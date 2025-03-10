All
2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, trades and cuts for all 32 NFL teams

By PFF Editorial Team

Stay up to date with every move this offseason.

Below is a comprehensive tracker covering every free-agent signing, contract extension, roster cut and trade made by all 32 NFL teams as 2025 NFL free agency unfolds. Whether your team is making a splash or quietly building for the future, this tracker keeps you informed with the latest updates in real time.

Editor's note: The 2025 free agency period officially begins on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents during the legal tampering period, which starts on March 10 at noon ET. Any moves noted in this tracker will not become official until the new league year begins, but they have been reported by NFL media.

Top Free Agency Signings By Position | Roster Moves By Team

TOP FREE AGENT SIGNINGS BY POSITION

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Offensive Tackle

Interior Offensive Line

Edge Defender

Interior Defensive Line

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHICIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

  • Re-signed: QB Andy Dalton (two years)
  • Re-signed: TE Tommy Tremble (two years, up to $16 million)
  • Re-signed: C Austin Corbett

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

  • Extended: EDGE Myles Garrett (four years, $40 million per year)

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

