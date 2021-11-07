 Fantasy Football Week 9 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Week 9 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 7, 2021

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season was stocked full of upsets, and the fantasy football landscape underwent significant changes. Some players made their return from injury, including Christian McCaffrey and Jeff Wilson Jr. Other big names missed out, including Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and James Robinson.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.
Sign up to be the first to beta test PFF’s new prototype mobile app!

DEN @ DAL | MIN @ BAL | LV @ NYG | ATL @ NOHOU @ MIA | BUF @ JAX | CLE @ CIN | NE @ CAR | LAC @ PHIARZ @ SFGB @ KC | TEN @ LAR |

Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Courtland Sutton 65 28 2 0
Tim Patrick 48 27 5 0
Jerry Jeudy 47 25 8 0
Kendall Hinton 22 3 1 0
Tyrie Cleveland 7 1 0 0
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam 63 22 5 0
Eric Saubert 49 11 1 0
HB
Melvin Gordon III 41 16 2 21
Javonte Williams 37 14 0 17
Total 78 32 24 41

 

Dallas Cowboys Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Cedrick Wilson 51 39 5 0
CeeDee Lamb 44 29 8 0
Amari Cooper 36 24 5 0
Noah Brown 25 17 1 0
Malik Turner 18 15 6 0
TE
Dalton Schultz 59 39 5 0
Sean McKeon 12 2 2 0
Jeremy Sprinkle 3 1 0 0
HB
Ezekiel Elliott 33 20 3 10
Tony Pollard 24 16 2 4
Corey Clement 5 3 0 0
Total 62 43 37 14

Trade for Melvin Gordon III: Some fantasy managers have been waiting for Javonte Williams to take over the backfield, but that’s not going to happen as long as Gordon keeps playing this well. Williams and Gordon will have plenty of fantasy value the rest of the season because their schedule only gets easier from here. He’s not a buy-low because he had a good game, but he is someone every fantasy manager should want on their roster.

Monitor Ezekiel Elliott’s health: Elliott was in and out of the first half with a knee contusion. He played closer to his usual amount of snaps in the second half prior to garbage time. The former All-Pro gained 76 yards of offense, with the team focusing more on the passing game after falling behind. If he misses any time, Tony Pollard would be a must-start in fantasy football leagues.

Don’t add Malik Turner: The backup wide receiver will stand out in terms of fantasy points because of his two touchdowns. However, both scores came in garbage time. Turner played only one offensive snap in the first 54 minutes of the game, and then he played significantly when they were down 30-0. That’s why the snap counts for the wide receivers look closer than usual. He will likely remain the sixth wide receiver on the depth chart and might not even be active once Michael Gallup is back.

Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens

Coming soon…

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants 

Las Vegas Raiders Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Zay Jones 66 46 4 0
Bryan Edwards 64 46 4 0
Hunter Renfrow 46 35 9 0
Dillon Stoner 1 0 0 0
TE
Darren Waller 60 40 11 0
Foster Moreau 22 7 0 0
Daniel Helm 1 1 0 0
HB
Josh Jacobs 34 16 4 13
Kenyan Drake 31 24 6 4
Jalen Richard 5 4 3 0
Total 69 48 44 19

 

New York Giants Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Kenny Golladay 32 20 2 0
Darius Slayton 31 20 1 0
Kadarius Toney 31 19 1 1
Collin Johnson 21 4 0 0
John Ross 5 2 0 0
Pharoh Cooper 2 1 0 0
TE
Evan Engram 45 25 3 0
Kyle Rudolph 31 8 5 0
Kaden Smith 10 1 0 0
HB
Devontae Booker 41 18 3 21
Elijhaa Penny 16 5 2 5
Cullen Gillaspia 2 0 0 0
Total 56 26 17 28

Monitor the Giants' wide receivers: New York's wide receivers have struggled to stay healthy all season. Sterling Shepard and Dante Pettis missed this game, while Kenny Golladay, Karadius Toney and John Ross were limited all week due to various injuries. This left New York rotating wide receivers in and out, and no wide receiver caught more than two passes. The only healthy player was Darius Slayton, who was held without a catch and can be dropped in fantasy leagues. It could be hard to trust any of these players until they stop showing up on the injury report.

Start Hunter Renfrow: Zay Jones became an every-down starter this week, catching one of the four passes thrown his way. However, because the Raiders are now thin at receiver, the team's regular starters all ended up with a larger target share. This included Renfrow, who will likely be the clear top wide receiver the rest of the season. With how well Derek Carr has played in most games, this should make Renfrow a typical fantasy starter.

Add Evan Engram in deep leagues only: Engram was the Giants' top receiving option all game and recorded a team-leading 38 receiving yards and their only offensive touchdown. Especially promising is the fact that he ran a route on all but one pass play.

Engram's ceiling isn’t very high because of his past play, and the wide receivers should eventually get healthier. But, due to his role in the offense, his floor is also higher than most tight ends. He’s not an ideal option at the position, but fantasy managers can do a lot worse.

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

Coming soon…

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins

Coming soon…

Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Stefon Diggs: 6 receptions, 85 yards (2 avoided tackles)
  • Dan Arnold: 4 receptions, 60 yards (2 explosive catches)
Buffalo Bills Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Emmanuel Sanders 66 54 7 0
Stefon Diggs 59 48 8 0
Cole Beasley 45 34 11 0
Isaiah McKenzie 19 18 2 0
Gabriel Davis 19 16 2 0
Jake Kumerow 1 1 0 0
TE
Tommy Sweeney 58 43 2 0
HB
Devin Singletary 48 35 8 6
Zack Moss 19 14 4 3
Total 67 54 44 11

 

Jacksonville Jaguars Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Marvin Jones Jr. 51 29 5 0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 48 25 5 1
Jamal Agnew 33 22 5 1
Laquon Treadwell 19 6 1 0
Tavon Austin 7 6 0 0
TE
Dan Arnold 35 23 6 0
Luke Farrell 29 4 1 0
Chris Manhertz 27 3 1 0
HB
Carlos Hyde 48 13 2 21
Dare Ogunbowale 8 4 1 1
Total 61 30 27 27

Add and start Dan Arnold: The former Panther has been the Jaguars' top receiving tight end for four games now, and he’s gained 60 or more yards in three of them. He sits among the top 10 tight ends in receiving yards over the past five weeks despite the Jaguars having their bye week in that time. He would have a lot more fantasy value if Jacksonville made it into the end zone more often. Even without a touchdown, there are few tight ends with a fantasy floor as high as his currently.

Monitor the health of Zack Moss: The Bills running back suffered a head injury early in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game. Devin Singletary took over for the rest of the contest, as Matt Breida was inactive as usual. If Moss misses any time, then Singletary would be a fantasy starter, as he would likely see at least 75% of the offensive snaps.

It’s worth noting that Moss fantasy managers had reason for concern before the injury. Moss has consistently been seeing more playing time than Singletary with more routes run. Singletary was the player with the most routes at halftime. The former Florida Atlantic running back caught seven passes for 43 yards, compared to just two catches by Moss. There is a chance Moss could be fully healthy next week but not see enough playing time to be a fantasy starter.

Monitor the health of James Robinson: The Jaguars held out hope all week that Robinson could play with a heel injury, but he was ultimately inactive. Carlos Hyde saw the vast majority of snaps at running back, carrying the ball 21 times but managing just over three yards per attempt. If Robinson is inactive again, then Hyde is a safe start because Jacksonville doesn’t seem to trust any of its other running backs. We could also see these two backs split time until Robinson is fully healthy.

.

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

  • Nick Chubb: 14 carries, 137 yards, 2 TD, (120 yards after contact); 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards
  • Joe Mixon: 13 carries, 64 yards, 2 TD, (30.8% first down rate); 5 receptions, 46 receiving yards
Cleveland Browns Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Jarvis Landry 32 19 4 1
Donovan Peoples-Jones 29 16 3 0
Anthony Schwartz 28 16 1 0
Demetric Felton 5 3 1 0
Rashard Higgins 3 1 0 0
TE
Austin Hooper 35 13 2 0
David Njoku 35 11 2 0
Harrison Bryant 25 7 2 0
HB
Nick Chubb 28 12 2 14
D'Ernest Johnson 16 4 0 8
Total 48 23 17 23

 

Cincinnati Bengals Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Ja'Marr Chase 72 48 13 2
Tyler Boyd 58 40 2 0
Tee Higgins 57 41 8 0
Stanley Morgan Jr. 14 6 0 0
Mike Thomas 10 4 1 0
TE
C.J. Uzomah 48 29 5 0
Drew Sample 38 17 3 0
Mitchell Wilcox 2 0 0 0
HB
Joe Mixon 46 26 5 13
Samaje Perine 26 15 3 5
Chris Evans 3 3 1 0
Total 75 48 41 22

Add Donovan Peoples-Jones: The second-year receiver has been a starter all season when healthy but has secured a spot in the lineup the rest of the season after Odell Beckham Jr.‘s release. He caught only two passes, but they went for 60 yards and a touchdown and 26 yards. This was his third straight game with at least 70 yards.

The game script and time of possession meant the Browns only attempted 21 passes all game. In future weeks, he will see more targets and continue to gain a lot of yards.

Drop Austin Hooper: The Browns tight end has been a cut candidate for most of the season, as he’s been splitting time with David Njoku. This has left both players running a route on roughly half of the pass plays each week. He caught two passes for 14 yards in this game. On the season, he’s never had more than 42 yards in a game, and he's found the end zone just once. He’s still rostered in 23% of ESPN leagues, which is too high. 

Sell the Bengals wide receivers: The Bengals spent the entire game playing from behind, which meant the Burrow was forced to throw the ball 40 times. Over half of them went to one of the three starting wide receivers, but they didn’t make much of those targets. Tee Higgins had the best game with 78 yards on six catches. Ja’Marr Chase struggled with contested catches, while Tyler Boyd was rarely targeted.

Cincinnati has a bye next week, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier from Week 11 onward. The sell-high window has probably closed, but there is a chance some fantasy manager has higher hopes of a rebound.

New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers

  • Christian McCaffrey: 14 carries, 52 yards; 4 receptions, 54 receiving yards (4.5 YPRR)
  • Damien Harris: 15 carries, 30 yards, (29 yards after contact), 1 TD; 1 reception, 3 receiving yards
New England Patriots Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Jakobi Meyers 55 20 3 0
Nelson Agholor 54 19 0 0
Kendrick Bourne 33 13 4 0
Kristian Wilkerson 4 0 0 0
Matthew Slater 3 0 0 0
Gunner Olszewski 1 1 0 0
TE
Hunter Henry 35 13 3 0
Jonnu Smith 28 5 2 1
HB
Brandon Bolden 29 8 2 8
Damien Harris 24 4 1 15
Rhamondre Stevenson 17 7 2 10
Total 62 20 17 39

 

Carolina Panthers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Robby Anderson 54 35 3 0
D.J. Moore 50 28 6 2
Terrace Marshall Jr. 22 18 1 0
Willie Snead IV 17 16 2 0
Alex Erickson 2 2 0 0
TE
Ian Thomas 38 14 2 0
Tommy Tremble 34 18 1 0
Colin Thompson 9 1 0 0
HB
Christian McCaffrey 29 12 4 14
Ameer Abdullah 22 17 4 1
Chuba Hubbard 10 7 2 3
Total 59 37 25 20

Drop Chuba Hubbard: Christian McCaffrey returned to the Panthers' starting lineup and played in a limited capacity. Instead of the Panthers using a two-man backfield, Ameer Abdullah continued to be involved in the offense. If the offense remains as is, Hubbard can’t be put in starting lineups.

The chances are that McCaffrey will take a larger share of the snaps and touches over time. It’s okay to hold onto Hubbard in larger leagues, but he will only have value if McCaffrey gets hurt again.

Monitor the Patriots' backfield injuries: Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both left the game with head injuries in the fourth quarter and neither returned. Harris scored a touchdown, but Stevenson had the more impressive day, recording twice as many rushing yards and a 41-yard catch.

This is starting to become a backfield to avoid when everyone is healthy, as Stevenson is establishing himself as a clear part of the rotation. It’s possible Harris or Stevenson could have significant value in the short term if the other back misses time.

Drop Robby Anderson: Anderson remains a non-factor in the Panthers' offense. He caught one pass for 2 yards, marking his fourth straight game with less than 20 receiving yards.

His target ceiling fell with the return of Christian McCaffrey, and his playing time could eventually fall with the addition of Willie Snead IV. In Snead’s first game with the Panthers, he played in just under half of the team’s pass plays. No one on the roster was threatening his playing time before, but now we could start to see more three-receiver sets with D.J. Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Snead.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Coming soon…

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Coming soon…

Green Bay PackersKansas City Chiefs

Coming soon…

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams

Coming soon…

Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming soon…

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 9 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.