His 73.9 run-blocking grade was also 20th among interior offensive linemen, despite the Raiders having one of the worst run games in the NFL. The 2025 season will be a big year for Powers-Johnson. With Geno Smith at quarterback and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, the offense will be improved, and Powers-Johnson could play a big part in that improvement.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The Commanders entered the 2024 season with Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen as their starting defensive tackles, and adding Newton to the fold in the 2024 NFL Draft felt like a case of the rich getting richer. Newton was a force on the Illinois defensive line, notching 102 pressures and 11 sacks in his final two seasons in college while earning 91.5 and 84.9 grades in 2022 and 2023.

Allen was restricted to just right games in 2024, and that paved the way for Newton to start earlier than initially expected. In 16 games, Newton earned a 52.7 grade, 95th out of 143 defensive tackles, though his 23 quarterback pressures were 49th at the position. He flashed his pass-rushing traits in a seven-pressure game against the Bears, and moments like that are indicators of Newton’s potential, potential that can be matured in 2025.

Newton won’t play every down for the Commanders – they still have Payne on the roster and added Javon Kinlaw in free agency, but he’ll provide valuable reps as a pass-rusher while hopefully continuing to grow against the run. That’s plausible, too. Newton’s 5.9% missed tackle rate was low, and he has the physical tools to impress. A big season in 2025 could be on the horizon for Newton and the Commanders.

Thibodeaux hasn’t quite hit the heights you’d expect from a top-five pick, earning a 68.7 grade in his first three seasons in the NFL – 68th among all edge rushers – but he impressed at times in 2024, generating 38 total pressures and six sacks in just 12 games. That didn’t stop the Giants from drafting Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Carter will likely enter the season starting ahead of Thibodeaux, along with Brian Burns. That could be damaging, but it could also serve as a fresh opportunity for the former Oregon Duck.

The snap reduction, if anything, means Thibodeaux will be fresher and hopefully more liable to be a difference-maker when he’s on the field. From Weeks 13-18, Thibodeaux earned a 79.2 pass-rushing grade, 13th among edge rushers in the NFL, generating 21 pressures and 11 stops in that time. Ending the season on a high, playing some of the best football of his career, only serves as a positive for Thibodeaux.

The strength of the Giants' defense could help. The defensive front could be one of the best in the NFL in 2025 with the three edge defenders, Dexter Lawrence, whose 93.4 grade is the highest among defensive tackles since 2022, and excellent depth along the line. More players capable of rushing the passer means higher quality pass-rushing opportunities. Thibodeaux could finally start to prove his worth as a former top-five pick.

The Seahawks drafted Knight in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the former UTEP Miner impressed in his four years in college. Knight earned a 65.4 grade in his rookie season, starting nine games in the process and flashing the same production that brought him to the NFL. In 16 games, Knight had 84 tackles while generating 10 quarterback pressures, showing that he can be an above-average tackler while also knifing through offenses to make plays.

The next step for Knight is to continue to grow and play more within structure – he’s often caught losing his run fits and isn’t a natural in coverage. However, Knight gets stops. He had 20 stops in 16 games in 2024 and will enter the season as the starting weak-side linebacker for the Seahawks.

There’s a lot to like about Knight’s game, and the Seahawks could look to utilise him as an off-ball blitzer more in 2025. His 73.3 pass rushing grade was 20th among linebackers, and another season in head coach Mike MacDonald’s system will go a long way to helping Knight break out in 2025.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

It’s hard to look at the Saints’ current situation and feel optimistic about the 2025 season. Tyler Shough has his fans, but as a soon-to-be 26-year-old rookie quarterback, the learning curve could be tough for him. Along with that, the Saints are lacking youth across the board. However, McKinstry stepped into a starting role midway through the season and impressed.

McKinstry earned a 66.1 grade, 52nd out of 128 cornerbacks, in 2024, and his 67.1 coverage grade was 45th. In coverage, he allowed just 33 receptions on 57 targets for 404 yards, and he is a smart football player with the strong athleticism to match. That’s why it’s easy to bet on McKinstry taking a big step forward in 2025.

With Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore out of the building, McKinstry is now the Saints' top cover-corner, and the former Alabama corner showed enough in his rookie season to believe that he could be in for a big sophomore year.

Bullard was a two-time National Champion with the Georgia Bulldogs before being drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. From Day 1, Bullard was a starter for the Packers defense, splitting time between the slot, split safety and in the box, earning a 54.2 grade in the process.

There’s a lot to like about Bullard’s game. He racked up 83 tackles in his rookie season and should stand to grow in a Packers’ defense that could be one of the stronger units in the NFL in 2025. Bullard started 11 games in his rookie season, but could be in line for a snap reduction. The Packers signed Nate Hobbs in free agency, and a strong cast at safety means Bullard could be used more rotationally and given more opportunities to play closer to the ball.

That’s where Bullard can be best. His 67.7 grade against the run was sixth among rookie safeties, countering his struggles in coverage. Bullard might be more of a one-dimensional player, but his excellent tackling ability and instincts mean he could be an exceptionally useful tool for a Packers defense that has struggled against the run in recent years.