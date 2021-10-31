 Fantasy Football Week 8 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game | PFF News & Analysis | PFF

All News & Analysis

All - current
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Week 8 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Oct 31, 2021

NFL Week 8 kicked off with two blowouts and several close division rivals.

There was plenty of action on the field, including huge games out of Justin Fields, Darrell Henderson and Deebo Samuel. However, the biggest headline could be the news that Calvin Ridley is stepping away from football at this time to focus on his mental health.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.
Sign up to be the first to beta test PFF’s new prototype mobile app!

PIT @ CLV | CAR @ ATL | MIA @ BUF | SF @ CHITEN @ IND | CIN @ NYJ |
PHI @ DET | LAR @ HOU | JAX @ SEANE @ LAC | TB @ NO|
WFT @ DENDAL @ MIN

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Coming soon…

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

  • Chuba Hubbard: 24 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD, (61 yards after contact), 1 reception, 9 receiving yards
  • Cordarrelle Patterson: 9 carries, 35 yards, (42 yards after contact), 5 receptions, 37 receiving yards, 1 TD
Carolina Panthers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
D.J. Moore 61 28 6 0
Robby Anderson 55 26 1 0
Keith Kirkwood 35 12 1 0
Shi Smith 24 11 1 0
Alex Erickson 3 1 0 0
TE
Ian Thomas 46 12 1 0
Tommy Tremble 34 14 4 0
Colin Thompson 22 3 0 0
HB
Chuba Hubbard 41 12 1 24
Ameer Abdullah 22 11 4 8
Royce Freeman 11 3 1 6
Total 74 29 20 43

 

Atlanta Falcons Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Tajae Sharpe 36 21 6 0
Russell Gage 36 21 0 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 21 12 1 0
TE
Kyle Pitts 44 29 6 0
Hayden Hurst 34 20 3 0
Lee Smith 18 2 0 0
HB
Mike Davis 34 16 5 9
Cordarrelle Patterson 32 15 5 9
Total 53 31 26 19

Don’t spend a lot of FAB on a Falcons wide receiver: Calvin Ridley was a surprise inactive for the second time this season due to personal reasons. He announced during the game that he was stepping away from football at this time to focus on his mental health.

The Falcons are using several players in place of the fourth-year receiver —  Hayden Hurst is the rare backup tight end who runs a route on the majority of pass plays, and the team also uses plenty of plays with two running backs. The move will likely mean Mike Davis and Hayden Hurst will continue to be involved in the offense.

Tajae Sharpe is taking over as the starter opposite Russell Gage and has put up between 50 and 60 yards each time Ridley has been out. He is an OK floor but not much upside.

Second-guess starting Chuba Hubbard: Hubbard wasn’t as involved in the offense as he has been in recent weeks until the fourth quarter. Part of the reason is a lack of success on the ground. He averaged 2.3 yards per carry last week and 3.4 today.

The Panthers recently added former Vikings Ameer Abdullah, who made this a legitimate three-man rotation. Carolina had a lead in the fourth quarter and handed the ball off to Hubbard repeatedly to close out the game. He scored his touchdown with six minutes left in the game.

Christian McCaffrey is on track to play next week, which could leave Hubbard as just a handcuff option the rest of the season.

Monitor the Sam Darnold injury: Darnold spent most of the day playing similarly to earlier in the season, even though the raw stats didn’t show it. He suffered a concussion after a brutal hit in the fourth quarter.  Carolina has a tough matchup against the Patriots next week, and it could be tougher for all of their skill players if Darnold isn’t able to play.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Coming soon…

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Brandon Aiyuk 50 27 7 0
Deebo Samuel 47 24 9 0
Mohamed Sanu 25 16 4 0
Trent Sherfield 7 1 0 0
Jauan Jennings 7 4 1 0
TE
Charlie Woerner 46 16 2 0
Ross Dwelley 15 10 0 0
HB
Elijah Mitchell 37 14 0 18
JaMycal Hasty 19 14 2 3
Total 57 28 26 26

 

Chicago Bears Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Allen Robinson II 56 33 4 0
Darnell Mooney 54 32 9 0
Marquise Goodwin 30 15 3 0
Damiere Byrd 26 13 0 0
Jakeem Grant 6 1 0 0
TE
Cole Kmet 63 31 6 0
Jesse James 38 18 3 0
J.P. Holtz 6 4 0 0
HB
Khalil Herbert 59 27 2 23
Ryan Nall 7 4 0 1
Damien Williams 4 2 0 2
Total 70 39 27 28

Add Brandon AIyuk: The second-year receiver has been one of the biggest disappointments of the fantasy football season, but he’s trending in the right direction. His playing time has slowly been on the rise, and this is the second time this season that his role was similar to last season. He recorded season highs in targets (7) and receiving yards (45) and is available in over half of ESPN leagues. He has more upside than other players who could be on your bench.

Start Elijah Mitchell: Mitchell remains the 49ers' clear early-down back. He played 36-of-39 snaps on first or second downs outside of two-minute drills. He was constantly running the ball when on the field and took advantage of a favorable matchup. He was only in starting lineups in half of ESPN leagues, but he will likely be in more starting lineups going forward.

Add Justin Fields: The Bears' rookie quarterback continues to trend up from a fantasy football perspective. He threw for a touchdown for the third time in four weeks, and his last two games were his best two in terms of total completed passes. Most promising today was his 103 yards and a rushing touchdown on 10 carries. This is the kind of rushing performance fantasy managers were hoping for coming into the season. Ideally, his passing continues to improve.

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Coming soon…

Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets

Coming soon…

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions

  • Boston Scott: 12 carries, 60 yards, 2 TD (41.7% first down or touchdown rate)
  • Jordan Howard: 12 carries, 57 yards, 2 TD (3.7 yards after contact per carry)
Philadelphia Eagles Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Quez Watkins 58 19 2 0
DeVonta Smith 44 15 3 0
Greg Ward 32 8 0 0
Jalen Reagor 12 5 2 2
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 4 0 0 0
TE
Dallas Goedert 44 16 6 0
Jack Stoll 42 7 1 0
Richard Rodgers 24 2 0 0
HB
Boston Scott 29 9 1 12
Kenneth Gainwell 20 6 0 13
Jordan Howard 16 2 0 12
Total 65 19 15 43

 

Detroit Lions Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Kalif Raymond 49 34 0 0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 45 33 5 0
Trinity Benson 45 31 0 0
KhaDarel Hodge 16 10 2 0
Tom Kennedy 14 8 1 0
TE
T.J. Hockenson 47 32 11 0
Brock Wright 16 6 0 0
HB
D'Andre Swift 44 27 5 12
Godwin Igwebuike 11 7 3 3
Jermar Jefferson 11 7 4 2
Total 62 41 31 17

Drop Kenneth Gainwell: The Eagles didn’t have Miles Sanders, but instead of Gainwell moving up the depth chart, he moved down.

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard split the majority of the workload. Gainwell only played six of a possible 51 snaps with the starters, and he played all 14 snaps when the Eagles put in backups in the fourth quarter. He should continue to see a few snaps each week, but it seems unlikely he has a large role this season.

It’s worth noting the blowout impacted the snap counts of all skill players in this game, so there is no reason to be concerned about any of the usual star players' snaps.

Monitor the Jalen Reagor injury: Reagor suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, and he was carted to the locker room and didn’t return. This led to a slight increase in snaps for Quez Watkins, while Greg Ward returned to the slot. The Eagles dominated on the ground all day, so these changes didn’t matter for this game. If Reagor misses extended time, it should lead to increased targets for Watkins.

Buy low on D’Andre Swift: Swift put together a disappointing 27 rushing yards on 12 carries and five catches for 24 yards. It was particularly noteworthy because Jamaal Williams missed this game with an injury. Swift played 42-of-44 snaps through the first three quarters. The Lions don’t necessarily have the easiest schedule going forward for running backs, but he should still see enough volume each week to be among the top fantasy running backs, regardless of Williams’ health.

Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans

Coming soon…

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Seattle Seahawks

Coming soon…

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers

Coming soon…

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Coming soon…

Washington Football Team @ Denver Broncos

Coming soon…

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings

Coming soon…

All Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr
College Subscriptions

Unlock College Player Grades and Preview Magazine

$7.99 / mo
$27.99 / yr

Unlock NCAA Premium Stats & PFF Greenline NCAA

$29.99 / mo
$119.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 8 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.