2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, trades and cuts for all 32 NFL teams

Stay up to date with every move this offseason.
Below is a comprehensive tracker covering every free-agent signing, contract extension, roster cut and trade made by all 32 NFL teams as 2025 NFL free agency unfolds. Whether your team is making a splash or quietly building for the future, this tracker keeps you informed with the latest updates in real time.
Editor's note: The 2025 free agency period officially begins on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents during the legal tampering period, which starts on March 10 at noon ET. Any moves noted in this tracker will not become official until the new league year begins, but they have been reported by NFL media.
Choose your view:
TOP FREE AGENT SIGNINGS BY POSITION
Quarterback
- Sam Darnold:
- Justin Fields:
- Russell Wilson:
- Jameis Winston:
- Daniel Jones:
- Jacoby Brissett:
- Marcus Mariota:
- Mason Rudolph:
- Joe Flacco:
- Mac Jones:
Running Back
- Aaron Jones: Re-signed with Minnesota Vikings (two years, $20 million)
- Najee Harris:
- J.K. Dobbins:
- Nick Chubb:
- Javonte Williams:
- Rico Dowdle:
- Kareem Hunt:
Wide Receiver
- Chris Godwin:
- Amari Cooper:
- Stefon Diggs:
- Davante Adams: Signed with Los Angeles Rams (two years, $46 million)
- DeAndre Hopkins:
- Marquise Brown: Re-signed with Kansas City Chiefs (one year, up to $11 million)
- Darius Slayton:
- Keenan Allen:
- Diontae Johnson:
- Mike Williams:
- Joshua Palmer:
- Elijah Moore:
- Mecole Hardman Jr.:
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling:
- Brandin Cooks:
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine:
- Noah Brown:
- Dyami Brown:
- Tyler Boyd:
- Tutu Atwell: Re-signed with Los Angeles Rams (one year, $10 million)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster:
- Nelson Agholor:
- Mack Hollins:
- Van Jefferson:
- Olamide Zaccheaus:
- Zay Jones:
- Justin Watson:
- Tim Patrick:
- Tyler Johnson:
- Robert Woods:
Tight End
- Juwan Johnson:
- Mike Gesicki: Re-signed with Cincinnati Bengals (three years, $25.5 million)
- Tyler Conklin:
- Zach Ertz: Re-signed with Washington Commanders (one year, $6.25 million)
- Austin Hooper: Re-signed with New England Patriots (one year, $5 million)
- John Bates:
Offensive Tackle
- Ronnie Stanley: Re-signed with Baltimore Ravens (three years, $60 million)
- Cam Robinson:
- Tyron Smith:
- Alaric Jackson:
- Dan Moore Jr.:
- Morgan Moses:
- Jedrick Wills Jr.:
- Justin Skule:
- Jaylon Moore:
- Trent Brown:
- D.J. Humphries:
- Larry Borom:
- Joe Noteboom:
- Kelvin Beachum:
- Fred Johnson:
Interior Offensive Line
- Drew Dalman:
- Ryan Kelly:
- Coleman Shelton:
- Josh Myers:
- Austin Corbett: Re-signed by Carolina Panthers
- Bradley Bozeman:
- Trey Smith: Franchise-tagged by Kansas City Chiefs
- Will Fries:
- Teven Jenkins:
- Kevin Zeitler:
- James Daniels:
- Mekhi Becton:
- Brandon Scherff:
- Zack Martin:
- Patrick Mekari:
- Aaron Banks:
- Will Hernandez:
- Dalton Risner:
- Matt Pryor:
- Laken Tomlinson:
- Evan Brown:
- Trystan Colon:
- Ben Bredeson:
- Robert Jones:
- Lucas Patrick:
- Brady Christensen:
- Daniel Brunskill:
Edge Defender
- Khalil Mack:
- Josh Sweat:
- Haason Reddick:
- Malcolm Koonce:
- Dayo Odeyingbo:
- Von Miller:
- Za'Darius Smith:
- Chase Young:
- Joey Bosa:
- Azeez Ojulari:
- DeMarcus Lawrence:
- Dante Fowler Jr.:
- Chauncey Golston:
- Matthew Judon:
- Dennis Gardeck:
- Preston Smith:
- Joshua Uche:
- Derek Barnett:
- Charles Omenihu:
- Darrell Taylor:
- Brandon Graham:
- Carl Lawson:
- Michael Hoecht:
- Emmanuel Ogbah:
- Pat Jones:
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka:
- Deatrich Wise Jr.:
- Joseph Ossai:
- K'Lavon Chaisson:
- Anthony Nelson:
- Tyus Bowser:
- Clelin Ferrell:
- Jamin Davis:
- Brent Urban:
- Lorenzo Carter:
- Dawuane Smoot:
- Dre'Mont Jones:
- DeMarcus Walker:
Interior Defensive Line
- Milton Williams:
- Javon Hargrave:
- Levi Onwuzurike:
- B.J. Hill:
- Calais Campbell:
- Jarran Reed:
- Poona Ford:
- Tershawn Wharton:
- Teair Tart:
- Maliek Collins:
- D.J. Jones:
- Sebastian Joseph-Day:
- Ta'Quon Graham:
- Kevin Givens:
- Roy Lopez:
- Adam Butler: Re-signed with Las Vegas Raiders (three years, $16.5 million)
- Javon Kinlaw:
- Greg Gaines:
- Da'Shawn Hand:
- L.J. Collier:
- Morgan Fox:
- Neville Gallimore:
- John Cominsky:
- Jerry Tillery:
- Tedarrell Slaton:
- Foley Fatukasi:
- Mario Edwards Jr.:
- Johnathan Hankins:
- Khyiris Tonga:
- Eddie Goldman:
- Sheldon Rankins:
- Roy Robertson-Harris:
Linebacker
- Dre Greenlaw:
- Ernest Jones: Re-signed with Seattle Seahawks (three years, $33 million)
- Jamien Sherwood: Re-signed with New York Jets (three years, $45 million)
- Robert Spillane:
- Tyrel Dodson:
- Eric Kendricks:
- Elandon Roberts:
- Devin Bush:
- Kyzir White:
- Cody Barton:
- Jerome Baker:
- E.J. Speed:
- De'Vondre Campbell:
- Divine Deablo:
- Akeem Davis-Gaither:
- Christian Rozeboom:
- Devin White:
- Justin Strnad:
- K.J. Britt:
- Willie Gay Jr.:
- Denzel Perryman:
Cornerback
- D.J. Reed:
- Charvarius Ward:
- Rasul Douglas:
- Byron Murphy Jr.:
- Carlton Davis III:
- Kendall Fuller:
- Asante Samuel Jr.:
- Mike Hilton:
- Darius Slay:
- Stephon Gilmore:
- Jonathan Jones:
- Nate Hobbs:
- Paulson Adebo:
- Brandon Stephens:
- Kristian Fulton:
- Isaiah Rodgers:
- Donte Jackson:
- Jourdan Lewis:
- Michael Jackson:
- Shaquill Griffin:
- Eric Stokes:
- Noah Igbinoghene:
- Marcus Williams:
- Dane Jackson:
Safety
- Jevon Holland:
- Camryn Bynum:
- Talanoa Hufanga:
- Justin Reid:
- Harrison Smith:
- Tre'von Moehrig:
- Juan Thornhill:
- Justin Simmons:
- Jeremy Chinn:
- Elijah Molden:
- Andre Cisco:
- Julian Blackmon:
- Bobby Brown III:
- Damar Hamlin:
- Quandre Diggs:
- Xavier Woods:
- Vonn Bell:
- Will Harris:
- Jason Pinnock:
- Eric Murray:
- Ifeatu Melifonwu:
- Jalen Mills:
- Chuck Clark:
- Rayshawn Jenkins:
ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM
Arizona Cardinals
- Re-signed: EDGE Baron Browning (two years, $15 million)
- Re-signed: LS Aaron Brewer (one year)
Atlanta Falcons
- Extended: LS Liam McCullough (four years)
Baltimore Ravens
- Re-signed: T Ronnie Stanley (three years, $60 million)
Buffalo Bills
- Extended: WR Khalil Shakir (four years, $60.2 million)
- Extended: EDGE Gregory Rousseau (four years, $80 million)
- Extended: LB Terrel Bernard (four years, $50 million)
- Re-signed: LS Reid Ferguson (four years)
- Released: EDGE Von Miller
Carolina Panthers
- Re-signed: QB Andy Dalton (two years)
- Re-signed: TE Tommy Tremble (two years, up to $16 million)
- Re-signed: C Austin Corbett
Chicago Bears
- Signed: TE Durham Smythe (one year)
- Traded for: G Jonah Jackson
- Traded for: G Joe Thuney
- Re-signed: LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (two years, $5 million)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Franchise-tagged: WR Tee Higgins (one year, $26.2 million)
- Released: G Alex Cappa
- Re-signed: TE Mike Gesicki (three years, $25.5 million)
- Re-signed: TE Tanner Hudson (one year)
- Extended: LS Cal Adomitis (one year)
- Re-signed: OL Cody Ford (two years)
Cleveland Browns
- Extended: EDGE Myles Garrett (four years, $40 million per year)
Dallas Cowboys
- Re-signed: DI Osa Odighizuwa (four years, $80 million)
- Re-signed: CB C.J. Goodwin (one year)
Denver Broncos
- Re-signed: QB Jarrett Stidham (two years, $12 million)
Detroit Lions
- Re-signed: LB Derrick Barnes (three years, $25.5 million)
- Re-signed: EDGE Marcus Davenport (one year, $4.75 million)
- Released: EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Green Bay Packers
- Re-signed: LB Isaiah McDuffie
- Re-signed: K Brandon McManus (three years, $15.3 million)
Houston Texans
- Released: G Shaq Mason
- Traded for: WR Christian Kirk
- Re-signed: RB Dare Ogunbowale (one year, $2 million)
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Released: TE Evan Engram
- Released: WR Devin Duvernay
- Traded: WR Christian Kirk
Kansas City Chiefs
- Franchise-tagged: G Trey Smith ($23.4 million)
- Re-signed: WR Marquise Brown (one year, up to $11 million)
- Tendered: P Matt Araiza ($960,000)
- Re-signed: LB Nick Bolton (three years, $45 million)
- Traded: G Joe Thuney
Las Vegas Raiders
- Traded for: QB Geno Smith
- Signed: G Alex Cappa (two years, $11 million)
- Released: QB Gardner Minshew
- Extended: EDGE Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million)
- Extended: S Isaiah Pola-Mao (two years, up to $8.45 million)
- Re-signed: DI Adam Butler (three years, $16.5 million)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Released: EDGE Joey Bosa
- Extended: CB Elijah Molden (three years, $18.75 million)
Los Angeles Rams
- Signed: WR Davante Adams (two years, $46 million)
- Traded: G Jonah Jackson
- Restructured: QB Matthew Stafford (contract to be finalized after March 12)
- Re-signed: T Alaric Jackson (three years, $57 million)
- Re-signed: WR Tutu Atwell (one year, $10 million)
Miami Dolphins
- Released: RB Raheem Mostert
Minnesota Vikings
- Re-signed: RB Aaron Jones (two years, $20 million)
- Extended: S Theo Jackson (two years, $12.615 million)
- Re-signed: P Ryan Wright (one year, $1.75 million)
New England Patriots
- Re-signed: TE Austin Hooper (one year, $5 million)
- Signed: EDGE Harold Landry III (three years, $43.5 million)
New Orleans Saints
- Released: RB Jamaal Williams
New York Giants
- Re-signed: QB Tommy DeVito (one year)
- Resigned: TE Chris Manhertz
- Re-signed: P Jamie Gillan (three years, up to $10.2 million)
- Re-signed: LS Casey Kreiter
New York Jets
- Re-signed: LB Jamien Sherwood (three years, $45 million)
- Released: WR Davante Adams
- Released: QB Aaron Rodgers
Philadelphia Eagles
- Re-signed: LB Zack Baun (three years, $51 million)
- Extended: RB Saquon Barkley (two years, $41.2 million in new money)
- Released: CB Darius Slay
- Released: CB James Bradberry
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Extended: WR D.K. Metcalf (five years, $150 million)
- Traded for: WR DK Metcalf
- Signed: TE Donald Parham Jr.
San Francisco 49ers
- Released: DI Javon Hargrave
- Released: DI Maliek Collins
- Traded: WR Deebo Samuel
- Extended: G Ben Bartch (one year)
Seattle Seahawks
- Re-signed: LB Ernest Jones (three years, $33 million)
- Re-signed: DI Jarran Reed (three years, $22 million)
- Traded: QB Geno Smith
- Released: WR Tyler Lockett
- Released: DI Dre'Mont Jones
- Released: DI Roy Robertson-Harris
- Released: S Rayshawn Jenkins
- Released: T George Fant
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Re-signed: LB Lavonte David (one year, $10 million)
Tennessee Titans
- Released: EDGE Harold Landry III
Washington Commanders
- Released: DI Jonathan Allen
- Re-signed: TE Zach Ertz (one year, $6.25 million)
- Re-signed: LB Bobby Wagner (one year, up to $9.5 million)
- Traded for: WR Deebo Samuel
- Re-signed: K Zane Gonzalez