Fantasy Football Week 9 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season was stocked full of upsets, and the fantasy football landscape underwent significant changes. Some players made their return from injury, including Christian McCaffrey and Jeff Wilson Jr. Other big names missed out, including Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and James Robinson.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

Melvin Gordon III : 21 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD, (0% stuffed rate); 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards

Javonte Williams : 17 carries, 111 yards (7 avoided tackles)

Trade for Melvin Gordon III: Some fantasy managers have been waiting for Javonte Williams to take over the backfield, but that’s not going to happen as long as Gordon keeps playing this well. Williams and Gordon will have plenty of fantasy value the rest of the season because their schedule only gets easier from here. He’s not a buy-low because he had a good game, but he is someone every fantasy manager should want on their roster.

Monitor Ezekiel Elliott’s health: Elliott was in and out of the first half with a knee contusion. He played closer to his usual amount of snaps in the second half prior to garbage time. The former All-Pro gained 76 yards of offense, with the team focusing more on the passing game after falling behind. If he misses any time, Tony Pollard would be a must-start in fantasy football leagues.

Don’t add Malik Turner: The backup wide receiver will stand out in terms of fantasy points because of his two touchdowns. However, both scores came in garbage time. Turner played only one offensive snap in the first 54 minutes of the game, and then he played significantly when they were down 30-0. That’s why the snap counts for the wide receivers look closer than usual. He will likely remain the sixth wide receiver on the depth chart and might not even be active once Michael Gallup is back.

Hunter Renfrow : 7 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD (2.9 aDOT)

Evan Engram : 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD (12.0 threat rate)

Monitor the Giants' wide receivers: New York's wide receivers have struggled to stay healthy all season. Sterling Shepard and Dante Pettis missed this game, while Kenny Golladay, Karadius Toney and John Ross were limited all week due to various injuries. This left New York rotating wide receivers in and out, and no wide receiver caught more than two passes. The only healthy player was Darius Slayton, who was held without a catch and can be dropped in fantasy leagues. It could be hard to trust any of these players until they stop showing up on the injury report.

Start Hunter Renfrow: Zay Jones became an every-down starter this week, catching one of the four passes thrown his way. However, because the Raiders are now thin at receiver, the team's regular starters all ended up with a larger target share. This included Renfrow, who will likely be the clear top wide receiver the rest of the season. With how well Derek Carr has played in most games, this should make Renfrow a typical fantasy starter.

Add Evan Engram in deep leagues only: Engram was the Giants' top receiving option all game and recorded a team-leading 38 receiving yards and their only offensive touchdown. Especially promising is the fact that he ran a route on all but one pass play.

Engram's ceiling isn’t very high because of his past play, and the wide receivers should eventually get healthier. But, due to his role in the offense, his floor is also higher than most tight ends. He’s not an ideal option at the position, but fantasy managers can do a lot worse.

Stefon Diggs : 6 receptions, 85 yards (2 avoided tackles)

Dan Arnold : 4 receptions, 60 yards (2 explosive catches)

Add and start Dan Arnold: The former Panther has been the Jaguars' top receiving tight end for four games now, and he’s gained 60 or more yards in three of them. He sits among the top 10 tight ends in receiving yards over the past five weeks despite the Jaguars having their bye week in that time. He would have a lot more fantasy value if Jacksonville made it into the end zone more often. Even without a touchdown, there are few tight ends with a fantasy floor as high as his currently.

Monitor the health of Zack Moss: The Bills running back suffered a head injury early in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game. Devin Singletary took over for the rest of the contest, as Matt Breida was inactive as usual. If Moss misses any time, then Singletary would be a fantasy starter, as he would likely see at least 75% of the offensive snaps.

It’s worth noting that Moss fantasy managers had reason for concern before the injury. Moss has consistently been seeing more playing time than Singletary with more routes run. Singletary was the player with the most routes at halftime. The former Florida Atlantic running back caught seven passes for 43 yards, compared to just two catches by Moss. There is a chance Moss could be fully healthy next week but not see enough playing time to be a fantasy starter.

Monitor the health of James Robinson: The Jaguars held out hope all week that Robinson could play with a heel injury, but he was ultimately inactive. Carlos Hyde saw the vast majority of snaps at running back, carrying the ball 21 times but managing just over three yards per attempt. If Robinson is inactive again, then Hyde is a safe start because Jacksonville doesn’t seem to trust any of its other running backs. We could also see these two backs split time until Robinson is fully healthy.

Nick Chubb : 14 carries, 137 yards, 2 TD, (120 yards after contact); 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards

Joe Mixon : 13 carries, 64 yards, 2 TD, (30.8% first down rate); 5 receptions, 46 receiving yards

Add Donovan Peoples-Jones: The second-year receiver has been a starter all season when healthy but has secured a spot in the lineup the rest of the season after Odell Beckham Jr.‘s release. He caught only two passes, but they went for 60 yards and a touchdown and 26 yards. This was his third straight game with at least 70 yards.

The game script and time of possession meant the Browns only attempted 21 passes all game. In future weeks, he will see more targets and continue to gain a lot of yards.

Drop Austin Hooper: The Browns tight end has been a cut candidate for most of the season, as he’s been splitting time with David Njoku. This has left both players running a route on roughly half of the pass plays each week. He caught two passes for 14 yards in this game. On the season, he’s never had more than 42 yards in a game, and he's found the end zone just once. He’s still rostered in 23% of ESPN leagues, which is too high.

Sell the Bengals wide receivers: The Bengals spent the entire game playing from behind, which meant the Burrow was forced to throw the ball 40 times. Over half of them went to one of the three starting wide receivers, but they didn’t make much of those targets. Tee Higgins had the best game with 78 yards on six catches. Ja’Marr Chase struggled with contested catches, while Tyler Boyd was rarely targeted.

Cincinnati has a bye next week, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier from Week 11 onward. The sell-high window has probably closed, but there is a chance some fantasy manager has higher hopes of a rebound.

Christian McCaffrey : 14 carries, 52 yards; 4 receptions, 54 receiving yards (4.5 YPRR)

Damien Harris : 15 carries, 30 yards, (29 yards after contact), 1 TD; 1 reception, 3 receiving yards

Drop Chuba Hubbard: Christian McCaffrey returned to the Panthers' starting lineup and played in a limited capacity. Instead of the Panthers using a two-man backfield, Ameer Abdullah continued to be involved in the offense. If the offense remains as is, Hubbard can’t be put in starting lineups.

The chances are that McCaffrey will take a larger share of the snaps and touches over time. It’s okay to hold onto Hubbard in larger leagues, but he will only have value if McCaffrey gets hurt again.

Monitor the Patriots' backfield injuries: Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both left the game with head injuries in the fourth quarter and neither returned. Harris scored a touchdown, but Stevenson had the more impressive day, recording twice as many rushing yards and a 41-yard catch.

This is starting to become a backfield to avoid when everyone is healthy, as Stevenson is establishing himself as a clear part of the rotation. It’s possible Harris or Stevenson could have significant value in the short term if the other back misses time.

Drop Robby Anderson: Anderson remains a non-factor in the Panthers' offense. He caught one pass for 2 yards, marking his fourth straight game with less than 20 receiving yards.

His target ceiling fell with the return of Christian McCaffrey, and his playing time could eventually fall with the addition of Willie Snead IV. In Snead’s first game with the Panthers, he played in just under half of the team’s pass plays. No one on the roster was threatening his playing time before, but now we could start to see more three-receiver sets with D.J. Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Snead.

