2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, trades and cuts for all 32 NFL teams

Stay up to date with every move this offseason.

Below is a comprehensive tracker covering every free-agent signing, contract extension, roster cut and trade made by all 32 NFL teams as 2025 NFL free agency unfolds. Whether your team is making a splash or quietly building for the future, this tracker keeps you informed with the latest updates in real time.

Editor's note: The 2025 free agency period officially begins on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents during the legal tampering period, which starts on March 10 at noon ET. Any moves noted in this tracker will not become official until the new league year begins, but they have been reported by NFL media.

Choose your view:

TOP FREE AGENT SIGNINGS BY POSITION

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Offensive Tackle

Interior Offensive Line

Edge Defender

Interior Defensive Line

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Extended: LS Liam McCullough (four years)

Re-signed: T Ronnie Stanley (three years, $60 million)

Re-signed: QB Andy Dalton (two years)

QB Andy Dalton (two years) Re-signed: TE Tommy Tremble (two years, up to $16 million)

TE Tommy Tremble (two years, up to $16 million) Re-signed: C Austin Corbett

Extended: EDGE Myles Garrett (four years, $40 million per year)

Re-signed: QB Jarrett Stidham (two years, $12 million)

Released: TE Evan Engram

TE Evan Engram Released: WR Devin Duvernay

WR Devin Duvernay Traded: WR Christian Kirk

Released: RB Raheem Mostert

Re-signed: TE Austin Hooper (one year, $5 million)

TE Austin Hooper (one year, $5 million) Signed: EDGE Harold Landry III (three years, $43.5 million)

Released: RB Jamaal Williams

Re-signed: LB Lavonte David (one year, $10 million)