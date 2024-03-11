2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, trades and cuts for all 32 NFL teams

Below is a tracker for every single free-agent signing, contract extension, cut and trade made by each NFL team as the 2024 NFL free agency period opens.
PFF'S TOP FREE AGENTS BY POSITION
QUARTERBACK
- Kirk Cousins
- Baker Mayfield: Re-signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (three years, $100M)
- Ryan Tannehill
- Russell Wilson: Signed with Pittsburgh Steelers (one year, $1.2M)
- Gardner Minshew
- Jacoby Brissett
- Jameis Winston
- Tyrod Taylor
- Sam Darnold
- Drew Lock
- Tyler Huntley
- Josh Dobbs
- Mason Rudolph
RUNNING BACK
- Saquon Barkley
- Josh Jacobs
- Derrick Henry
- Tony Pollard
- Austin Ekeler
- D'Andre Swift
- J.K. Dobbins
- Devin Singletary
- Gus Edwards
- AJ Dillon
- Zack Moss
- D'Onta Foreman
- Antonio Gibson
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
WIDE RECEIVER
- Tee Higgins: Franchise-tagged by Cincinnati Bengals (one year, $21.82M)
- Michael Pittman Jr.: Franchise-tagged by Indianapolis Colts (one year, $21.82M)
- Mike Evans: Re-signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (two years, $41M)
- Marquise Brown
- Calvin Ridley
- Darnell Mooney
- Gabe Davis
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Tyler Boyd
- Curtis Samuel
- Kendrick Bourne: Re-signed with New England Patriots (three years, $19.5M)
- DJ Chark Jr.
- Michael Thomas
- Josh Reynolds
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
- K.J. Osborn
- Noah Brown
- Cedrick Wilson Jr.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Braxton Berrios
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Mack Hollins
- Quez Watkins
- Devin Duvernay
- Byron Pringle
- Chase Claypool
- Parris Campbell
TIGHT END
- Dalton Schultz: Re-signed with Houston Texans (three years, $36M)
- Hunter Henry: Re-signed with New England Patriots (three years, $27M)
- Noah Fant
- Gerald Everett
- Colby Parkinson
- Adam Trautman
- Austin Hooper
- Mike Gesicki
- Charlie Woerner
- Irv Smith Jr.
- Logan Thomas
- Jonnu Smith: Signed with Miami Dolphins (two years, $10M)
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
- Tyron Smith
- Trent Brown
- Mike Onwenu
- Mekhi Becton
- Jonah Williams
- Jermaine Eluemunor
- Josh Jones
- Donovan Smith
- George Fant
- Cam Fleming
- Chukwuma Okorafor: Signed with New England Patriots (one year, $4M)
- Andrus Peat
- Yosh Nijman
- Charles Leno Jr.
- Cornelius Lucas
- Chris Hubbard
CENTER
- Connor Williams
- Andre James: Re-signed with Las Vegas Raiders (three years, $24M)
- Lloyd Cushenberry III
- Aaron Brewer
- Tyler Biadasz
- Coleman Shelton
- Evan Brown
- Nick Gates
GUARD
- Kevin Dotson: Re-signed with Los Angeles Rams (three years, $48M)
- Robert Hunt
- Kevin Zeitler
- Dalton Risner
- Ezra Cleveland: Re-signed with Jacksonville Jaguars (three years, $28.5M)
- Damien Lewis
- Jon Runyan
- Jonah Jackson
- John Simpson
- Graham Glasgow: Re-signed with Detroit Lions (three years, $20M)
- Greg Van Roten
- Jon Feliciano
- Isaiah Wynn
- Sua Opeta
- Saahdiq Charles
- Trystan Colon
- Laken Tomlinson
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
- Chris Jones: Re-signed with Kansas City Chiefs (five years, $158.75M)
- Justin Madubuike: Re-signed with Baltimore Ravens (four years, $98M)
- Christian Wilkins
- Leonard Williams
- DJ Reader
- Grover Stewart
- Sheldon Rankins
- Teair Tart
- Fletcher Cox: Retired
- DaQuan Jones
- Maurice Hurst
- Quinton Jefferson
- Javon Kinlaw
- Shelby Harris
- A'Shawn Robinson
- Raekwon Davis
- Kevin Givens
- Bilal Nichols
- Sebastian Joseph-Day
- Adam Butler
- Poona Ford
- Justin Jones
- Solomon Thomas
- Taven Bryan
- Greg Gaines
- Neville Gallimore
- Johnathan Hankins
- William Gholston
- Austin Johnson
- John Jenkins
- Bryan Mone
EDGE DEFENDER
- Josh Allen: Franchise-tagged by Jacksonville Jaguars (one year, $24.01M)
- Brian Burns: Franchise-tagged by Carolina Panthers (one year, $24.01M)
- Danielle Hunter
- Bryce Huff
- Chase Young
- Jonathan Greenard
- Jadeveon Clowney
- Za'Darius Smith
- Josh Uche
- Leonard Floyd
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Denico Autry
- Dorance Armstrong
- Calais Campbell
- Brandon Graham
- Carl Lawson
- Mike Danna
- A.J. Epenesa
- Derek Barnett
- Tyquan Lewis
- Kyle Van Noy
- Marcus Davenport
- Darrell Taylor
- Anfernee Jennings
- D.J. Wonnum
- Bud Dupree
- Yannick Ngakoue
- Clelin Ferrell
- Romeo Okwara
- Dante Fowler Jr.
- Jerry Hughes
- Markus Golden
- Rasheem Green
- Charles Harris
- Zack Baun
- Emmanuel Ogbah
- Yetur Gross-Matos
LINEBACKER
- Patrick Queen
- Frankie Luvu
- Lavonte David
- Jordyn Brooks
- Bobby Wagner
- Jerome Baker
- Azeez Al-Shaair
- Devin White
- Josey Jewell
- Blake Cashman
- Drue Tranquill: Re-signed with Kansas City Chiefs (three years, $19M)
- Jordan Hicks
- Willie Gay
- Tyrel Dodson
- Oren Burks
- Nicholas Morrow
- Cody Barton
- Zach Cunningham
- Sione Takitaki
- Anthony Walker Jr.
- Shaquille Leonard
- Denzel Perryman
- Isaiah Simmons
- Kenneth Murray Jr.
CORNERBACK
- Jaylon Johnson: Re-signed with Chicago Bears (four years, $76M)
- L'Jarius Sneed: Franchise-tagged by Kansas City Chiefs (one year, $19.8M)
- Kendall Fuller
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Stephon Gilmore
- Steven Nelson
- Kenny Moore II
- Adoree' Jackson
- Keisean Nixon
- Sean Murphy-Bunting
- Emmanuel Moseley: Re-signed with Detroit Lions (one year, $1.125M)
- Myles Bryant
- Ahkello Witherspoon
- Ronald Darby
- Dane Jackson
- Jourdan Lewis
- Kristian Fulton
- Amik Robertson
- Jeff Okudah
- Rock Ya-Sin
- Michael Davis
- Tre Herndon
- Siran Neal
SAFETY
- Antoine Winfield Jr.: Franchise-tagged by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (one year, $17.12M)
- Kyle Dugger: Franchise-tagged by New England Patriots (one year, $13.81M)
- Kamren Curl
- Xavier McKinney
- Geno Stone
- Julian Blackmon
- Jordan Fuller
- Jordan Whitehead
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- DeShon Elliott
- Tashaun Gipson Sr.
- Alohi Gilman
- Darnell Savage
- Mike Edwards
- Jeremy Chinn
- Micah Hyde
- Jayron Kearse
- Brandon Jones
- Taylor Rapp: Re-signed with Buffalo Bills (three years, $10.625M)
- Jalen Mills
- Kevin Byard: Signed with Chicago Bears (two years, $15M)
- Eddie Jackson
- Sam Franklin Jr.
- John Johnson III
- Terrell Edmunds
- Tracy Walker III
- Ryan Neal
- Ashtyn Davis
- Jordan Poyer
ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM
Arizona Cardinals
- Re-signed: EDGE L.J. Collier (one year, TBD)
Atlanta Falcons
- Released: TE Jonnu Smith
- Re-signed: LB Nate Landman (TBD)
Baltimore Ravens
- Re-signed: WR Nelson Agholor (one year, $3.75M)
- Re-signed: DI Justin Madubuike (four years, $98M)
Buffalo Bills
- Re-signed: G David Edwards (two years, $6M)
- Re-signed: P Matt Haack (one year, TBD)
- Released: S Jordan Poyer
- Released: CB Siran Neal
- Released: C Mitch Morse
- Released: RB Nyheim Hines
- Released: WR Deonte Harty
- Released: CB Tre'Davious White (post-June 1)
- Signed: QB Mitch Trubisky (two years, $5.25M)
- Re-signed: S Taylor Rapp (three years, $10.625M)
Carolina Panthers
- Released: C Bradley Bozeman
- Franchise-tagged: EDGE Brian Burns
- Released: TE Hayden Hurst
- Re-signed: LS J.J. Jansen (one year, TBD)
Chicago Bears
- Released: G Cody Whitehair
- Released: S Eddie Jackson
- Acquired via trade: G Ryan Bates
- Re-signed: CB Jaylon Johnson (four years, $76M)
- Signed: S Tarvarius Moore (TBD)
- Re-signed: LS Patrick Scales (one year, $1.21M)
- Signed: S Kevin Byard (two years, $15M)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Franchise-tagged: WR Tee Higgins
- Re-signed: G Cody Ford (one year, TBD)
Cleveland Browns
- Acquired via trade: WR Jerry Jeudy
Dallas Cowboys
- Re-signed: DI Carl Davis Jr. (one year, TBD)
Denver Broncos
- Released: QB Russell Wilson (post-June 1)
- Released: S Justin Simmons
- Released: TE Chris Manhertz
- Re-signed: S P.J. Locke (two years, $7M)
Detroit Lions
- Released: S Tracy Walker
- Re-signed: K Michael Badgley (one year, $1.292M)
- Re-signed: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (two years, $7.5M)
- Re-signed: RB Zonovan Knight (one year, $985K)
- Re-signed: TE Shane Zylstra (TBD)
- Re-signed: CB Emmanuel Moseley (one year, $1.125M)
- Re-signed: G Graham Glasgow (three years, $20M)
Green Bay Packers
- Released: LB De'Vondre Campbell (post-June 1)
Houston Texans
- Re-signed: TE Dalton Schultz (three years, $36M)
- Re-signed: K Ka'imi Fairbairn (three years, $15.9M)
- Re-signed: CB Kris Boyd (one year, TBD)
- Re-signed: S Eric Murray (one year, TBD)
- Re-signed: CB Desmond King II (one year, TBD)
- Re-signed: DI Khalil Davis (one year, TBD)
- Signed: DI Foley Fatukasi (one year, TBD)
Indianapolis Colts
- Franchise-tagged: WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- Extended: C Jack Anderson (one year, TBD)
- Extended: LB Zaire Franklin (three years, $31.26M)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Released: DI Foley Fatukasi
- Released: CB Darious Williams
- Released: S Rayshawn Jenkins
- Franchise-tagged: EDGE Josh Allen
- Re-signed: G Ezra Cleveland (three years, $28.5M)
- Re-signed: S Daniel Thomas (two years, $4M)
- Re-signed: DI Jeremiah Ledbetter (TBD)
- Acquired via trade: QB Mac Jones
- Signed: C Mitch Morse (two years, $10.5M)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Released: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Franchise-tagged: CB L'Jarius Sneed
- Re-signed: LB Drue Tranquill (three years, $19M)
- Re-signed: DI Chris Jones (five years, $158.75M)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Re-signed: RB Ameer Abdullah (TBD)
- Released: QB Brian Hoyer
- Re-signed: C Andre James (three years, $24M)
- Released: DI Jerry Tillery
Los Angeles Chargers
- Released: LB Eric Kendricks
Los Angeles Rams
- Released: C Brian Allen
- Re-signed: WR Demarcus Robinson (one year, $4M)
- Re-signed: G Kevin Dotson (three years, $48M)
Miami Dolphins
- Released: EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
- Released: CB Keion Crossen
- Released: LB Jerome Baker
- Signed: DI Isaiah Mack (one year, $1.125M)
- Signed: DI Daviyon Nixon (one year, $985K)
- Signed: TE Jonnu Smith (two years, $10M)
- Re-signed: S Elijah Campbell (one year, TBD)
- Re-signed: P Jake Bailey (two years, $4.2M)
- Re-signed: CB Nik Needham (TBD)
Minnesota Vikings
- Released: RB Alexander Mattison
- Re-signed: TE Nick Muse (TBD)
- Re-signed: TE Johnny Mundt (one year, $2.5M)
New England Patriots
- Released: DI Lawrence Guy
- Released: CB J.C. Jackson
- Released: S Adrian Phillips
- Franchise-tagged: S Kyle Dugger
- Signed: T Chukwuma Okorafor (one year, $4M)
- Re-signed: TE Hunter Henry (three years, $27M)
- Re-signed: WR Kendrick Bourne (three years, $19.5M)
New Orleans Saints
- Extended: S Tyrann Mathieu (two years, $13M)
- Signed: FB Zander Horvath (two years, $1.918M)
New York Giants
- Released: G Mark Glowinski
- Re-signed: LS Casey Kreiter (TBD)
New York Jets
- Released: LB Maalik Hall
- Released: G Laken Tomlinson
- Released: TE C.J. Uzomah
- Re-signed: S Chuck Clark (one year, TBD)
- Signed: CB Isaiah Oliver (one year, TBD)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Signed: EDGE Julian Okwara (one year, $2.675M)
- Re-signed: TE Albert Okwuegbunam (one year, TBD)
- Released: S Kevin Byard
- Released: CB Avonte Maddox
- Retired: C Jason Kelce
- Re-signed: EDGE Brandon Graham (one year, TBD)
- Retired: DI Fletcher Cox
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Released: QB Mitch Trubisky
- Released: P Pressley Harvin III
- Released: T Chukwuma Okorafor
- Released: C Mason Cole
- Released: S Keanu Neal
- Released: CB Patrick Peterson
- Released: WR Allen Robinson II
- Signed: DI Breiden Fehoko (one year, TBD)
San Francisco 49ers
- Released: CB Isaiah Oliver
- Re-signed: T Colton McKivitz (one year, $7M)
Seattle Seahawks
- Released: TE Will Dissly
- Released: S Quandre Diggs
- Released: S Jamal Adams
- Released: DI Bryan Mone
- Released: FB Nick Bellore
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Released: EDGE Shaquil Barrett (post-June 1)
- Re-signed: WR Mike Evans (two years, $41M)
- Franchise-tagged: S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Re-signed: QB Baker Mayfield (three years, $100M)
Tennessee Titans
- Re-signed: LS Morgan Cox (one year, $1.377M)
Washington Commanders
- Released: T Charles Leno Jr.
- Released: TE Logan Thomas
- Released: C Nick Gates (post-June 1)
- Signed: TE Zach Ertz (one year, TBD)