Top-graded CFL players of Week 5: Highlighting the league’s best performers

The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.

Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.

From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 5. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.

Want to dig deeper into the data? Click here for full season-level PFF grades across the CFL.

Grading Highlight of the Week: QB Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks

Looking at the table below, you might be surprised to see Tre Ford — who posted a near-perfect 157.8 passer rating in Edmonton’s win — ranked as our lowest-graded quarterback of the week. By traditional box score metrics, Ford’s game looks outstanding. But our grading system is designed to go beyond the box score. Let’s break down Ford’s five biggest plays of the game:

Q1, 11:46: A 45-yard touchdown on a screen pass to RB Justin Rankin

Q1, 4:53: A 23-yard gain on another screen pass to Rankin

Q1, 4:25: An 18-yard pickup on a quick flat pass to FB Tanner Green

Q1, 3:58: An 8-yard touchdown on a jet-sweep touch pass to WR Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

Q3, 8:26: A 46-yard gain on an underthrown seam route to RB Javon Leake, where Leake slowed, fought through contact and secured the ball around the defender’s arm.

None of these plays earned Ford a positive grade. Each was either a routine, expected throw (screens, jet sweeps) or a play where the receiver did all the heavy lifting (Leake’s seam route). Removing these from the equation, Ford completed 10-of-12 passes for just 72 yards and no touchdowns. He also had an unforced fumble early in the third quarter that was nearly returned for a touchdown.

Edmonton will undoubtedly be happy with Ford’s performance. He managed the game effectively and avoided major mistakes. But our grading system evaluates quarterbacks snap by snap, rewarding plays above expectation and penalizing negative ones. Ford simply didn’t make enough high-level plays in this game to earn a strong grade, even if the box score suggests otherwise.

Quarterback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Bo Levi Mitchell Hamilton Tiger-Cats 52 83.4 Nathan Rourke B.C. Lions 63 81.2 Vernon Adams Jr. Calgary Stampeders 42 75.4 Nick Arbuckle Toronto Argonauts 56 65.9 Dru Brown Ottawa Redblacks 62 64.6 Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers 65 57.6 McLeod Bethel-Thompson Montreal Alouettes 51 55.6 Tre Ford Edmonton Elks 43 54.3

Running Back

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Justin Rankin Edmonton Elks 39 78.4 Sean Thomas Erlington Montreal Alouettes 31 72.3 Dedrick Mills Calgary Stampeders 41 71.5 James Butler B.C. Lions 63 70.4 Brady Oliveira Winnipeg Blue Bombers 65 70.4 Khalan Laborn Toronto Argonauts 27 68.3 Daniel Adeboboye Ottawa Redblacks 34 63.8 Kevin Brown Toronto Argonauts 29 62.8 Greg Bell Hamilton Tiger-Cats 34 60.1 William Stanback Ottawa Redblacks 28 58.6

Wide Receiver

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Kenny Lawler Hamilton Tiger-Cats 47 89.3 Kevin Mital Toronto Argonauts 51 73.4 Justin McInnis B.C. Lions 63 73.0 Ayden Eberhardt B.C. Lions 28 71.3 Kevens Clercius Winnipeg Blue Bombers 73 69.8 Steven Dunbar Jr. Edmonton Elks 51 69.5 Tevin Jones Calgary Stampeders 45 67.7 Cole Spieker Montreal Alouettes 37 66.3 Damien Alford Calgary Stampeders 37 65.0 Dejon Brissett Toronto Argonauts 56 64.7

Tackle

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Joshua Coker Calgary Stampeders 47 73.0 Jamar McGloster Montreal Alouettes 56 67.3 Quinton Barrow Hamilton Tiger-Cats 52 64.4 Jarell Broxton B.C. Lions 63 63.5 Brett Boyko Edmonton Elks 51 63.0 Martez Ivey Edmonton Elks 51 61.1 D’Antne Demery Calgary Stampeders 47 61.0 Des Holmes Montreal Alouettes 56 61.0 Parker Moorer Ottawa Redblacks 62 59.3 Dino Boyd Ottawa Redblacks 62 58.3

Guard

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Liam Dobson Hamilton Tiger-Cats 52 74.2 Gregor Mackellar Edmonton Elks 51 69.6 Micah Vanderpool Winnipeg Blue Bombers 76 66.5 Zack Williams Calgary Stampeders 47 66.3 Kory Woodruff B.C. Lions 63 65.4 Patrick Neufeld Winnipeg Blue Bombers 76 64.8 Gabe Wallace Winnipeg Blue Bombers 21 63.8 Pier-Olivier Lestage Montreal Alouettes 56 60.3 Donald Ventrelli Montreal Alouettes 56 59.7 George Una B.C. Lions 63 58.6

Centre

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Coulter Woodmansey Hamilton Tiger-Cats 52 76.9 Peter Nicastro Toronto Argonauts 56 70.0 Christopher Fortin Calgary Stampeders 47 64.7 Chris Kolankowski Winnipeg Blue Bombers 76 63.6 Justin Lawrence Montreal Alouettes 56 58.8 Michael Couture B.C. Lions 59 58.6 Jacob Ruby Ottawa Redblacks 62 56.5 Mark Korte Edmonton Elks 51 54.1

Interior Defender

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Jake Ceresna Edmonton Elks 54 78.0 Blessman Ta’ala Ottawa Redblacks 25 76.9 Charles Wiley Calgary Stampeders 38 71.1 Tibo Debaillie B.C. Lions 33 71.0 Cameron Lawson Winnipeg Blue Bombers 34 70.3 Jared Brinkman Edmonton Elks 51 70.0 Kori Roberson Jr. Montreal Alouettes 39 68.8 Marcus Moore B.C. Lions 41 67.8 Jaylon Hutchings Calgary Stampeders 48 66.5 Cleyon Laing Ottawa Redblacks 30 66.5

Edge Defender

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Julian Howsare Hamilton Tiger-Cats 49 91.0 TyJuan Garbutt Hamilton Tiger-Cats 43 90.5 Brandon Barlow Edmonton Elks 49 83.2 Bryce Carter Ottawa Redblacks 49 76.9 Clarence Hicks Calgary Stampeders 54 76.0 Folarin Orimolade Calgary Stampeders 59 74.0 Robbie Smith Edmonton Elks 25 71.8 Mathieu Betts B.C. Lions 46 71.4 Noah Taylor Edmonton Elks 29 70.3 James Vaughters Winnipeg Blue Bombers 43 67.5

Linebacker

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Derrick Moncrief Calgary Stampeders 70 85.5 Ben Hladik B.C. Lions 56 82.0 Tyrice Beverette Montreal Alouettes 63 79.3 Darnell Sankey Montreal Alouettes 63 72.7 Tony Jones Winnipeg Blue Bombers 45 71.8 Adarius Pickett Ottawa Redblacks 51 71.8 Kyle Wilson Calgary Stampeders 45 67.9 Redha Kramdi Winnipeg Blue Bombers 47 67.8 Bennett Williams Ottawa Redblacks 33 67.1 Cameron Judge Toronto Argonauts 51 65.7

Cornerback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Kabion Ento Montreal Alouettes 63 75.5 Devodric Bynum Edmonton Elks 62 74.0 Jonathan Moxey Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 68.8 C.J. Coldon Jr. Ottawa Redblacks 51 66.9 Adrian Greene Calgary Stampeders 76 65.8 Robert Carter Jr. B.C. Lions 54 63.4 Tyler Richardson Calgary Stampeders 76 63.3 Terrell Bonds Winnipeg Blue Bombers 45 62.1 Tyrell Ford Edmonton Elks 62 61.2 Jamal Peters Hamilton Tiger-Cats 51 60.3

Halfback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Evan Holm Winnipeg Blue Bombers 47 80.0 Sheldon Arnold II Calgary Stampeders 71 72.8 Darrius Bratton Toronto Argonauts 52 69.5 Amari Henderson Ottawa Redblacks 51 69.3 Ronald Kent Jr. B.C. Lions 38 66.9 Najee Murray Montreal Alouettes 63 65.0 Destin Talbert Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 63.8 Jaydon Grant Calgary Stampeders 76 63.5 Deatrick Nichols Winnipeg Blue Bombers 47 63.1 DaShaun Amos Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 62.0

Safety