2025 NFL Roster Rankings: Strengths, weaknesses and X-factors for every starting lineup

The defending Super Bowl champions remain in top shape: The Eagles claim the No. 1 spot despite losing several key players in free agency.

The 49ers plunge after taking last year's top spot: San Francisco came in at No. 1 ahead of last season but takes 14th in this year's roster rankings. The team traded Deebo Samuel this offseason and has several questions to answer on defense.

The 2025 NFL Draft is well behind us, and teams’ rosters are generally set heading into training camp. Here, we'll rank all 32 rosters along with comprehensive breakdowns of strengths, weaknesses, X-factors and rookies to watch for each team.

Biggest strength in 2024: Defense

So much went right for the Eagles during their incredible championship run. Chief among their accomplishments is that their defense led the NFL in PFF overall grade and PFF coverage grade while placing second in PFF pass-rush grade and PFF run-defense grade. Philadelphia lost a handful of key contributors this offseason but should still boast an elite defensive unit under Vic Fangio in 2025.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Passing game

Though their defense and running game were elite, the Eagles' passing attack wasn’t as consistent as it could’ve been last season. Much of that burden falls on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who ranked 23rd among qualifiers in PFF passing grade despite an outstanding final two games of the season. The biggest drop-off came in the dropback game, where Hurts posted a 64.6 non-play-action PFF passing grade, tied for 27th in the NFL.

X-factor for 2025: EDGE Nolan Smith

Philadelphia lost longtime contributors Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham this offseason, which puts third-year man Nolan Smith in the spotlight off the edge. Smith posted a solid 68.3 PFF pass-rush grade last season as he began to earn more playing time. In Philadelphia’s four postseason games, he racked up 19 pressures and four sacks. If he can produce at that level for a full season, the Eagles will have no problem replacing their departed stars.

Rookie to watch: LB Jihaad Campbell

As if the Eagles needed any more defensive talent, the best linebacker in this year’s draft, Jihaad Campbell, fell right into their lap. Campbell was one of just six FBS linebackers last season to post at least an 80.0 PFF grade in run defense and coverage. He also racked up 20 pressures and eight sacks as a pass rusher, making him an option to occasionally play off the edge, similar to Zack Baun.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Jalen Hurts (81.6) DI Jordan Davis (71.0) RB Saquon Barkley (85.3) DI Jalen Carter (73.3) RB A.J. Dillon (75.7**) Edge Bryce Huff (69.7) WR A.J. Brown (90.2) Edge Nolan Smith (73.9) WR DeVonta Smith (81.2) Edge Jalyx Hunt (69.0) WR Jahan Dotson (54.8) LB Nakobe Dean (77.3) TE Dallas Goedert (72.6) LB Zack Baun (90.1) LT Jordan Mailata (95.2) CB Cooper DeJean (86.3) LG Landon Dickerson (78.6) CB Kelee Ringo (65.5) C Cam Jurgens (65.6) CB Quinyon Mitchell (78.5) RG Tyler Steen (40.7) S Reed Blankenship (69.5) RT Lane Johnson (88.9) S Sydney Brown (70.7)

*2024 college grade

**2023 NFL grade

***2023 college grade

Biggest strength in 2024: A historic ground game

When your rushing attack consists of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, you should expect absurd production. The Ravens posted a 94.5 team PFF rushing grade in 2024, the best in the PFF era (since 2006). Henry led all running backs with a 94.1 PFF overall grade, while Jackson paced all quarterbacks with 46 forced missed tackles on the ground.

Highest-Graded Running Backs in 2024

Biggest weakness in 2024: Not much pass-rush juice

Baltimore's pass-rush unit placed just 21st in pressure rate (33%) in 2024. Edge rushers Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy were the team’s most consistent players at getting after the quarterback, but even their identical 74.7 PFF pass-rush grades tied for just 25th at the position. The Ravens will be hoping that second-round pick Mike Green can help fix the problem, as his 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade this past season tied for sixth among all edge defenders.

X-factor for 2025: G Andrew Vorhees

With Patrick Mekari leaving for the Jaguars, Andrew Vorhees will now become Baltimore’s starting left guard. After missing all of his rookie season with a torn ACL, the 2023 seventh-round pick played 268 snaps in 2024, earning a 57.2 PFF overall grade. If he’s not up to the task, the Ravens could look to a couple of rookies in third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. or seventh-round pick Garrett Dellinger.

Rookie to watch: S Malaki Starks

With Ar'Darius Washington’s 2025 season in jeopardy due to a torn Achilles in May, Malaki Starks has very little standing in his way from starting at safety opposite Kyle Hamilton. He was stellar during his three years at Georgia, earning an 87.5 career PFF overall grade. If Starks can live up to his first-round billing, Baltimore could quickly have the best safety pairing in the league with both players still under 25 years old.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Lamar Jackson (94.9) DI Nnamdi Madubuike (69.1) RB Derrick Henry (94.1) DI Travis Jones (69.9) RB Justice Hill (79.5) DI Broderick Washington (51.9) WR Zay Flowers (82.1) Edge Kyle Van Noy (75.8) WR DeAndre Hopkins (77.8) Edge Odafe Oweh (71.5) WR Rashod Bateman (71.8) LB Roquan Smith (66.8) TE Mark Andrews (83.1) LB Trenton Simpson (58.7) LT Ronnie Stanley (71.1) CB Marlon Humphrey (79.0) LG Andrew Vorhees (57.2) CB Nate Wiggins (72.6) C Tyler Linderbaum (79.9) CB Chidobe Awuzie (62.6**) RG Daniel Faalele (61.8) S Kyle Hamilton (90.0) RT Roger Rosengarten (66.0) S Malaki Starks (78.3*)

Biggest strength in 2024: Offensive line

After leading the league in PFF overall grade in 2023, Detroit’s offensive line finished second — behind Atlanta — in the same category in 2024. Led by arguably the best tackle in the NFL, Penei Sewell, the Lions continue to maul opponents on the ground while protecting Jared Goff in the pocket. Though they lost their mastermind offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, this offseason, the Lions’ offense still has a solid foundation with their uber-physical offensive line.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Defensive line depth

Detroit’s championship fate may have completely changed when Aidan Hutchinson went down in Week 6 with a season-ending injury. The defense simply didn’t have the depth up front to overcome a major injury to its best player. From Week 7 onward, the Lions ranked 27th in the NFL with a 61.8 team PFF pass-rush grade.

X-factor for 2025: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson is the key to the Lions’ entire defense. They have plenty of talent in the secondary. Jack Campbell is emerging as one of the best linebackers in football. Hutchinson, though, is their foremost player. He played in just five games yet still tied for the team lead in the regular season with 45 pressures. He was carrying an unprecedented 38.6% pass-rush win rate at the time of his injury. Hutchinson’s health and return to form is one of the biggest stories across the entire NFL.

Rookie to watch: G Tate Ratledge

The Lions have an outstanding offensive line, but they also may hold competitions at both guard spots after Kevin Zeitler‘s departure. Second-round pick Tate Ratledge figures to be in that mix after posting an outstanding 87.9 PFF pass-blocking grade during his three seasons as a starter at Georgia. Second-year man Christian Mahogany also figures to be a part of the competition, which means the Lions could have an intriguing pair of young interior players flanking veteran center Frank Ragnow.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Jared Goff (78.8) DI Alim McNeill (79.6) RB David Montgomery (85.9) DI DJ Reader (66.5) RB Jahmyr Gibbs (90.1) Edge Aidan Hutchinson (94.9) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (89.3) Edge Marcus Davenport (53.1) WR Jameson Williams (74.5) Edge Josh Paschal (53.0) WR Tim Patrick (66.8) LB Jack Campbell (78.7) TE Sam LaPorta (73.6) LB Alex Anzalone (66.9) LT Taylor Decker (77.2) CB D.J. Reed (70.7) LG Graham Glasgow (57.2) CB Terrion Arnold (50.8) C Frank Ragnow (86.1) CB Amik Robertson (64.7) RG Christian Mahogany (91.5) S Brian Branch (83.7) RT Penei Sewell (89.6) S Kerby Joseph (90.4)

Biggest strength in 2024: Defense

The Chiefs finished 2024 with the second-highest-graded defense and placed in the top 10 for PFF run-defense grade, PFF pass-rush grade and PFF coverage grade. The only other team to accomplish that feat was the Eagles, who vanquished Kansas City in Super Bowl 59.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Patrick Mahomes‘ supporting cast

Mahomes ranked just eighth among quarterbacks in PFF overall grade (83.9) last season, making it just the second time in his seven years as a starter that he graded below 90.0 or was outside the top five in grading. Much of that had to do with the Chiefs' relatively average offensive environment. Kansas City placed just 17th in PFF pass-blocking grade, 15th in PFF receiving grade and 15th in PFF rushing grade in 2024.

X-factor for 2025: G Kingsley Suamataia

The Chiefs traded All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Bears this offseason, leaving a gaping hole at left guard. That spot will likely be manned by 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia, who struggled in his rookie season at left tackle before getting benched after two games. Among tackles with at least 190 snaps, he earned the second-worst PFF overall grade (37.9). Now, he’ll need to fill Thuney’s massive shoes while learning a new position.

Rookie to watch: T Josh Simmons

Next to Suamataia on the offensive line will likely be first-round pick Josh Simmons. While a torn patellar tendon ended his 2024 season in mid-October, he still led all FBS tackles with a 0.7% pressure rate allowed.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Patrick Mahomes (83.9) DI Chris Jones (90.2) RB Isiah Pacheco (79.9**) DI Mike Pennel (59.4) RB Kareem Hunt (74.4) Edge George Karlaftis (69.8) WR Rashee Rice (84.9**) Edge Mike Danna (59.2) WR Xavier Worthy (71.8) Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah (61.2) WR Marquise Brown (65.5) LB Nick Bolton (63.7) TE Travis Kelce (71.7) LB Drue Tranquill (66.5) LT Josh Simmons (74.4*) CB Trent McDuffie (82.0) LG Kingsley Suamataia (37.9) CB Kristian Fulton (68.9) C Creed Humphrey (92.4) CB Jaylen Watson (69.6) RG Trey Smith (75.1) S Chamarri Conner (68.2) RT Jawaan Taylor (60.1) S Bryan Cook (59.6)

Biggest strength in 2024: Josh Allen

Allen won his first MVP award in 2024 after placing second among quarterbacks with 37 big-time throws and leading the position with a 93.6 PFF rushing grade. He earned a 91.9 PFF overall grade for the season, his fifth straight campaign with a 90-plus mark. The next-closest quarterback is Lamar Jackson with two straight years of 90.0-plus grades.

Biggest weakness in 2024: A defense that turned opposing quarterbacks into Josh Allen

While that header might be a bit hyperbolic, it’s not that far off. The Bills had the league’s fifth-lowest-graded defense last year (59.7) and earned the second-worst PFF coverage grade (37.7). Buffalo’s abysmal 29.7 PFF coverage grade against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game was arguably the biggest reason why the team didn’t make the Super Bowl.

X-factor for 2025: EDGE Joey Bosa

Injuries seemed to have caught up with Joey Bosa a bit in 2024, as he ranked just 71st among edge defenders with a 61.1 PFF overall grade. That was more than 10 points lower than his previous worst mark in 2018. When he was at his best, Bosa was a top-10 edge defender in the league. Buffalo is hoping he can recapture that form after signing him this offseason.

Rookie to watch: CB Maxwell Hairston

The Bills also addressed their defensive issues by drafting Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round. He has outstanding speed for the position, running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash. However, Hairston missed five games this past season due to a shoulder injury and mustered only a 66.1 PFF coverage grade when he was on the field. The Bills need him to perform and help fix a rough secondary from last year.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Josh Allen (91.9) DI Ed Oliver (72.6) RB James Cook (86.2) DI DaQuan Jones (65.3) RB Ty Johnson (73.3) Edge Greg Rousseau (82.2) WR Khalil Shakir (78.9) Edge Joey Bosa (61.1) WR Keon Coleman (68.3) Edge Michael Hoecht (64.7) WR Joshua Palmer (67.0) LB Matt Milano (53.3) TE Dawson Knox (57.1) LB Terrel Bernard (48.2) LT Dion Dawkins (72.4) CB Christian Benford (79.3) LG David Edwards (66.1) CB Maxwell Hairston (81.8***) C Connor McGovern (69.5) CB Taron Johnson (58.8) RG O'Cyrus Torrence (55.5) S Taylor Rapp (57.7) RT Spencer Brown (77.9) S Damar Hamlin (52.7)

Biggest strength in 2024: Wide receivers

Led by Puka Nacua and his NFL-best 92.6 PFF receiving grade, the Rams’ wide receiver unit topped the league with an 85.9 PFF receiving grade. Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson also played well, though Kupp and Robinson departed this offseason. Nevertheless, Los Angeles countered by adding Davante Adams via free agency, so the team should still have a dangerous arsenal of weapons for Matthew Stafford to throw to.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Pass protection

Matthew Stafford is still one of the league’s best quarterbacks when given a clean pocket. The problem last season was that his team recorded the third-worst PFF pass-blocking grade in the NFL. The Rams won seven of the eight games in which they posted at least a 62.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. They lost seven of the 11 games when they failed to hit that mark, including their divisional-round loss to the Eagles. If Los Angeles can improve its pass protection, the team can compete for a championship.

X-factor for 2025: G Steve Avila

After posting a solid 65.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2023, left guard Steve Avila saw his 2024 season marred by an early injury. He also lost valuable preseason reps at guard while going through a temporary trial at center. The Rams will need Avila to greatly improve upon his 50.6 PFF pass-blocking grade from last season in order to protect their aging quarterback.

Rookie to watch: EDGE Josaiah Stewart

Jared Verse instantly became one of the NFL’s best edge defenders as a rookie in 2024, but the Rams did not have another defensive lineman record at least a 70.0 PFF pass-rush grade. Third-round rookie Josaiah Stewart should add some punch after recording an elite 92.3 PFF pass-rush grade at Michigan last season. Despite his lack of size, he also led the Power Four with an incredible 27.7% pass-rush win rate. He could carve out an early role as a situational pass rusher.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Matthew Stafford (74.7) DI Kobie Turner (75.1) RB Blake Corum (72.0) DI Braden Fiske (57.6) RB Kyren Williams (69.1) DI Poona Ford (85.3) WR Davante Adams (75.8) Edge Jared Verse (89.3) WR Puka Nacua (92.5) Edge Byron Young (61.6) WR Demarcus Robinson (65.0) LB Omar Speights (69.4) TE Tyler Higbee (76.4) LB Troy Reeder (57.9) LT Alaric Jackson (78.4) CB Darious Williams (59.0) LG Steve Avila (66.1) CB Ahkello Witherspoon (65.6) C Coleman Shelton (66.4) CB Quentin Lake (65.3) RG Kevin Dotson (77.7) S Kamren Curl (67.3) RT Rob Havenstein (75.i) S Kamren Kinchens (71.5)

Biggest strength in 2024: Pass defense

Between their pass rush and secondary, the Texans fielded one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. They were one of three teams to place in the top 10 in both team PFF pass-rush grade and PFF coverage grade, and the others were Super Bowl 59 challengers, the Eagles and Chiefs. Houston has one of the league’s best edge pairings in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter to go along with a young, impressive cornerback duo in Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Offensive line

C.J. Stroud experienced a slight regression from his incredible rookie season, most of which can be attributed to his offensive line’s failures. The Texans dealt with the league’s eighth-lowest-graded offensive line last year (65.9). Making matters worse is that the team traded five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders this offseason.

X-factor for 2025: T Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson, whom Houston signed in free agency, will attempt to fill Laremy Tunsil's shoes. He’s been consistently below-average in his career, failing to grade as a top-40 tackle during any of his eight seasons. If he can’t adequately protect C.J. Stroud’s blindside, second-round pick Aireontae Ersery could be given a shot.

Rookie to watch: WR Jayden Higgins

The Texans drafted two Iowa State receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and we’ll highlight the former here. Higgins led all Power Four receivers with a 90.5 PFF receiving grade this past season and has great size for the position at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. If he can hit the ground running as a rookie, he can seize John Metchie III’s job as the starting outside receiver opposite Nico Collins.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB C.J. Stroud (79.9) DI Tim Settle (58.6) RB Joe Mixon (76.6) DI Folorunso Fatukasi (35.6) RB Woody Marks (83.0*) Edge Will Anderson Jr. (87.8) WR Nico Collins (92.3) Edge Danielle Hunter (84.6) WR Christian Kirk (71.1**) Edge Darrell Taylor (50.9**) WR John Metchie III (59.3) LB Henry To'oTo'o (62.2) TE Dalton Schultz (61.1) LB Azeez Al-Shaair (68.9) LT Cam Robinson (63.2) CB Derek Stingley Jr. (80.4) LG Tytus Howard (70.2) CB Kamari Lassiter (74.7) C Jarrett Patterson (64.1) CB Jalen Pitre (73.9) RG Juice Scruggs (63.0) S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (77.0) RT Blake Fisher (44.7) S Calen Bullock (47.9)

Biggest strength in 2024: Pass catchers

Minnesota’s pass-catching unit is led by stars Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, and they were outstanding once again in 2024. The team tied for fourth in the NFL in PFF receiving grade, spurring Sam Darnold to a career-best season. Jefferson was characteristically outstanding, even though his 88.0 PFF receiving grade actually represented a career-low mark. J.J. McCarthy should certainly feel comfortable throwing to this set of receiving weapons.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Pass protection

Minnesota ranked 18th in PFF pass-blocking grade last season, which isn’t horrible, but the team's season eventually unfolded due to its inability to consistently protect Sam Darnold. The interior unit struggled all year and, eventually, the team felt the loss of star left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8. Over their final six games, the Vikings recorded a 54.4 team PFF pass-blocking grade, ranking second worst in the NFL. Fortunately, Darrisaw should return to good health and the Vikings will have three new starters along the interior.

X-factor for 2025: QB J.J. McCarthy

All eyes will be on McCarthy after he played in just one preseason game last season before he was shut down with a knee injury. He recorded an excellent 84.0 PFF passing grade in that lone appearance, but his acclimation to the starting job will be the key to Minnesota’s success. With a talented unit around him and one of the NFL’s best play-callers, Kevin O’Connell, running the show, McCarthy should be able to thrive in a complementary role.

Rookie to watch: G Donovan Jackson

Minnesota’s only top-100 draft selection this year should be in the spotlight as the team’s projected starting left guard. When Jackson did get to play guard last season, he earned a solid 72.6 PFF pass-blocking grade. He also played a crucial role in Ohio State’s national title run when he slid over to left tackle and performed well down the stretch. His presence, along with free-agent acquisitions Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, should make life even easier for J.J. McCarthy in the pocket.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB J.J. McCarthy (90.6***) DI Jonathan Allen (56.0) RB Aaron Jones (75.4) DI Javon Hargrave (60.6) RB Jordan Mason (72.7) Edge Jonathan Greenard (81.0) WR Justin Jefferson (86.6) Edge Andrew Van Ginkel (71.4) WR Jordan Addison (72.9) Edge Dallas Turner (64.1) WR Jalen Nailor (59.3) LB Ivan Pace Jr. (63.0) TE T.J. Hockenson (74.8) LB Blake Cashman (72.0) LT Christian Darrisaw (81.4) CB Byron Murphy Jr. (73.4) LG Donovan Jackson (71.8*) CB Isaiah Rodgers (73.2) C Ryan Kelly (67.0) CB Mekhi Blackmon (71.8**) RG Will Fries (86.9) S Harrison Smith (67.7) RT Brian O'Neill (79.3) S Josh Metellus (65.2)

Biggest strength in 2024: Elite defense

Denver’s defense was one of the best in the NFL this past season. Only the Eagles allowed a lower EPA per play figure and fewer yards per play than the Broncos in 2024. They also ranked second in the league with a 39.9% pressure rate, and Patrick Surtain II became the first cornerback to win Defensive Player of the Year since Stephon Gilmore in 2019. After drafting cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round of this year’s draft, the Broncos are on the short list for having the best defense in football.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Offensive weaponry

While the Broncos gave quarterback Bo Nix the highest-graded pass-blocking unit in football (83.5), they didn't provide ample skill-position weapons. The Broncos earned the fifth-worst PFF receiving grade and the fifth-worst PFF rushing grade in 2024. Denver is hoping the following two players will fix that issue.

X-factor for 2025: TE Evan Engram

The only major change to the Broncos' receiving corps is tight end Evan Engram. Over his three years with the Jaguars, Engram ranked fourth among tight ends with 1,163 yards after the catch. That’s even more impressive when considering he played in only nine games in 2024 due to a torn labrum. If he can bounce back, he should be a dangerous weapon in Denver’s offense.

Rookie to watch: RB RJ Harvey

The Broncos will rely on second-round pick RJ Harvey to lead their ground game in 2025. He was one of the most productive rushers in college football during his time with UCF, placing eighth among FBS running backs with a 94.2 PFF rushing grade since 2023 and ranking fourth with 2,995 rushing yards in that span.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Bo Nix (78.3) DI John Franklin-Myers (78.3) RB RJ Harvey (85.1*) DI Zach Allen (64.9) RB Audric Estime (62.3) DI D.J. Jones (67.3) WR Courtland Sutton (75.5) Edge Nik Bonitto (78.7) WR Devaughn Vele (69.3) Edge Jonathon Cooper (68.8) WR Marvin Mims Jr. (68.6) LB Dre Greenlaw (73.1**) TE Evan Engram (71.6**) LB Alex Singleton (61.2**) LT Garett Bolles (80.0) CB Pat Surtain II (83.8) LG Ben Powers (64.4) CB Riley Moss (58.6) C Luke Wattenberg (64.3) CB Jahdae Barron (90.7*) RG Quinn Meinerz (87.3) S Brandon Jones (84.8) RT Mike McGlinchey (72.2) S Talanoa Hufanga (70.5**)

Biggest strength in 2024: Offensive balance

With the addition of the dynamic Bucky Irving to the team’s backfield, the Buccaneers boasted one of the NFL’s most balanced offenses last season. They ranked among the top nine teams in PFF passing grade, PFF rushing grade, PFF receiving grade and PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024. The only other teams to accomplish that feat last season were the Falcons and Ravens.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Pass defense

On the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers struggled to stop the pass up front and in the secondary. They ranked 21st and 18th in PFF pass-rush grade and PFF coverage grade, respectively, last season. Coverage over the middle was particularly poor, as Tampa Bay’s linebackers placed 20th in PFF coverage grade while the team's safeties ranked 28th. A bounce-back from Antoine Winfield Jr. would go a long way toward fixing that problem.

X-factor for 2025: WR Chris Godwin

Godwin was potentially on his way to his best NFL season before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 7 against Baltimore. His 85.7 PFF receiving grade was the second best of his career. Still just 29 years old with eight excellent seasons under his belt, Godwin has a chance to add even more firepower to an offense that surged down the stretch toward another NFC South title.

Rookie to watch: CB Benjamin Morrison

If he can prove he is fully healthy after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in 2024, Morrison could be a steal of a second-round pick. During his three seasons at Notre Dame, he ranked 12th among qualified Power Four cornerbacks with an elite 90.5 PFF coverage grade. He also tied for third among that same group with nine interceptions. He may serve as a backup early on, but Tampa Bay’s lack of cornerback depth could push Morrison into an important role.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Baker Mayfield (85.9) DI Vita Vea (74.9) RB Rachaad White (73.8) DI Calijah Kancey (46.0) RB Bucky Irving (90.8) Edge Yaya Diaby (78.0) WR Mike Evans (90.4) Edge Haason Reddick (53.5) WR Chris Godwin (86.3) Edge Anthony Nelson (56.6) WR Jalen McMillan (60.8) LB Anthony Walker (48.0) TE Cade Otton (64.1) LB Lavonte David (67.9) LT Tristan Wirfs (82.5) CB Jamel Dean (75.7) LG Ben Bredeson (56.0) CB Zyon McCollum (67.4) C Graham Barton (55.6) CB Tykee Smith (72.0) RG Cody Mauch (74.6) S Antoine Winfield Jr. (57.8) RT Luke Goedeke (74.2) S Christian Izien (57.6)

Biggest strength in 2024: Jayden Daniels

Daniels was the centerpiece of Washington’s miraculous run to the NFC Championship game last season after going second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels’ dynamic dual-threat ability allowed him to rank fifth among qualified quarterbacks with a 90.6 PFF overall grade. He posted a league-best 1.5% turnover-worthy play rate and led all quarterbacks with 52 missed tackles forced.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Defensive line

The Commanders’ defensive line ranked 31st in the NFL in PFF grade last season, largely because of poor run defense (39.1 PFF run-defense grade). Edge defender Dorance Armstrong was the only qualified player within the unit who earned at least a 65.0 PFF overall grade. Washington didn’t make a ton of defensive line acquisitions, either, so the unit could struggle once again when facing the league’s elite offensive lines, namely Philadelphia's.

X-factor for 2025: CB Marshon Lattimore

The Commanders acquired Lattimore before last season’s trade deadline to improve a mightily struggling cornerback unit. Unfortunately, he battled a hamstring injury down the stretch and played in only the team’s final five games, including the postseason. A return to health and a full season of production closer to his career averages would vastly improve a cornerback unit that ranked dead last in PFF coverage grade last season.

Rookie to watch: T Josh Conerly Jr.

Conerly figures to compete for the right tackle job and potentially improve a blocking unit that ranked 22nd in PFF pass-blocking grade last season. His 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 17th among qualified FBS tackles last season. If he does win the job, it will allow Andrew Wylie and Brandon Coleman to play inside, where the team may not have Sam Cosmi to start the season.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Jayden Daniels (90.6) DI Javon Kinlaw (53.4) RB Brian Robinson Jr. (72.0) DI Daron Payne (51.8) RB Austin Ekeler (69.8) DI Jer'Zhan Newton (52.7) WR Terry McLaurin (82.1) Edge Dorance Armstrong (65.3) WR Deebo Samuel (70.9) Edge Deatrich Wise Jr. (59.7) WR Noah Brown (70.7) LB Bobby Wagner (88.3) TE Zach Ertz (67.0) LB Frankie Luvu (64.2) LT Laremy Tunsil (78.1) CB Marshon Lattimore (56.8) LG Nick Allegretti (59.4) CB Noah Igbinoghene (45.3) C Tyler Biadasz (64.2) CB Mike Sainristil (65.8) RG Sam Cosmi (67.8) S Quan Martin (62.4) RT Andrew Wylie (61.7) S Will Harris (61.5)

Biggest strength in 2024: Justin Herbert

Herbert had a career season in his first year with head coach Jim Harbaugh, placing third among quarterbacks with a 90.2 PFF passing grade. He tied for the third-most big-time throws (33), and his 96.4 PFF passing grade on 10-plus-yard passes trailed only Lamar Jackson. Keep in mind that Herbert did all of that while dealing with a receiving corps that placed only 19th in PFF receiving grade.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Ground game

Los Angeles ended 2024 with the fourth-worst PFF rushing grade in the NFL (69.6) and tied for the seventh-lowest rushing-yards-per-attempt average (4.1). Our rookie to watch should help fix those issues, though.

X-factor for 2025: WR Mike Williams

Williams is back with the Chargers after an uninspiring season with the Jets and Steelers, during which he earned a 59.6 PFF receiving grade. That was the first time he garnered a sub-70.0 PFF receiving grade since his rookie year in 2017. Now that he’s back in Los Angeles, he’ll look to revive his career and be a reliable No. 2 option behind Ladd McConkey.

Rookie to watch: RB Omarion Hampton

The Chargers addressed their struggling rushing attack this offseason by signing Najee Harris and drafting Hampton in the first round. The latter produced 90.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past two seasons at North Carolina and racked up 2,330 rushing yards after contact during that stretch, ranking second only to Ashton Jeanty.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Justin Herbert (91.2) DI Da'Shawn Hand (60.5) RB Omarion Hampton (88.4*) DI Otito Ogbonnia (49.5) RB Najee Harris (77.2) DI Teair Tart (78.9) WR Ladd McConkey (84.3) Edge Khalil Mack (90.2) WR Mike Williams (58.8) Edge Tuli Tuipulotu (66.5) WR Tre Harris (89.7*) LB Daiyan Henley (69.5) TE Will Dissly (67.1) LB Junior Colson (36.7) LT Rashawn Slater (90.9) CB Cam Hart (58.6) LG Zion Johnson (64.4) CB Donte Jackson (49.4) C Bradley Bozeman (61.0) CB Tarheeb Still (75.5) RG Mekhi Becton (70.8) S Derwin James Jr. (80.8) RT Joe Alt (75.9) S Alohi Gilman (64.3)

Biggest strength in 2024: Pass protection

Jordan Love may have endured his struggles in 2024, but they certainly weren’t due to a lack of protection. Green Bay ranked third in the NFL with a 79.6 team PFF pass-blocking grade. Three of the team's five starting offensive linemen, including star right tackle Zach Tom, recorded a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0. Love was sacked only 22 times during the regular season, the second fewest in the NFL.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Defensive line

Green Bay’s defensive line simply didn’t make the impact it needed to under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The unit placed among the bottom 10 defensive lines in PFF overall grade, PFF run-defense grade and PFF pass-rush grade. Edge defender Rashan Gary was the only player among the group to finish the season with at least a 70.0 PFF overall grade.

X-factor for 2025: EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Speaking of needing to improve along the defensive line, third-year man Lukas Van Ness needs to be at the forefront of the effort. His 52.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked well outside the top 100 qualified edge defenders. He has accumulated just 42 pressures and a well-below-average 8.9% pass-rush win rate through his first two NFL seasons. If he doesn’t show signs of life this year, the Packers will likely be searching for other options up front next offseason.

Rookie to watch: WR Matthew Golden

Golden’s blazing speed should be a boon to a passing game that struggled to find consistency in 2024. He posted a near-perfect 99.6 deep PFF receiving grade at Texas last season. While that should help Jordan Love complete vertical passes, his primary role may be to take the top off defenses while Love works on completing more intermediate throws. Love’s 65.7 intermediate PFF passing grade last season ranked 35th out of 43 qualified quarterbacks.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Jordan Love (75.8) DI Kenny Clark (60.0) RB Josh Jacobs (92.3) DI Devonte Wyatt (66.4) RB Emanuel Wilson (82.9) Edge Rashan Gary (73.0) WR Matthew Golden (74.0*) Edge Kingsley Enagbare (56.8) WR Romeo Doubs (69.7) Edge Lukas Van Ness (52.9) WR Jayden Reed (71.7) LB Edgerrin Cooper (85.7) TE Tucker Kraft (67.8) LB Quay Walker (57.2) LT Rasheed Walker (68.7) CB Jaire Alexander (75.2) LG Aaron Banks (65.4) CB Nate Hobbs (61.4) C Elgton Jenkins (65.7) CB Keisean Nixon (64.1) RG Sean Rhyan (61.3) S Xavier McKinney (84.7) RT Zach Tom (85.8) S Evan Williams (72.3)

Biggest strength in 2024: Coverage

San Francisco’s coverage unit tried to keep the team in as many games as possible, particularly early in the season. In the end, the 49ers ranked third in the NFL in PFF coverage grade, behind the Eagles and Chargers. Leading the way was linebacker Fred Warner, who placed second at his position with an 88.4 PFF coverage grade.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Run defense

The 49ers’ defensive regression stemmed from their inability to stop the run. They owned the league’s fifth-worst PFF run-defense grade, marking the first time since 2018 that they ranked lower than 13th. Nick Bosa was the team's only qualified defensive lineman who posted at least a 60.0 PFF run-defense grade.

X-factor for 2025: RB Christian McCaffrey

Dealing with a litany of lower-body injuries, McCaffrey was essentially a non-factor in San Francisco’s 2024 season. He posted a career-high 90.3 PFF rushing grade in 2023, but he now enters his age-29 season with serious question marks. If McCaffrey is healthy, the 49ers have a playoff-worthy offense. If not, they could be too one-dimensional to compete with the NFC's top contenders.

Rookie to watch: EDGE Mykel Williams

Along with fellow rookies Alfred Collins and CJ West, Mykel Williams was drafted to assist the 49ers’ defensive line in the run game. Across his three seasons at Georgia, Williams posted an outstanding 86.6 PFF run-defense grade. He isn’t particularly polished as a pass rusher yet, but his contributions in run defense alone make him an extremely important piece of Robert Saleh’s unit.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Brock Purdy (82.4) DI Jordan Elliott (47.6) RB Christian McCaffrey (71.3) DI Alfred Collins (87.2*) RB Isaac Guerendo (64.6) Edge Nick Bosa (91.0) WR Jauan Jennings (83.1) Edge Mykel Williams (78.4*) WR Brandon Aiyuk (74.6) Edge Yetur Gross-Matos (51.5) WR Ricky Pearsall (63.9) LB Fred Warner (89.2) TE George Kittle (92.1) LB Dee Winters (66.4) LT Trent Williams (85.6) CB Tre Brown (53.5) LG Ben Bartch (74.8) CB Deommodore Lenoir (67.3) C Jake Brendel (65.0) CB Renardo Green (69.2) RG Dominick Puni (80.5) S Malik Mustapha (63.9) RT Colton McKivitz (72.2) S Ji'Ayir Brown (64.8)

Biggest strength in 2024: Pass rush

Dallas ranked fourth in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade despite Micah Parsons missing four games due to injury. Of course, Parsons did his part when healthy, posting an elite 91.6 PFF pass-rush grade that ranked third among qualified edge defenders. The other big contributor was defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who placed among the league’s top interior defenders with 60 pressures and a 78.5 PFF pass-rush grade.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Run defense

Dallas’ performance in run defense was among the NFL’s worst. Only Carolina posted a lower PFF run-defense grade. Linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Malik Hooker were the Cowboys’ only qualified players to earn at least a 70.0 PFF run-defense grade. New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus needs to make the team's run defense a priority if this team is going to compete with the likes of Philadelphia and Washington.

X-factor for 2025: QB Dak Prescott

Prescott is a prime bounce-back candidate after earning a career-low 67.2 PFF passing grade in his eight games last season. That came on the heels of his career-high 86.9 PFF passing grade in 2023. If Prescott plays closer to his 2023 form with wide receiver George Pickens in the fold, Dallas has plenty of talent to secure a postseason berth.

Rookie to watch: G Tyler Booker

Dak Prescott should feel better protected coming off his injury with first-round guard Tyler Booker added to the offensive line. In his final season at Alabama, Booker posted an 83.5 true PFF pass-blocking grade that ranked fourth among qualified FBS guards. He also allowed just two sacks during his three college seasons.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Dak Prescott (67.9) DI Osa Odighizuwa (68.1) RB Javonte Williams (61.7) DI Mazi Smith (34.8) RB Miles Sanders (68.0) Edge Micah Parsons (90.0) WR CeeDee Lamb (77.3) Edge Dante Fowler Jr. (60.5) WR George Pickens (78.6 Edge Marshawn Kneeland (50.8) WR Jalen Tolbert (60.7) LB DeMarvion Overshown (61.1) TE Jake Ferguson (54.5) LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (45.9) LT Tyler Guyton (49.4) CB Trevon Diggs (56.6) LG Tyler Smith (75.0) CB Caelen Carson (39.7) C Cooper Beebe (65.4) CB DaRon Bland (70.1) RG Tyler Booker (66.9*) S Malik Hooker (65.3) RT Terence Steele (67.0) S Donovan Wilson (62.2)

Biggest strength in 2024: Offensive line

For the second time in the past three seasons, the Falcons were the owners of the NFL’s highest-graded offensive line. Per usual, the star of the group was right guard Chris Lindstrom, who led all guards with a 93.5 PFF overall grade. They lost star center Drew Dalman in free agency but return four other starters who all graded above 70.0 in 2024.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Pass rush

Atlanta’s lack of pass-rush productivity was the team's ultimate undoing as it barely missed the postseason. The Falcons tied for the second-worst PFF pass-rush grade in the NFL while also ranking among the league’s three worst teams in pressure rate and pass-rush win rate. They didn’t have a ton of money to spend in free agency, so most of their hope for improvement lies in their two first-round draft picks, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

X-factor for 2025: QB Michael Penix Jr.

Penix was thrust into the starting quarterback role for the final three games of his rookie season and performed very well. In those three starts, he recorded an 84.0 PFF passing grade while using his terrific arm to generate nine big-time throws. He isn’t likely to be the most accurate passer in the league, but his ability to generate explosive plays is the perfect complement to the Falcons’ outstanding running game.

Rookie to watch: EDGE James Pearce Jr.

The Falcons need to pressure opposing quarterbacks, and few rookies are better equipped to do so than James Pearce Jr. Over the past two seasons at Tennessee, Pearce racked up 107 pressures and 21 sacks. He’s exactly the type of athletic outside linebacker that Raheem Morris covets in his defense, which is likely the reason the team gave up a 2026 first-round pick to acquire him. Expect Pearce to get reps early and often.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Michael Penix Jr. (87.9) DI Morgan Fox (51.5) RB Bijan Robinson (92.8) DI David Onyemata (66.2) RB Tyler Allgeier (86.4) Edge James Pearce Jr. (86.9*) WR Drake London (87.8) Edge Arnold Ebiketie (68.2) WR Darnell Mooney (74.0) Edge Leonard Floyd (53.5) WR Ray-Ray McCloud (62.7) LB Kaden Elliss (71.1) TE Kyle Pitts (59.6) LB Jalon Walker (73.8*) LT Jake Matthews (79.8) CB A.J. Terrell (68.5) LG Matthew Bergeron (70.9) CB Dee Alford (58.2) C Ryan Neuzil (58.5) CB Mike Hughes (71.9) RG Chris Lindstrom (93.5) S Jessie Bates III (80.2) RT Kaleb McGary (73.8) S Xavier Watts (89.7*)

Biggest strength in 2024: Offensive tackles

Little went right for the Bears in 2024, but their offensive tackles, Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones, were the two highest-graded qualified players on the team. Wright’s 79.3 PFF overall grade ranked him fourth among qualified right tackles — behind Penei Sewell, Lane Johnson and Zach Tom. Meanwhile, Jones posted an 80.8 PFF pass-blocking grade on the left side that ranked 17th among qualified tackles. If Jones recovers well from a late-season injury, these two should once again be among Chicago’s strengths.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Offensive execution

Just about everything beyond the offensive tackle performance went wrong for the Bears’ offense last season. Caleb Williams posted a lackluster 62.5 PFF passing grade. The team ranked 25th and 27th in PFF rushing and receiving grades, respectively. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired after Week 10. Chicago will certainly welcome a fresh approach on offense under new head coach Ben Johnson.

X-factor for 2025: QB Caleb Williams

The Bears have gone well out of their way to improve Williams’ supporting cast this season. He’ll be throwing behind three new starters on the interior offensive line. The team drafted tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and slot receiver Luther Burden III in the second round. Ben Johnson is one of the league’s premier offensive play-callers. It’s now on Williams to improve after ranking 32nd out of 44 qualified quarterbacks in PFF passing grade in 2024.

Rookie to watch: TE Colston Loveland

Loveland should be just what the doctor ordered for a Bears tight end room that ranked 30th in the NFL in PFF receiving grade last season. Over his past two seasons at Michigan, Loveland placed fourth among FBS tight ends with a 90.8 PFF receiving grade. He should also partially alleviate the Bears’ struggles in the slot, as he ranked second in the nation with an 85.4 slot PFF receiving grade in the same span.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Caleb Williams (67.6) DI Grady Jarrett (62.1) RB Roschon Johnson (69.5) DI Gervon Dexter Sr. (70.3) RB D'Andre Swift (61.3) Edge Dayo Odeyingbo (66.1) WR D.J. Moore (73.5) Edge Montez Sweat (65.6) WR Luther Burden III (77.9*) Edge Austin Booker (52.5) WR Rome Odunze (63.8) LB Tremaine Edmunds (59.2) TE Cole Kmet (60.6) LB T.J. Edwards (60.7) LT Braxton Jones (77.3) CB Jaylon Johnson (76.2) LG Joe Thuney (80.0) CB Tyrique Stevenson (58.9) C Drew Dalman (78.8) CB Kyler Gordon (76.0) RG Jonah Jackson (67.6) S Jaquan Brisker (65.3) RT Darnell Wright (79.3) S Kevin Byard (72.8)

Biggest strength in 2024: The trio of Burrow-Chase-Higgins

Despite not receiving any help from the offensive line, the Bengals still fielded one of the league’s best passing games in 2024 thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow and his top-two receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burrow finished the year as the most valuable player in the league, according to PFF WAR, while Chase led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Higgins is on the shortlist for the best No. 2 wideout in the league and ranked sixth among wide receivers with an 88.0 PFF overall grade this past season.

Biggest weakness in 2024: An underwhelming defense

Even with a quarterback playing at an MVP level and two star receivers, Cincinnati still failed to make the playoffs last year due to its defensive struggles. The Bengals ranked 18th in PFF run-defense grade, 19th in PFF coverage grade and 26th in PFF pass-rush grade, even with the league leader in sacks, Trey Hendrickson.

X-factor for 2025: T Amarius Mims

About the only thing that wasn’t going well for Cincinnati’s offense last year was the offensive line. The Bengals had the second-lowest-graded offensive line in the league, finishing above only the Patriots. The unit remains mostly the same from 2024, and the player whom most are expecting to make a jump is right tackle Amarius Mims. The 2024 first-round pick mostly had a rookie season to forget, placing 67th among all tackles with a 57.8 PFF overall grade. If he doesn’t experience a sophomore breakout, Cincinnati’s offensive line could struggle mightily once again.

Rookie to watch: EDGE Shemar Stewart

The Bengals attempted to address their defensive woes in the draft by selecting Texas A&M edge defender Shemar Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick. While the pass-rushing production isn’t there (4.5 career sacks), he’s a freak athlete who posted an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade as a junior. Following Sam Hubbard’s retirement and with Trey Hendrickson’s future in Cincinnati uncertain, Stewart will be counted on immediately.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Joe Burrow (94.0) DI B.J. Hill (70.2) RB Chase Brown (75.7) DI T.J. Slaton (43.0) RB Zack Moss (58.2) Edge Trey Hendrickson (88.1) WR Ja'Marr Chase (85.8) Edge Joseph Ossai (58.3) WR Tee Higgins (88.2) Edge Shemar Stewart (79.5*) WR Andrei Iosivas (52.7) LB Germaine Pratt (60.6) TE Mike Gesicki (71.5) LB Logan Wilson (72.4) LT Orlando Brown Jr. (58.2) CB Cam Taylor-Britt (63.6) LG Cordell Volson (59.3) CB DJ Turner II (67.8) C Ted Karras (64.1) CB Dax Hill (50.9**) RG Cody Ford (50.6) S Geno Stone (53.1) RT Amarius Mims (57.8) S Jordan Battle (53.1)

Biggest strength in 2024: Rushing offense

The Cardinals' most successful offensive stretches last season came when they pounded teams into submission on the ground. They tied for ninth in the NFL in PFF rushing grade while ranking 14th in PFF run-blocking grade. Running back James Conner led the way with an outstanding 90.6 PFF rushing grade that ranked sixth among qualified running backs.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Pass rush

While Arizona’s coverage unit improved from a putrid 2023, the team's pass rush couldn’t do the same. The Cardinals tied for the second-worst PFF pass-rush grade in the NFL last season. They also ranked among the bottom eight teams in pressure rate and pass-rush win rate. That showing at least partially motivated the team to acquire a slew of defensive linemen this offseason, including former Eagle Josh Sweat.

X-factor for 2025: WR Michael Wilson

Marvin Harrison Jr. could soon be a star, and Trey McBride is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. The Cardinals need one more dynamic receiving weapon, though, and Wilson is the player they’re counting on. His 64.5 PFF receiving grade last season represents a slight decline from his rookie season in 2023. He also recorded fewer than 60 receiving yards in every game after Week 5 in 2024. If Wilson can break out in Year 3, Arizona’s offense could be a serious two-dimensional threat.

Rookie to watch: CB Will Johnson

The Cardinals likely never expected Johnson to fall to the second round, but they should be glad he did. He posted an elite 91.3 PFF coverage grade across three seasons at Michigan, ranking fifth among qualified Power Four cornerbacks. Meanwhile, Arizona’s outside cornerbacks ranked 26th in the NFL in PFF coverage grade last season. If he’s fully healthy, Johnson has a chance to make a serious impact as a rookie.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Kyler Murray (82.1) DI Darius Robinson (48.4) RB James Conner (90.4) DI Calais Campbell (82.3) RB Trey Benson (62.8) Edge Zaven Collins (72.0) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (77.7) Edge Josh Sweat (70.0) WR Michael Wilson (62.9) Edge Baron Browning (58.0) WR Greg Dortch (63.9) LB Mack Wilson Sr. (63.8) TE Trey McBride (86.8) LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (59.0) LT Paris Johnson Jr. (80.8) CB Will Johnson (76.5*) LG Evan Brown (65.9) CB Max Melton (54.5) C Hjalte Froholdt (76.1) CB Garrett Williams (82.0) RG Isaiah Adams (58.4) S Budda Baker (77.8) RT Jonah Williams (70.7) S Jalen Thompson (68.8)

Biggest strength in 2024: Offensive line

Indianapolis fostered one of the best offensive lines in the league this past season. The Colts’ front-five earned the sixth-best PFF overall grade as a unit (78.1). They was also one of three teams that earned top-10 marks in both PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. The Colts lost center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries from that unit, but it still projects as a strong collective.

Biggest weakness in 2024: An unreliable passing game

Even with good protection in front of him, Anthony Richardson failed to show that he’s the Colts’ franchise quarterback this past season. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick posted just a 59.8 PFF passing grade, placing him 38th among 44 qualifying quarterbacks.

X-factor for 2025: QB Anthony Richardson

It’s truly now or never for Richardson in Indianapolis. He has a strong offensive line in front of him, a good running back in Jonathan Taylor and one of the better receiving corps in football. If he can’t become more accurate in Year 3, he could quickly be replaced by highly paid free-agent signing Daniel Jones.

Rookie to watch: TE Tyler Warren

Colts tight ends combined for just 221 yards after the catch last season, the fewest in the NFL. Enter Tyler Warren, whom Indianapolis drafted with the No. 14 overall pick. He tallied 690 yards after the catch at Penn State this past season, the most PFF has ever charted for a Power Four tight end.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Anthony Richardson (62.2) DI DeForest Buckner (81.9) RB Jonathan Taylor (57.1) DI Grover Stewart (76.0) RB Khalil Herbert (77.9**) Edge Laiatu Latu (71.5) WR Michael Pittman Jr. (72.2) Edge Kwity Paye (66.8) WR Josh Downs (84.8) Edge Samson Ebukam (84.4**) WR Alec Pierce (74.3) LB Zaire Franklin (60.4) TE Tyler Warren (91.3*) LB Jaylon Carlies (70.0) LT Bernhard Raimann (85.1) CB Charvarius Ward (56.2) LG Quenton Nelson (81.3) CB Jaylon Jones (67.4) C Tanor Bortolini (65.1) CB Kenny Moore II (70.8) RG Matt Goncalves (65.9) S Cam Bynum (61.6) RT Braden Smith (65.7) S Nick Cross (70.3)

Biggest strength in 2024: Defensive line

Pittsburgh was home to the NFL's best defensive line in 2024, as the unit's 87.2 PFF overall grade was five points higher than the next-closest group. Cameron Heyward ranked second among defensive tackles in PFF overall grade, while T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were two of the seven highest-graded edge defenders. Pittsburgh further strengthened its front by selecting Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after he led the nation at his position with 55 pressures.

Biggest weakness in 2024: A below-average offense

The Steelers' offense was nothing to write home about in 2024. The unit finished just 25th in yards per play, 22nd in EPA per play and 18th in PFF offensive grade. Pittsburgh did make some changes by trading away wide receiver George Pickens, bringing in D.K. Metcalf and waving goodbye to quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. It likely won’t lead to more success in 2025, though, unless the X-factor below signs a contract.

X-factor for 2025: QB Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers are the only team on this list whose X-factor isn’t even on the active roster. Aaron Rodgers is a free agent at the time of writing, but he has teased all offseason about signing with the Steelers. The 41-year-old was still solid last year with the Jets, posting a 76.3 PFF passing grade that was a top-15 mark in the league. If he does indeed sign with Pittsburgh, the team could make the playoffs. If he doesn’t and the Steelers are forced to start Mason Rudolph, they could be picking near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rookie to watch: RB Kaleb Johnson

With Najee Harris signing with the Chargers, Kaleb Johnson projects as the Steelers' starting running back from Day 1. The third-round pick enjoyed a massive breakout at Iowa in 2024, placing fifth in the nation with 1,060 yards after contact. And while Pittsburgh struggled to protect the quarterback last year, the team managed to rank ninth in PFF run-blocking grade. If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sign with the Steelers, Johnson should receive a ton of touches in his rookie year.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Mason Rudolph (62.5) DI Cameron Heyward (90.1) RB Kaleb Johnson (86.5*) DI Keeanu Benton (69.5) RB Jaylen Warren (64.3) DI Derrick Harmon (84.6*) WR D.K. Metcalf (74.3) Edge T.J. Watt (91.7) WR Calvin Austin III (63.8) Edge Alex Highsmith (89.0) WR Robert Woods (60.7**) LB Patrick Queen (56.8) TE Pat Freiermuth (672) LB Payton Wilson (74.7) LT Broderick Jones (58.7) CB Darius Slay (73.3) LG Isaac Seumalo (66.3) CB Joey Porter Jr. (54.6) C Zach Frazier (77.9) CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (55.6) RG Mason McCormick (57.7) S Minkah Fitzpatrick (65.2) RT Troy Fautanu (64.4) S DeShon Elliott (71.1)

Biggest strength in 2024: Offensive skill players

Geno Smith led a dynamic skill position group last season that included running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet and wide receivers D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As a result, the Seahawks ranked among the NFL’s top eight teams in PFF passing grade, PFF rushing grade and PFF receiving grade. Smith-Njigba’s improvement was perhaps the most important development, as he ranked 17th in the NFL with an 83.5 PFF receiving grade.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Offensive line

Seattle’s struggles up front, particularly in pass protection, became the biggest factor in the team missing the postseason. They ranked 26th in PFF pass-blocking grade and lost six of the 10 games in which they earned a sub-66.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. They’ll hope for a healthier season from right tackle Charles Cross and an infusion of talent from first-round pick Grey Zabel, but the unit could be a concern once again in 2025.

X-factor for 2025: QB Sam Darnold

After the best season of his career in Minnesota, Sam Darnold heads to Seattle to take over the starting quarterback job from fellow ex-Jet Geno Smith. Darnold’s 77.5 PFF passing grade in 2024 tied him for 11th among qualified quarterbacks. His 88.5 play-action PFF passing grade, a top-five mark in the league, should be to the liking of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. If Darnold is protected, which is a major question mark in his new situation, he could have another solid season. If he isn’t, things could more often look like his final two games of 2024, in which he posted sub-50.0 PFF passing grades.

Rookie to watch: OL Grey Zabel

Whether he plays guard or center for Seattle this season, Zabel will be a crucial part of the team’s success. He posted an elite 90.4 PFF overall grade at left tackle with North Dakota State last season, but he has experience at all five offensive line positions and is athletic enough to handle whatever the Seahawks ask of him.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Sam Darnold (80.7) DI Leonard Williams (87.1) RB Kenneth Walker III (88.5) DI Byron Murphy II (57.8) RB Zach Charbonnet (77.5) Edge Uchenna Nwosu (63.0) WR Cooper Kupp (71.4) Edge DeMarcus Lawrence (56.8) WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (61.7) Edge Boye Mafe (75.2) WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (81.0) LB Ernest Jones (60.7) TE Noah Fant (66.0) LB Tyrice Knight (65.4) LT Charles Cross (82.5) CB Riq Woolen (67.9) LG Grey Zabel (90.4*) CB Devon Witherspoon (76.1) C Olu Oluwatimi (64.2) CB Josh Jobe (51.0) RG Christian Haynes (48.5) S Coby Bryant (72.8) RT Abraham Lucas (61.9) S Julian Love (81.2)

Biggest strength in 2024: Brock Bowers

Tight end wasn’t seen as a glaring need for the Raiders entering the 2024 NFL Draft, but they still added Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick. And it proved to be an incredibly wise decision, as he was an instant superstar as a rookie. The greatest tight end in college football history ranked third among all tight ends in 2024 with an 85.1 PFF overall grade and led the position with 1,194 receiving yards.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Coverage

Las Vegas struggled mightily in coverage last year, earning just a 32.0 PFF grade in that department. Not only was that the worst mark of any team in the NFL in 2024, but it tied for the worst figure over the past four seasons. The Raiders added two new starters in safety Jeremy Chinn and cornerback Eric Stokes to help fix that issue and are hoping that third-round rookie Darien Porter can immediately contribute.

X-factor for 2025: DI Christian Wilkins

Las Vegas inked defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a massive four-year, $110 million deal last offseason, but he played only five games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. If he can bounce back and show why he was worth that money, it would take pressure off Maxx Crosby and improve a unit that earned the league’s sixth-worst PFF pass-rush grade in 2024.

Rookie to watch: RB Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders garnered just a 56.5 team PFF rushing grade in 2024, the worst of any team since the 2017 season. In response, Las Vegas drafted Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall. His 99.9 career PFF rushing grade is as close to perfection as any running back has ever gotten in the PFF college era, and he shattered the single-season records for yards after contact (1,970) and broken tackles (151) that were held by Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson, respectively.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Geno Smith (82.5) DI Christian Wilkins (71.8**) RB Ashton Jeanty (94.9*) DI Adam Butler (56.9) RB Raheem Mostert (83.7**) Edge Maxx Crosby (74.3) WR Jakobi Meyers (77.7) Edge Malcolm Koonce (81.3**) WR Tre Tucker (57.5) Edge Tyree Wilson (66.7) WR Jack Bech (83.0*) LB Elandon Roberts (79.7) TE Brock Bowers (85.1) LB Devin White (47.4**) LT Kolton Miller (80.6) CB Eric Stokes (61.3) LG Jordan Meredith (80.8) CB Jakorian Bennett (58.6) C Jackson Powers-Johnson (63.9) CB Darnay Holmes (58.1) RG Dylan Parham (74.3) S Jeremy Chinn (65.2) RT DJ Glaze (66.1) S Isaiah Pola-Mao (54.2)

Biggest strength in 2024: Run defense

The Dolphins placed sixth in PFF run-defense grade (73.9) and second in rushing yards before contact allowed per attempt (0.8 yards) in 2024. That unit should only get better in 2025 with the arrival of first-round defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, in addition to the return of edge defenders Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb from injuries.

Biggest weakness in 2024: A passing game that regressed

The Dolphins orchestrated one of the league’s best aerial attacks in 2023, placing fifth in EPA per pass and second in both team PFF passing grade and PFF receiving grade. They placed just 16th in EPA per pass this past season, as well as 25th in team PFF passing grade and 21st in PFF receiving grade. Tua Tagovailoa’s PFF passing grade dropped by more than 18 points (70.2), and he missed four games with a concussion. Protecting Tagovailoa is paramount to Miami’s passing game rebounding in 2025.

X-factor for 2025: T Patrick Paul

One of the lone bright spots on the Dolphins' offensive line was left tackle Terron Armstead, who ranked fourth among tackles with an 89.4 PFF overall grade last season. However, he announced his retirement after 12 years. Patrick Paul, a 2024 second-round pick, is set to assume the role after struggling on 338 snaps during his rookie season, posting just a 44.9 PFF overall grade. He’ll need to be much better during his sophomore campaign, as Tua Tagovailoa’s health is directly correlated to Miami's success.

Rookie to watch: G Jonah Savaiinaea

Savaiinaea, another player tasked with keeping Tagovailoa’s jersey clean, will likely begin his career as the Dolphins' starting right guard. He posted an 84.7 PFF pass-blocking grade across the past two years as Arizona’s right tackle.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Tua Tagovailoa (70.2) DI Zach Sieler (78.9) RB De'Von Achane (81.6) DI Kenneth Grant (83.7*) RB Jaylen Wright (65.3) DI Benito Jones (51.3) WR Tyreek Hill (72.7) Edge Jaelan Phillips (79.8**) WR Jaylen Waddle (72.1) Edge Bradley Chubb (88.8**) WR Malik Washington (57.7) LB Jordyn Brooks (71.3) TE Jonnu Smith (78.2) LB Tyrel Dodson (67.3) LT Patrick Paul (44.9) CB Jalen Ramsey (76.9) LG James Daniels (61.1**) CB Storm Duck (55.5) C Aaron Brewer (74.1) CB Kader Kohou (64.5) RG Jonah Savaiinaea (75.9*) S Ifeatu Melifonwu (82.1**) RT Austin Jackson (60.0) S Ashtyn Davis (71.1)

Biggest strength in 2024: An improved supporting cast for Trevor Lawrence

It was baby steps in 2024, but Trevor Lawrence's environment began to improve. The Jaguars allowed the fourth-lowest pressure rate in the league (27.4%) and seemed to have found a star in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The 2024 first-round pick ranked fifth in the NFL with 479 receiving yards on deep throws this past season. Add in Travis Hunter and new head coach Liam Coen, and Lawrence could finally start living up to his pre-draft hype in Year 5.

Biggest weakness in 2024: One of the NFL's worst defenses

Nothing really went right for the Jaguars defensively in 2024. The unit allowed the second-most EPA per play and ranked third worst in yards per play (5.5). The Jaguars also placed in the bottom 10 in PFF run-defense grade, PFF pass-rush grade and PFF coverage grade. The lineup remains mostly the same entering 2025, so Jacksonville will need improvement from multiple players.

X-factor for 2025: EDGE Travon Walker

One defender who will be expected to make a leap is Travon Walker. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft started to show some life in Year 3, earning a 68.2 PFF overall grade after posting a 56.6 mark across his first two years. Walker’s 10.5 sacks were the 11th most among all edge defenders, while his 56 pressures tied for the 18th most. This will be a massive season for him to prove whether he can become a superstar like his draft position warrants.

Rookie to watch: WR/CB Travis Hunter

Hunter is one of the most intriguing rookies in NFL history. Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner is the greatest two-way player in college football history, having earned an 89.0 PFF receiving grade and a 90.3 PFF coverage grade. He projects as more of a receiver for the Jaguars right now but should still see a healthy number of snaps at cornerback in more of a rotational role.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Trevor Lawrence (76.8) DI DaVon Hamilton (54.5) RB Travis Etienne Jr. (60.7) DI Maason Smith (43.7) RB Tank Bigsby (68.1) Edge Josh Hines-Allen (82.7) WR Brian Thomas Jr. (82.0) Edge Travon Walker (68.2) WR Travis Hunter (86.3*) Edge Arik Armstead (68.7) WR Dyami Brown (66.5) LB Devin Lloyd (76.7) TE Brenton Strange (66.0) LB Foyesade Oluokun (68.5) LT Walker Little (72.8) CB Tyson Campbell (62.9) LG Ezra Cleveland (64.9) CB Jarrian Jones (69.0) C Robert Hainsey (50.2**) CB Jourdan Lewis (71.7) RG Patrick Mekari (59.4) S Darnell Savage (46.2) RT Anton Harrison (64.2) S Eric Murray (63.8)

Biggest strength in 2024: Coverage

The Patriots earned a 68.8 team PFF coverage grade in 2024, good for 15th in the NFL. New England allowed an explosive passing play (15-plus yards) only 12.3% of the time, which placed sixth among defenses. The Patriots have one of the better cornerback trios in Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones, and Jabrill Peppers has been one of the 10 highest-graded safeties in each of the past two years.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Drake Maye‘s supporting cast

It’s hard to find a worse environment for a quarterback than what No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye walked into last season. New England’s offensive line garnered a 48.5 PFF grade — more than nine points lower than any other team — and the team's 66.8 PFF receiving grade ranked third worst in the league. The Patriots are hoping the following two players help fix that issue and allow Maye to build on an encouraging rookie season, given the circumstances.

X-factor for 2025: WR Stefon Diggs

Maye has a new top receiver for 2025. Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with New England, and while he is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL, he has still been one of the 10 most valuable receivers in the NFL over the past five years, according to PFF WAR. But if he can’t bounce back from his injury, the Patriots' receiving corps will still be one of the worst in the NFL.

Rookie to watch: T Will Campbell

Maye’s new blindside protector will be Will Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft. He earned an 82.9 PFF overall grade across three seasons as LSU’s left tackle and is technically refined for the position. Campbell’s one big question mark is whether he has the length to stick at tackle or if he has to kick inside to guard (7th-percentile wingspan).

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Drake Maye (70.1) DI Milton Williams (76.5) RB Rhamondre Stevenson (69.6) DI Christian Barmore (83.8**) RB TreVeyon Henderson (88.4*) DI Khyiris Tonga (60.0) WR Stefon Diggs (79.0) Edge Harold Landry III (70.5) WR Demario Douglas (70.0) Edge Anfernee Jennings (66.9) WR Mack Hollins (61.6) LB Robert Spillane (68.4) TE Hunter Henry (70.0) LB Christian Elliss (72.6) LT Will Campbell (72.2*) CB Christian Gonzalez (76.0) LG Cole Strange (64.6**) CB Carlton Davis III (74.5) C Garrett Bradbury (68.8) CB Marcus Jones (70.2) RG Mike Onwenu (65.2) S Jabrill Peppers (87.3**) RT Morgan Moses (63.3) S Kyle Dugger (44.3)

Biggest strength in 2024: Defensive line

Led by standouts Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, the Giants’ defensive line ranked 11th in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade last season. They likely would’ve placed higher had Lawrence’s season not been cut short in Week 13 due to injury. The additions of talented rookies Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander could make this one of the most dangerous units in the NFL in 2025.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Quarterback

The Giants’ passing game simply couldn’t function consistently in 2024 with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy Devito and Tim Boyle throwing passes. The team ranked 30th in the NFL in PFF passing grade while accumulating just 15 big-time throws and 24 turnover-worthy plays. Luckily, they’ve overhauled their quarterback room by adding veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, along with first-round pick Jaxson Dart, who led the FBS with a 91.9 PFF passing grade in 2024

X-factor for 2025: S Jevon Holland

The Giants added multiple veterans to their secondary in free agency, and ex-Dolphin Jevon Holland was the headliner. He recorded a career-low 57.1 PFF coverage grade last season, but since he was drafted in 2021, he is tied for fifth among qualified safeties with a 91.3 PFF coverage grade. A return to that form would give the Giants the free safety they were lacking last season after losing Xavier McKinney in free agency.

Rookie to watch: EDGE Abdul Carter

Carter is currently the betting favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and rightfully so. The third-overall pick in this year’s draft ranked second in the nation with a 92.4 PFF pass rush grade in 2024 after accumulating 66 pressures and 13 sacks. As a former linebacker, he also has the ability to generate pressure from any alignment, similar to Micah Parsons. Carter should still rack up solid production despite New York’s abundance of pass-rush options around him.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Russell Wilson (79.5) DI Dexter Lawrence (89.9) RB Devin Singletary (62.1) DI Roy Robertson-Harris (54.7) RB Tyrone Tracy (58.4) Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (69.0) WR Darius Slayton (59.0) Edge Abdul Carter (91.3) WR Malik Nabers (86.7) Edge Brian Burns (79.2) WR Wan'Dale Robinson (63.4) LB Bobby Okereke (74.9) TE Theo Johnson (53.6) LB Micah McFadden (62.8) LT Andrew Thomas (75.4) CB Paulson Adebo (63.3) LG Jon Runyan (56.1) CB Deonte Banks (50.9) C John Michael Schmitz (61.4) CB Andru Phillips (77.5) RG Greg Van Roten (63.4) S Tyler Nubin (65.6) RT Jermaine Eluemunor (63.2) S Jevon Holland (63.0)

Biggest strength in 2024: A young, impressive offensive line

The Jets fielded the eighth-highest-graded offensive line in the NFL this past season (76.3). That’s especially exciting when considering how young New York’s front-five is. The Jets return four of five starters from last year, and all four will be 28 years old or younger in the 2025 season. New York’s one weakness on the offensive line, right tackle, was addressed when the team selected Missouri’s Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Biggest weakness in 2024: A defense that fell off a cliff

In 2023, the Jets clawed their way to a 7-10 record with the league’s lowest-graded offense and highest-graded defense (90.0). The following season, New York’s PFF defensive grade free-fell to a 64.0 mark, which ranked eighth worst. New head coach Aaron Glenn will be focused on getting the Jets' defense back to its elite ways this season.

X-factor for 2025: QB Justin Fields

New York finally moved on from the failed Aaron Rodgers experiment and replaced him with Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million contract. Fields has never been a top-20 quarterback in PFF overall grade in any of his four seasons, but he’s still only 26 years old and will be reuniting with Garrett Wilson, whom he threw passes to at Ohio State. With an underwhelming receiving corps outside of Wilson, the Jets would be wise to tap into Fields’ rushing ability as much as possible.

Rookie to watch: TE Mason Taylor

New York doesn’t have a legitimate pass catcher outside of Garrett Wilson. The Jets will be hoping that second-round pick Mason Taylor can assuage those concerns at tight end. The son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor is very athletic with strong hands for the position, dropping just 1.7% of his catchable targets this past season.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Justin Fields (71.0) DI Quinnen Williams (69.6) RB Breece Hall (62.0) DI Derrick Nnadi (41.4**) RB Braelon Allen (73.6) Edge Will McDonald IV (59.4) WR Garrett Wilson (78.9) Edge Jermaine Johnson (83.0**) WR Allen Lazard (62.7) Edge Micheal Clemons (50.6) WR Josh Reynolds (70.1**) LB Quincy Williams (68.0) TE Mason Taylor (67.8*) LB Jamien Sherwood (73.8) LT Olu Fashanu (61.2) CB Sauce Gardner (70.2) LG John Simpson (77.3) CB Brandon Stephens (54.0) C Joe Tippmann (73.4) CB Michael Carter II (80.4**) RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (77.7) S Andre Cisco (58.8) RT Armand Membou (90.6*) S Tony Adams (66.4)

Biggest strength in 2024: Offensive line

After fielding a porous offensive line that was among the league’s worst in 2023, Carolina sought to improve that weakness last offseason. They did so with rousing success, signing guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt in free agency. As a result, their 2024 unit ranked seventh in the NFL in PFF overall grade. That allowed Bryce Young to feel comfortable down the stretch and play like one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Defense

Carolina’s defense ranked dead last in PFF overall grade, PFF pass-rush grade and PFF run-defense grade last season while placing only marginally better in PFF coverage grade (28th). On many occasions, their defense didn’t give the team a chance to win, allowing at least 30 points in 10 of 17 games. The Panthers made numerous acquisitions this offseason, particularly along the defensive line, that should improve the unit moving forward.

X-factor for 2025: DI Derrick Brown

Star defensive tackle Derrick Brown isn’t an external addition but feels like one. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 last season, which seemingly derailed the Panthers' defense for the rest of the year, particularly on the ground. In 2023, Brown turned in a 90.0 PFF run-defense grade that ranked second among defensive tackles. A return to that level of play would likely make a bigger difference than any of the other players the team brought in this offseason.

Rookie to watch: WR Tetairoa McMillan

Defense was a priority throughout the offseason, but the Panthers couldn’t pass on a potential top-flight wide receiver with the eighth-overall pick. Given Bryce Young’s improvement throwing the ball downfield last season, Tetairoa McMillan should be a perfect match for Carolina’s offense. McMillan’s 98.6 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus-yard targets over the past two college seasons was the best mark among qualified wide receivers.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Bryce Young (74.4) DI Derrick Brown (47.7) RB Rico Dowdle (73.9) DI Tershawn Wharton (60.8) RB Chuba Hubbard (75.4) DI Bobby Brown III (61.3) WR Xavier Legette (59.1) Edge D.J. Wonnum (55.0) WR Adam Thielen (76.4) Edge Pat Jones II (55.8) WR Tetairoa McMillan (84.8) LB Josey Jewell (56.5) TE Tommy Tremble (54.4) LB Trevin Wallace (56.0) LT Ikem Ekwonu (71.7) CB Jaycee Horn (65.4) LG Damien Lewis (75.5) CB Mike Jackson (67.2) C Austin Corbett (62.2) CB Chau Smith-Wade (51.6) RG Robert Hunt (67.7) S Demani Richardson (60.1) RT Taylor Moton (77.2) S Tre'von Moehrig (67.5)

Biggest strength in 2024: Rushing offense

Offensive success in New Orleans was sparse last season, but when it came, it was generally due to a productive run game. The Saints ranked 10th in the NFL in PFF run-blocking grade, which allowed Alvin Kamara to record 950 rushing yards. Considering their new head coach, Kellen Moore, and fluid quarterback situation, the Saints are likely to lean on Kamara and the run game again to put up points.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Passing offense

Doomed by an offensive line that ranked 31st in PFF pass-blocking grade, New Orleans couldn’t find much success through the air last season. When Derek Carr was healthy, they were at least a respectable unit. He appeared in only 10 games, though, and the passing game cratered when either Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener was at the helm. Further complicating things were injuries to top receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

X-factor for 2025: T Taliese Fuaga

One step toward greater success for the Saints’ offensive line would be a second-year breakout from Taliese Fuaga. His 65.7 PFF overall grade last season was a solid mark, considering he was playing left tackle, where he never played a single snap in college. With 2025 first-rounder Kelvin Banks Jr. in the fold, Fuaga may move back to his more comfortable position at right tackle.

Rookie to watch: QB Tyler Shough

Though it will be billed as an open competition, New Orleans' quarterback battle is expected to result in second-round pick Tyler Shough taking the reins. In his first full college season as a starter amid a career full of injuries, Shough recorded an 87.7 PFF passing grade — tied for the fifth-best mark among qualifiers in 2024. He also ranked fourth with a 91.6 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket. The question is whether New Orleans can give him enough clean pockets from which to work.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Tyler Shough (87.4*) DI Bryan Bresee (36.5) RB Alvin Kamara (73.7) DI Davon Godchaux (51.6) RB Kendre Miller (73.3) Edge Cameron Jordan (57.4) WR Chris Olave (82.4) Edge Carl Granderson (79.7) WR Rashid Shaheed (69.7) Edge Chase Young (66.8) WR Brandin Cooks (63.2) LB Demario Davis (73.2) TE Juwan Johnson (66.7) LB Pete Werner (69.0) LT Kelvin Banks Jr. (86.2) CB Isaac Yiadom (59.5) LG Dillon Radunz (57.0) CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (66.1) C Erik McCoy (94.4) CB Alontae Taylor (45.0) RG Cesar Ruiz (67.6) S Tyrann Mathieu (60.5) RT Taliese Fuaga (65.7) S Justin Reid (78.2)

Biggest strength in 2024: Run defense

The only thing the Titans did at an above-average level in 2024 was defend the run. Tennessee’s 72.2 team PFF run-defense grade ranked ninth in the NFL, and the team's successful run rate allowed (33.7%) ranked eighth. The Titans’ three-headed monster at defensive tackle in Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat and Sebastian Joseph-Day is very difficult to beat on the ground.

Biggest weakness in 2024: Throwing the football

Tennessee finished dead last in team PFF passing grade (57.0) this past season. The Will Levis experiment ultimately proved to be a failure, and the Titans decided to hit the reset button by selecting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

X-factor for 2025: T Dan Moore Jr.

The Titans made major waves this offseason by handing Dan Moore Jr. a four-year, $82 million contract to be their starting left tackle. He did have a career year in 2024, but still placed just 42nd among tackles with a 67.2 PFF overall grade. Tennessee is hoping he has more improvement in him, considering he’ll be protecting No. 1 pick Cam Ward's blindside.

Rookie to watch: QB Cam Ward

The Titans are hoping Ward will be the savior of the franchise after leading all FBS quarterbacks with a 92.6 PFF overall grade this past season. He has the arm talent to make any throw from any angle, having placed second in the nation with 31 big-time throws this past season.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Cam Ward (92.9*) DI Jeffery Simmons (80.0) RB Tony Pollard (68.7) DI T'Vondre Sweat (76.1) RB Tyjae Spears (77.0**) DI Sebastian Joseph-Day (70.2) WR Calvin Ridley (73.1) Edge Arden Key (69.7) WR Tyler Lockett (65.2) Edge Dre'Mont Jones (54.3) WR Van Jefferson (57.2) LB Cody Barton (63.7) TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (59.9) LB Otis Reese IV (54.4) LT Dan Moore Jr. (67.2) CB L'Jarius Sneed (72.5**) LG Peter Skoronski (60.3) CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (59.4) C Lloyd Cushenberry III (55.4) CB Roger McCreary (61.3) RG Kevin Zeitler (86.5) S Amani Hooker (65.1) RT JC Latham (61.8) S Xavier Woods (57.0)

Biggest strength in 2024: Defensive line

Just about the only thing that went right for the Browns in 2024 was their defensive line. The unit finished with an 82.2 PFF grade, ranking second only to the Steelers. Myles Garrett continued to show why he’s the best edge defender in football, leading the position for the fourth straight season in PFF overall grade (92.3). Fellow edge defender Isaiah McGuire broke out in his second season with an 83.3 PFF overall grade, and Cleveland significantly upgraded its interior defensive line by selecting Mason Graham with the fifth-overall pick. His 92.5 career PFF overall grade over three years at Michigan was the best among all defensive tackles in college football.

Biggest weakness in 2024: The entire offense

The Browns' 2024 offense was hard to watch. The group ranked dead last in PFF grade (62.1) and EPA per play (-0.207). Cleveland still has no clear answer at quarterback, arguably the worst receiving corps in the league and an aging offensive line that earned the fourth-worst PFF grade in 2024 (59.8). It’s hard to get much worse, but the Browns' offense still has a bleak outlook for 2025.

X-factor for 2025: WR Diontae Johnson

It was a 2024 to forget for Diontae Johnson, who played for three teams during the season and placed just 73rd among wideouts with a 65.1 PFF overall grade. However, he ranked 25th in PFF overall grade the year before with the Steelers (77.9). If he can keep his head down and return to form, Johnson could provide a much-needed boost to Cleveland’s receiving corps.

Rookie to watch: RB Quinshon Judkins

We could’ve gone with either of the two quarterbacks the Browns drafted, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, considering the franchise lacks a long-term answer at the position. Instead, we'll highlight Judkins since he has a clearer path to playing time. The second-round pick could be heavily relied on during his rookie year, with the Browns' passing game looking like the worst in football. Judkins earned a 95.2 career PFF rushing grade across three seasons at Ole Miss and Ohio State and could put up big numbers as a rookie.

Projected 2025 Starting Lineup

OFFENSE DEFENSE QB Joe Flacco (71.6) DI Mason Graham (91.3*) RB Quinshon Judkins (88.8*) DI Maliek Collins (57.9) RB Jerome Ford (71.2) Edge Myles Garrett (92.3) WR Jerry Jeudy (73.5) Edge Isaiah McGuire (83.3) WR Cedric Tillman (63.6) Edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (53.1) WR Jamari Thrash (43.0) LB Jordan Hicks (77.4) TE David Njoku (64.0) LB Carson Schwesinger (80.6*) LT Dawand Jones (46.4) CB Denzel Ward (68.4) LG Joel Bitonio (63.9) CB Martin Emerson Jr. (47.9) C Ethan Pocic (63.6) CB Greg Newsome II (52.2) RG Wyatt Teller (62.6) S Grant Delpit (65.2) RT Jack Conklin (66.2) S Ronnie Hickman Jr. (77.2)

