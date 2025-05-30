PFF Offensive Tackle Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2025 NFL season

The Eagles‘ duo profiles as the NFL's best: Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson both rank as top-five offensive tackles ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Joe Alt is already a top-16 tackle: The 2024 first-rounder displayed excellent poise as a rookie and is set to climb this list as he gains experience.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

As the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run showed, having a good offensive line — or the league's best — is an important component to success in the NFL. Fielding arguably the best offensive tackle duo also helps.

The Eagles' tackles both place in the top five of our offensive tackle rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Be sure to check out all of PFF’s 2025 NFL pre-season rankings (QB, WR, RB, TE, EDGE, LB).

Mailata was the most complete offensive lineman in the NFL in 2024.

Only two offensive tackles earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 90.0, and only two earned PFF run-blocking grades above 90.0. Philadelphia’s left tackle was the only one to achieve both feats. His 95.2 PFF overall grade also led the position.

There has been no better pass-blocking offensive tackle in the NFL in recent years than Wirfs. Not only did he permit zero sacks in 2024, but he also allowed pressure on just 1.9% of pass plays — the best rate among all offensive tackles.

The gap between Wirfs and the second-place left tackle in pressure rate allowed — 1 percentage point — is the equivalent of the gap between the second- and sixth-ranked left tackles.

Tristan Wirfs' Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Even though Slater was already excelling in his first three seasons in the league, he elevated his play to a new level in 2024. His 89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked third among tackles, while his 90.9 PFF overall grade placed second.

Slater played especially well late in the season, earning a 92.5 PFF pass-blocking grade from Weeks 12 and 15, which led all offensive tackles in that period.

Williams, who turns 37 in August, had a down year in 2024 and missed significant time due to injury. He still earned an 85.6 PFF overall grade, which ranked seventh among offensive tackles. That's a high mark for the rest of the league, but Williams had earned a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the previous four seasons, and ranked first in three of four.

He gets the benefit of the doubt here, and if he can stay healthy, he is still one of the best players at the position.

Johnson, the highest-ranked right tackle on this list, was one of just two offensive tackles to earn PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades over 85.0 in 2024 — with the other being his teammate Jordan Mailata.

Johnson did not surrender a sack and gave up pressure on only 2.2% of pass plays during the 2024 regular season, which ranked second among all offensive tackles and led right tackles.

Arguably the best run-blocking offensive tackle in the league, Sewell would have ranked higher on this list had he performed better as a pass blocker in 2024.

He has earned a 95.7 PFF run-blocking grade over the past two seasons, which leads all offensive tackles. However, he placed only 29th at the position with a 75.4 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 after allowing pressure on 4.7% of pass plays (23rd).

Darrisaw’s 2024 season was cut short by a significant knee injury, and he has now missed time due to injury in each of his four NFL campaigns, which prevents him from being ranked higher on this list.

When on the field, Darrisaw stands out as a top-tier blocker. His 91.7 PFF overall grade over the past three seasons ranks fourth among tackles — behind only Trent Williams, Jordan Mailata and Penei Sewell.

While he has never been better than an above-average run blocker, Tunsil continues to be one of the best pass protectors in the NFL.

During his six seasons with the Houston Texans, he earned a 92.3 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked first among 57 qualifying offensive tackles. He still ranked fourth with an 89.1 PFF pass-blocking grade. Now, the 30-year-old will prove his mettle with the Commanders after being traded this offseason.

Tom has gradually improved during his three seasons in the league. He ranked 40th with a 68.3 PFF overall grade as a rookie, improved to 15th with a 79.7 PFF overall grade in 2023 and finished sixth with an 85.8 PFF overall grade in 2024.

His 87.8 PFF run-blocking grade this past season ranked third among all offensive tackles. The Wake Forest product got off to a hot start in pass protection in 2024, not allowing a single pressure in four of his first six games.

Raimann might be the most underrated tackle in the NFL. He was among the best left tackles in the league for the second straight season, and his 87.9 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons ranks seventh among all offensive tackles and fifth among left tackles.

Raimann is one of just five offensive tackles to have earned both a PFF pass-blocking and a run-blocking grade above 80.0 over that period.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

While he is not among the best run-blocking offensive tackles in the league, Denver’s left tackle more than makes up for that with his work on pass plays. Bolles’ 88.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 ranked sixth among all offensive tackles.

Over the past five seasons, he boasts an 89.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranks fifth among 54 qualifying offensive tackles. He has allowed only 11 sacks and a 4.4% pressure rate in that span.

Miller endured a rough start to his 2024 season. After surrendering four sacks in each of the previous two seasons, the UCLA product gave up six over the first four games. However, his play improved, and he let up only two more sacks the rest of the way. He finished with an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, the third-best mark of his career, and ranked 11th among all offensive tackles in 2024.

Despite playing on arguably the worst offensive line in football, Cross enjoyed a breakout season in his third NFL season. After allowing pressure on 8.1% of pass plays in each of his first two seasons, he gave up pressure on just 7.0% of pass plays and his 81.3 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 13th at the position in 2024.

Cross fared well in run blocking, too, evidenced by his 15th-ranked 77.9 PFF run-blocking grade.

After playing only right tackle in his rookie season, Johnson moved to left tackle for 2024 and was able to bring his play to a new level until an injury ended his year. The Ohio State product improved upon a 60.1 PFF overall grade in 2023 with an 80.8 mark in 2024, which ranked 12th at the position.

After giving up pressure on 6.4% of pass plays in 2023, Johnson decreased that figure to 4.9% last season.

Thomas would likely rank significantly higher if he were able to stay healthy. However, the Georgia product has logged fewer than 1,000 combined snaps over the past two seasons. Thirty-two NFL offensive tackles played more than 1,000 snaps in 2024 alone.

After ranking third among offensive tackles with a 90.3 PFF overall grade in his last full season in 2022, Thomas has failed to break into the top 15 in each of his past two short seasons.

The Notre Dame product came into the league with high expectations after he was selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While Alt didn't necessarily get off to a great start to the season, his second half of the campaign made everyone forget that he was just a rookie.

From Weeks 10 to 18, Alt earned an 81.5 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among all right tackles — behind only Lane Johnson.

Dawkins has been one of the NFL's most consistent left tackles over the past couple of seasons. While he hasn't earned a PFF overall grade above 81.0 in any of the past six seasons, he has also never finished with a PFF overall grade below 72.0 in that period.

In 2024, he allowed pressure on 4.3% of pass plays, the eighth-best rate among left tackles.

Following Christian Darrisaw’s injury, O'Neill was the lone bright spot on an otherwise struggling Vikings offensive line. He has also been one of the most reliable offensive tackles in football over the past two seasons.

O'Neill's 6,366 snaps since the start of the 2019 season are the fifth most among all offensive tackles, and his 85.0 PFF overall grade over that period ranks 20th among 80 qualifying offensive tackles. 2024 was another strong season from O'Neill, as his 79.3 PFF overall grade ranked tied for 16th.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Despite missing the first two games of the season due to a suspension, Jackson broke out in a contract year. And the Rams rewarded him with a new contract.

After earning PFF overall grades of 64.1 and 66.6 in the previous two seasons and ranking outside the top 30 in both years, Jackson finished the 2024 campaign with an 18th-ranked 78.4 PFF overall grade. His 4.5% pressure rate allowed was also a career high and ranked 18th at the position.

Not only did Matthews log at least 1,000 snaps in a season for the 10th straight year, but he also recorded his highest PFF overall grade since 2018. His 79.8 mark ranked 15th among 81 qualifying offensive tackles. Even more impressive, his 85.4 PFF pass-blocking grade placed seventh at the position after he gave up only five sacks all year and allowed pressure on just 5.0% of pass plays.

After five straight seasons of being ranked among the top 20 offensive tackles in PFF overall grade, Smith had a down season in 2024. It was cut short due to an injury, and he earned only a 65.7 PFF overall grade, which ranked 48th at the position.

He was still an above-average run blocker, highlighted by his 19th-ranked 74.6 PFF run-blocking grade. With Smith still only 29 years old, he gets the benefit of the doubt that he can return to his previous level of play in 2025.

While Moton missed time due to an injury and thus failed to log at least 1,000 snaps for the first time since his rookie season, he was still among the best pass-blocking right tackles in the NFL when he was on the field.

The Western Michigan product has never earned a PFF pass-blocking grade below 75.0 in a season, and the streak continued in 2024. Moton’s 79.8 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 20th, and his 77.2 PFF overall grade was good for 22nd among offensive tackles.

Once considered to be arguably the best young offensive tackle in football, Stanley has not been the same since his injuries. However, his 2024 campaign was a glimpse of what he is capable of when healthy.

Stanley played more than 1,000 snaps for the first time since 2019, and his 1,221 snaps were actually a career high. He also put together a very strong season as a pass protector, garnering an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked 16th among offensive tackles.

Decker finished the 2024 season with a 77.2 PFF overall grade — the second-highest mark over his past four seasons. Despite battling injuries, he was especially good down the stretch. From Week 12 on — including the playoffs — he earned an 83.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked eighth among all offensive tackles. He also gave up pressure on just 5.1% of pass plays during that stretch.

The former fifth-round pick battled multiple injuries and missed significant time as he played a career-low 719 snaps in 2024.

However, when Jones was on the field, he played the best football of his career to date. His 80.8 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked 17th at the position, was a career high, and he allowed a pressure on a career-low 6.4% of pass plays.

Wright logged more than 1,000 snaps for the second straight season. He also made a big leap compared to his rookie campaign and improved in every facet of the game. His 82.2 PFF run-blocking grade ranked ninth at the position, while his 79.3 PFF overall grade placed 16th.

Following a rough start to his career, Brown has not only improved in recent years, but he has also become one of the best run-blocking right tackles in the game. His 83.5 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked fifth among all offensive tackles and fourth among right tackles.

The Northern Iowa product improved in pass protection, too, letting up pressure on just 4.3% of pass plays — the best rate of his career.

The 33-year-old Havenstein's best years are probably behind him. Despite earning an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in three out of four seasons between 2018 and 2021, the Wisconsin product has failed to reach that threshold since.

In 2024, he recorded a 75.8 PFF overall grade — his second-lowest mark over the past five seasons and the 25th-ranked figure among offensive tackles. Havenstein remains among the better run-blocking offensive tackles after posting a 79.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 to rank 13th among offensive tackles.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The former second-round pick endured a rough rookie season in 2022 but made one of the biggest improvements in the NFL when he ranked 27th among all offensive tackles with a 73.4 PFF overall grade in 2023.

Goedeke has been nothing if not consistent since then, as he replicated his performance in 2024 with a 74.2 PFF overall grade, which once again ranked 27th at the position. The 3.2% pressure rate he allowed was the best clip of his career by a significant margin.

While McGary enjoyed a breakout 2022 season when he earned an 86.6 PFF overall grade, he has been unable to replicate that performance in the two years since. He is still among the better run-blocking offensive tackles in the NFL, demonstrated by his 77.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024, which ranked 16th among offensive tackles. However, his 63.8 PFF pass-blocking grade placed just 56th.

The former seventh-round pick proved in 2024 that his 2023 season was no fluke. While run blocking is not his forte, Walker makes up for that with above-average pass protection, which is a good trade-off for Green Bay’s passing game.

Walker earned an 80.1 PFF pass-blocking grade last season, which ranked 18th among offensive tackles. He allowed a knockdown — a sack or quarterback hit — on just 1.2% of pass plays, which was the 22nd-best rate at the position.

Jacksonville thrust Little into the starting lineup following Cam Robinson‘s mid-season departure, and he held his ground. Prior to his season being cut short due to an injury, he was among the better left tackles in the league.

Between Weeks 10 and 15, Little earned an 80.2 PFF overall grade, which ranked 15th at the position. His 83.0 PFF pass-blocking grade over that period placed 11th among 74 qualifying offensive tackles.