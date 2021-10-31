Fantasy Football Week 8 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

NFL Week 8 kicked off with two blowouts and several close division rivals.

There was plenty of action on the field, including huge games out of Justin Fields, Darrell Henderson and Deebo Samuel. However, the biggest headline could be the news that Calvin Ridley is stepping away from football at this time to focus on his mental health.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

Chuba Hubbard : 24 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD, (61 yards after contact), 1 reception, 9 receiving yards

Cordarrelle Patterson : 9 carries, 35 yards, (42 yards after contact), 5 receptions, 37 receiving yards, 1 TD

Don’t spend a lot of FAB on a Falcons wide receiver: Calvin Ridley was a surprise inactive for the second time this season due to personal reasons. He announced during the game that he was stepping away from football at this time to focus on his mental health.

The Falcons are using several players in place of the fourth-year receiver — Hayden Hurst is the rare backup tight end who runs a route on the majority of pass plays, and the team also uses plenty of plays with two running backs. The move will likely mean Mike Davis and Hayden Hurst will continue to be involved in the offense.

Tajae Sharpe is taking over as the starter opposite Russell Gage and has put up between 50 and 60 yards each time Ridley has been out. He is an OK floor but not much upside.

Second-guess starting Chuba Hubbard: Hubbard wasn’t as involved in the offense as he has been in recent weeks until the fourth quarter. Part of the reason is a lack of success on the ground. He averaged 2.3 yards per carry last week and 3.4 today.

The Panthers recently added former Vikings Ameer Abdullah, who made this a legitimate three-man rotation. Carolina had a lead in the fourth quarter and handed the ball off to Hubbard repeatedly to close out the game. He scored his touchdown with six minutes left in the game.

Christian McCaffrey is on track to play next week, which could leave Hubbard as just a handcuff option the rest of the season.

Monitor the Sam Darnold injury: Darnold spent most of the day playing similarly to earlier in the season, even though the raw stats didn’t show it. He suffered a concussion after a brutal hit in the fourth quarter. Carolina has a tough matchup against the Patriots next week, and it could be tougher for all of their skill players if Darnold isn’t able to play.

Elijah Mitchell : 18 carries, 137 yards, 1 TD (7.2 yards after contact per attempt)

Deebo Samuel : 6 receptions, 171 yards (7.12 YPRR)

Add Brandon AIyuk: The second-year receiver has been one of the biggest disappointments of the fantasy football season, but he’s trending in the right direction. His playing time has slowly been on the rise, and this is the second time this season that his role was similar to last season. He recorded season highs in targets (7) and receiving yards (45) and is available in over half of ESPN leagues. He has more upside than other players who could be on your bench.

Start Elijah Mitchell: Mitchell remains the 49ers' clear early-down back. He played 36-of-39 snaps on first or second downs outside of two-minute drills. He was constantly running the ball when on the field and took advantage of a favorable matchup. He was only in starting lineups in half of ESPN leagues, but he will likely be in more starting lineups going forward.

Add Justin Fields: The Bears' rookie quarterback continues to trend up from a fantasy football perspective. He threw for a touchdown for the third time in four weeks, and his last two games were his best two in terms of total completed passes. Most promising today was his 103 yards and a rushing touchdown on 10 carries. This is the kind of rushing performance fantasy managers were hoping for coming into the season. Ideally, his passing continues to improve.

Boston Scott : 12 carries, 60 yards, 2 TD (41.7% first down or touchdown rate)

Jordan Howard : 12 carries, 57 yards, 2 TD (3.7 yards after contact per carry)

Drop Kenneth Gainwell: The Eagles didn’t have Miles Sanders, but instead of Gainwell moving up the depth chart, he moved down.

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard split the majority of the workload. Gainwell only played six of a possible 51 snaps with the starters, and he played all 14 snaps when the Eagles put in backups in the fourth quarter. He should continue to see a few snaps each week, but it seems unlikely he has a large role this season.

It’s worth noting the blowout impacted the snap counts of all skill players in this game, so there is no reason to be concerned about any of the usual star players' snaps.

Monitor the Jalen Reagor injury: Reagor suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, and he was carted to the locker room and didn’t return. This led to a slight increase in snaps for Quez Watkins, while Greg Ward returned to the slot. The Eagles dominated on the ground all day, so these changes didn’t matter for this game. If Reagor misses extended time, it should lead to increased targets for Watkins.

Buy low on D’Andre Swift: Swift put together a disappointing 27 rushing yards on 12 carries and five catches for 24 yards. It was particularly noteworthy because Jamaal Williams missed this game with an injury. Swift played 42-of-44 snaps through the first three quarters. The Lions don’t necessarily have the easiest schedule going forward for running backs, but he should still see enough volume each week to be among the top fantasy running backs, regardless of Williams’ health.

