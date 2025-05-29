Top triple-threat receivers in the NFL: Garrett Wilson, CeeDee Lamb and more

A rookie explodes onto the scene: Ladd McConkey’s do-it-all ability played a crucial role in the Chargers’ success this past season, as he was one of just two receivers to rank above the 70th percentile in all three facets on this list.

Jayden Reed knows how to win: Out of 106 qualifying receivers to make this list, Reed was the only player to eclipse the 90th percentile in all three facets. No other player managed to reach even the 80th percentile.

There are many ways to win at the receiver position, each with its own set of challenges. Some receivers run masterful routes to create separation, some use leverage and play strength to win on contested throws and some rack up chunk yardage through electric after-the-catch ability.

To do just one of those at a high level takes incredible skill, but being able to maximize each approach is a key indicator of potential production. Just six receivers exceeded the threshold in each facet in 2024.

These are the NFL’s triple-threat receivers from 2024 — those who ranked above the 50th percentile in yards after catch per reception, contested-catch rate and separation rate (open-target rate).

Note: minimum of 40 targets to qualify

Triple-Threat Receivers