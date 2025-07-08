All
Top-graded CFL players of Week 5: Highlighting the league’s best performers

By Bryson Vesnaver

The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.

Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.

From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 5. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.

Want to dig deeper into the data? Click here for full season-level PFF grades across the CFL.

Grading Highlight of the Week: QB Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks

Looking at the table below, you might be surprised to see Tre Ford — who posted a near-perfect 157.8 passer rating in Edmonton’s win — ranked as our lowest-graded quarterback of the week. By traditional box score metrics, Ford’s game looks outstanding. But our grading system is designed to go beyond the box score. Let’s break down Ford’s five biggest plays of the game:

Q1, 11:46: A 45-yard touchdown on a screen pass to RB Justin Rankin
Q1, 4:53: A 23-yard gain on another screen pass to Rankin
Q1, 4:25: An 18-yard pickup on a quick flat pass to FB Tanner Green
Q1, 3:58: An 8-yard touchdown on a jet-sweep touch pass to WR Kurleigh Gittens Jr.
Q3, 8:26: A 46-yard gain on an underthrown seam route to RB Javon Leake, where Leake slowed, fought through contact and secured the ball around the defender’s arm.

None of these plays earned Ford a positive grade. Each was either a routine, expected throw (screens, jet sweeps) or a play where the receiver did all the heavy lifting (Leake’s seam route). Removing these from the equation, Ford completed 10-of-12 passes for just 72 yards and no touchdowns. He also had an unforced fumble early in the third quarter that was nearly returned for a touchdown.

Edmonton will undoubtedly be happy with Ford’s performance. He managed the game effectively and avoided major mistakes. But our grading system evaluates quarterbacks snap by snap, rewarding plays above expectation and penalizing negative ones. Ford simply didn’t make enough high-level plays in this game to earn a strong grade, even if the box score suggests otherwise.

Quarterback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Bo Levi MitchellHamilton Tiger-Cats5283.4
Nathan RourkeB.C. Lions6381.2
Vernon Adams Jr.Calgary Stampeders4275.4
Nick ArbuckleToronto Argonauts5665.9
Dru BrownOttawa Redblacks6264.6
Zach CollarosWinnipeg Blue Bombers6557.6
McLeod Bethel-ThompsonMontreal Alouettes5155.6
Tre FordEdmonton Elks4354.3

Running Back

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Justin RankinEdmonton Elks3978.4
Sean Thomas ErlingtonMontreal Alouettes3172.3
Dedrick MillsCalgary Stampeders4171.5
James ButlerB.C. Lions6370.4
Brady OliveiraWinnipeg Blue Bombers6570.4
Khalan LabornToronto Argonauts2768.3
Daniel AdeboboyeOttawa Redblacks3463.8
Kevin BrownToronto Argonauts2962.8
Greg BellHamilton Tiger-Cats3460.1
William StanbackOttawa Redblacks2858.6

Wide Receiver

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Kenny LawlerHamilton Tiger-Cats4789.3
Kevin MitalToronto Argonauts5173.4
Justin McInnisB.C. Lions6373.0
Ayden EberhardtB.C. Lions2871.3
Kevens ClerciusWinnipeg Blue Bombers7369.8
Steven Dunbar Jr.Edmonton Elks5169.5
Tevin JonesCalgary Stampeders4567.7
Cole SpiekerMontreal Alouettes3766.3
Damien AlfordCalgary Stampeders3765.0
Dejon BrissettToronto Argonauts5664.7

Tackle

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Joshua CokerCalgary Stampeders4773.0
Jamar McGlosterMontreal Alouettes5667.3
Quinton BarrowHamilton Tiger-Cats5264.4
Jarell BroxtonB.C. Lions6363.5
Brett BoykoEdmonton Elks5163.0
Martez IveyEdmonton Elks5161.1
D’Antne DemeryCalgary Stampeders4761.0
Des HolmesMontreal Alouettes5661.0
Parker MoorerOttawa Redblacks6259.3
Dino BoydOttawa Redblacks6258.3

Guard

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Liam DobsonHamilton Tiger-Cats5274.2
Gregor MackellarEdmonton Elks5169.6
Micah VanderpoolWinnipeg Blue Bombers7666.5
Zack WilliamsCalgary Stampeders4766.3
Kory WoodruffB.C. Lions6365.4
Patrick NeufeldWinnipeg Blue Bombers7664.8
Gabe WallaceWinnipeg Blue Bombers2163.8
Pier-Olivier LestageMontreal Alouettes5660.3
Donald VentrelliMontreal Alouettes5659.7
George UnaB.C. Lions6358.6

Centre

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Coulter WoodmanseyHamilton Tiger-Cats5276.9
Peter NicastroToronto Argonauts5670.0
Christopher FortinCalgary Stampeders4764.7
Chris KolankowskiWinnipeg Blue Bombers7663.6
Justin LawrenceMontreal Alouettes5658.8
Michael CoutureB.C. Lions5958.6
Jacob RubyOttawa Redblacks6256.5
Mark KorteEdmonton Elks5154.1

Interior Defender

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Jake CeresnaEdmonton Elks5478.0
Blessman Ta’alaOttawa Redblacks2576.9
Charles WileyCalgary Stampeders3871.1
Tibo DebaillieB.C. Lions3371.0
Cameron LawsonWinnipeg Blue Bombers3470.3
Jared BrinkmanEdmonton Elks5170.0
Kori Roberson Jr.Montreal Alouettes3968.8
Marcus MooreB.C. Lions4167.8
Jaylon HutchingsCalgary Stampeders4866.5
Cleyon LaingOttawa Redblacks3066.5

Edge Defender

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Julian HowsareHamilton Tiger-Cats4991.0
TyJuan GarbuttHamilton Tiger-Cats4390.5
Brandon BarlowEdmonton Elks4983.2
Bryce CarterOttawa Redblacks4976.9
Clarence HicksCalgary Stampeders5476.0
Folarin OrimoladeCalgary Stampeders5974.0
Robbie SmithEdmonton Elks2571.8
Mathieu BettsB.C. Lions4671.4
Noah TaylorEdmonton Elks2970.3
James VaughtersWinnipeg Blue Bombers4367.5

Linebacker

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Derrick MoncriefCalgary Stampeders7085.5
Ben HladikB.C. Lions5682.0
Tyrice BeveretteMontreal Alouettes6379.3
Darnell SankeyMontreal Alouettes6372.7
Tony JonesWinnipeg Blue Bombers4571.8
Adarius PickettOttawa Redblacks5171.8
Kyle WilsonCalgary Stampeders4567.9
Redha KramdiWinnipeg Blue Bombers4767.8
Bennett WilliamsOttawa Redblacks3367.1
Cameron JudgeToronto Argonauts5165.7

Cornerback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Kabion EntoMontreal Alouettes6375.5
Devodric BynumEdmonton Elks6274.0
Jonathan MoxeyHamilton Tiger-Cats5668.8
C.J. Coldon Jr.Ottawa Redblacks5166.9
Adrian GreeneCalgary Stampeders7665.8
Robert Carter Jr.B.C. Lions5463.4
Tyler RichardsonCalgary Stampeders7663.3
Terrell BondsWinnipeg Blue Bombers4562.1
Tyrell FordEdmonton Elks6261.2
Jamal PetersHamilton Tiger-Cats5160.3

Halfback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Evan HolmWinnipeg Blue Bombers4780.0
Sheldon Arnold IICalgary Stampeders7172.8
Darrius BrattonToronto Argonauts5269.5
Amari HendersonOttawa Redblacks5169.3
Ronald Kent Jr.B.C. Lions3866.9
Najee MurrayMontreal Alouettes6365.0
Destin TalbertHamilton Tiger-Cats5663.8
Jaydon GrantCalgary Stampeders7663.5
Deatrick NicholsWinnipeg Blue Bombers4763.1
DaShaun AmosHamilton Tiger-Cats5662.0

Safety

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Damon WebbCalgary Stampeders7486.4
Stavros KatsantonisHamilton Tiger-Cats5675.7
Christophe BeaulieuB.C. Lions5470.1
Derek SlywkaToronto Argonauts4769.6
Royce MetchieEdmonton Elks6260.9
Jamal Parker Jr.Winnipeg Blue Bombers4557.0
Charlie RinglandOttawa Redblacks2254.2
Marc-Antoine DequoyMontreal Alouettes6338.0
