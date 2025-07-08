Top-graded CFL players of Week 5: Highlighting the league’s best performers
Bryson Vesnaver
The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.
Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.
From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 5. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.
Grading Highlight of the Week: QB Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks
Looking at the table below, you might be surprised to see Tre Ford — who posted a near-perfect 157.8 passer rating in Edmonton’s win — ranked as our lowest-graded quarterback of the week. By traditional box score metrics, Ford’s game looks outstanding. But our grading system is designed to go beyond the box score. Let’s break down Ford’s five biggest plays of the game:
Q1, 11:46: A 45-yard touchdown on a screen pass to RB Justin Rankin Q1, 4:53: A 23-yard gain on another screen pass to Rankin Q1, 4:25: An 18-yard pickup on a quick flat pass to FB Tanner Green Q1, 3:58: An 8-yard touchdown on a jet-sweep touch pass to WR Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Q3, 8:26: A 46-yard gain on an underthrown seam route to RB Javon Leake, where Leake slowed, fought through contact and secured the ball around the defender’s arm.
None of these plays earned Ford a positive grade. Each was either a routine, expected throw (screens, jet sweeps) or a play where the receiver did all the heavy lifting (Leake’s seam route). Removing these from the equation, Ford completed 10-of-12 passes for just 72 yards and no touchdowns. He also had an unforced fumble early in the third quarter that was nearly returned for a touchdown.
Edmonton will undoubtedly be happy with Ford’s performance. He managed the game effectively and avoided major mistakes. But our grading system evaluates quarterbacks snap by snap, rewarding plays above expectation and penalizing negative ones. Ford simply didn’t make enough high-level plays in this game to earn a strong grade, even if the box score suggests otherwise.
Quarterback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Bo Levi Mitchell
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
52
83.4
Nathan Rourke
B.C. Lions
63
81.2
Vernon Adams Jr.
Calgary Stampeders
42
75.4
Nick Arbuckle
Toronto Argonauts
56
65.9
Dru Brown
Ottawa Redblacks
62
64.6
Zach Collaros
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
65
57.6
McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Montreal Alouettes
51
55.6
Tre Ford
Edmonton Elks
43
54.3
Running Back
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Justin Rankin
Edmonton Elks
39
78.4
Sean Thomas Erlington
Montreal Alouettes
31
72.3
Dedrick Mills
Calgary Stampeders
41
71.5
James Butler
B.C. Lions
63
70.4
Brady Oliveira
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
65
70.4
Khalan Laborn
Toronto Argonauts
27
68.3
Daniel Adeboboye
Ottawa Redblacks
34
63.8
Kevin Brown
Toronto Argonauts
29
62.8
Greg Bell
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
34
60.1
William Stanback
Ottawa Redblacks
28
58.6
Wide Receiver
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Kenny Lawler
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
47
89.3
Kevin Mital
Toronto Argonauts
51
73.4
Justin McInnis
B.C. Lions
63
73.0
Ayden Eberhardt
B.C. Lions
28
71.3
Kevens Clercius
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
73
69.8
Steven Dunbar Jr.
Edmonton Elks
51
69.5
Tevin Jones
Calgary Stampeders
45
67.7
Cole Spieker
Montreal Alouettes
37
66.3
Damien Alford
Calgary Stampeders
37
65.0
Dejon Brissett
Toronto Argonauts
56
64.7
Tackle
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Joshua Coker
Calgary Stampeders
47
73.0
Jamar McGloster
Montreal Alouettes
56
67.3
Quinton Barrow
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
52
64.4
Jarell Broxton
B.C. Lions
63
63.5
Brett Boyko
Edmonton Elks
51
63.0
Martez Ivey
Edmonton Elks
51
61.1
D’Antne Demery
Calgary Stampeders
47
61.0
Des Holmes
Montreal Alouettes
56
61.0
Parker Moorer
Ottawa Redblacks
62
59.3
Dino Boyd
Ottawa Redblacks
62
58.3
Guard
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Liam Dobson
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
52
74.2
Gregor Mackellar
Edmonton Elks
51
69.6
Micah Vanderpool
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
76
66.5
Zack Williams
Calgary Stampeders
47
66.3
Kory Woodruff
B.C. Lions
63
65.4
Patrick Neufeld
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
76
64.8
Gabe Wallace
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
21
63.8
Pier-Olivier Lestage
Montreal Alouettes
56
60.3
Donald Ventrelli
Montreal Alouettes
56
59.7
George Una
B.C. Lions
63
58.6
Centre
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Coulter Woodmansey
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
52
76.9
Peter Nicastro
Toronto Argonauts
56
70.0
Christopher Fortin
Calgary Stampeders
47
64.7
Chris Kolankowski
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
76
63.6
Justin Lawrence
Montreal Alouettes
56
58.8
Michael Couture
B.C. Lions
59
58.6
Jacob Ruby
Ottawa Redblacks
62
56.5
Mark Korte
Edmonton Elks
51
54.1
Interior Defender
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Jake Ceresna
Edmonton Elks
54
78.0
Blessman Ta’ala
Ottawa Redblacks
25
76.9
Charles Wiley
Calgary Stampeders
38
71.1
Tibo Debaillie
B.C. Lions
33
71.0
Cameron Lawson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
34
70.3
Jared Brinkman
Edmonton Elks
51
70.0
Kori Roberson Jr.
Montreal Alouettes
39
68.8
Marcus Moore
B.C. Lions
41
67.8
Jaylon Hutchings
Calgary Stampeders
48
66.5
Cleyon Laing
Ottawa Redblacks
30
66.5
Edge Defender
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Julian Howsare
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
49
91.0
TyJuan Garbutt
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
43
90.5
Brandon Barlow
Edmonton Elks
49
83.2
Bryce Carter
Ottawa Redblacks
49
76.9
Clarence Hicks
Calgary Stampeders
54
76.0
Folarin Orimolade
Calgary Stampeders
59
74.0
Robbie Smith
Edmonton Elks
25
71.8
Mathieu Betts
B.C. Lions
46
71.4
Noah Taylor
Edmonton Elks
29
70.3
James Vaughters
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
43
67.5
Linebacker
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Derrick Moncrief
Calgary Stampeders
70
85.5
Ben Hladik
B.C. Lions
56
82.0
Tyrice Beverette
Montreal Alouettes
63
79.3
Darnell Sankey
Montreal Alouettes
63
72.7
Tony Jones
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
45
71.8
Adarius Pickett
Ottawa Redblacks
51
71.8
Kyle Wilson
Calgary Stampeders
45
67.9
Redha Kramdi
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
47
67.8
Bennett Williams
Ottawa Redblacks
33
67.1
Cameron Judge
Toronto Argonauts
51
65.7
Cornerback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Kabion Ento
Montreal Alouettes
63
75.5
Devodric Bynum
Edmonton Elks
62
74.0
Jonathan Moxey
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
68.8
C.J. Coldon Jr.
Ottawa Redblacks
51
66.9
Adrian Greene
Calgary Stampeders
76
65.8
Robert Carter Jr.
B.C. Lions
54
63.4
Tyler Richardson
Calgary Stampeders
76
63.3
Terrell Bonds
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
45
62.1
Tyrell Ford
Edmonton Elks
62
61.2
Jamal Peters
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
51
60.3
Halfback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Evan Holm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
47
80.0
Sheldon Arnold II
Calgary Stampeders
71
72.8
Darrius Bratton
Toronto Argonauts
52
69.5
Amari Henderson
Ottawa Redblacks
51
69.3
Ronald Kent Jr.
B.C. Lions
38
66.9
Najee Murray
Montreal Alouettes
63
65.0
Destin Talbert
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
63.8
Jaydon Grant
Calgary Stampeders
76
63.5
Deatrick Nichols
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
47
63.1
DaShaun Amos
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
62.0
Safety
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Damon Webb
Calgary Stampeders
74
86.4
Stavros Katsantonis
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
75.7
Christophe Beaulieu
B.C. Lions
54
70.1
Derek Slywka
Toronto Argonauts
47
69.6
Royce Metchie
Edmonton Elks
62
60.9
Jamal Parker Jr.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
45
57.0
Charlie Ringland
Ottawa Redblacks
22
54.2
Marc-Antoine Dequoy
Montreal Alouettes
63
38.0
