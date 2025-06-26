PFF CFL Player Grades Database

Due to popular demand, PFF is expanding its premium football analysis north of the border.

CFL fans and analysts can now access PFF grades at the season level — including the postseason — for both the 2023 and 2024 CFL campaigns. For the 2025 season, data will be uploaded weekly, bringing the same level of insight and consistency that PFF has delivered for NFL and NCAA football.

Users can search for players and filter results by snap count to ensure a clearer view of player performance. Select data points, such as snap counts and facet grades, are also available to offer a more nuanced evaluation.

PFF covers all levels of football, and we’re proud to bring our data-driven approach to the CFL. Whether you're tracking your favorite team or just love the game, PFF’s CFL data brings the same premium edge you’ve come to expect.

Last updated: Wednesday, June 25, 1 p.m. ET