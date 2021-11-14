Fantasy Football Week 10 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

The start of NFL Week 10 was highlighted by a number of blowouts, with the Patriots, Cowboys and Bills beating their opponents by at least 30 points. The early slate also contained one major upset with the Washington Football Team defeating Tampa Bay thanks to some early Tom Brady interceptions.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

DET @ PIT | JAX @ IND | CLE @ NE | ATL @ DAL | NO @ TEN | BUF @ NYJ |

TB @ WFT | CAR @ ARZ | MIN @ LAC |SEA @ GB | PHI @ DEN|

KC @ LV | LAR @ SF

Jonathan Taylor : 21 carries, 116 yards, 1 TD, (7 avoided tackles), 6 receptions, 10 receiving yards

James Robinson : 12 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD, (3 explosive runs), 4 receptions, 27 receiving yards

Monitor James Robinson‘s health: The Jaguars' star running back missed most of Week 8 and all of Week 9 with a calf injury. He was questionable heading into the week and split playing time with Carlos Hyde rather than seeing his usual number of snaps. He was still relatively effective on his carries, but the rest of the offense was not. It will be worth keeping an eye on practice reports this upcoming week before deciding how much to trust Robinson in Week 11.

T.Y. Hilton is back: The veteran wide receiver has missed most of the season with various injuries. When he’s been healthy, he’s split playing time with another wide receiver in three-receiver sets. He took nearly all of the snaps in such sets in this game, leading to his first outing with over 50% of offensive snaps. This didn’t lead to much production, with just one catch for five yards, but he did see five targets. The increased usage could lead to good games out of Hilton in the future.

Start Dan Arnold: If you’ve read any of my articles in the past month, you’ve heard that Arnold should be added off the waiver wire and started. He’s still available in 74% of ESPN leagues, and he keeps producing. He caught five passes for 67 yards, with no other Jaguar receiver above 35 yards. This was his third straight game above 60 yards. He doesn’t have as much touchdown upside as other tight ends, but his floor is higher than most.

Ezekiel Elliott : 14 carries, 41 yards, 2 TD, (28.6% first-down percentage), 3 receptions, 15 receiving yards

CeeDee Lamb : 6 receptions, 94 yards, 2 TD, (5 avoided tackles), 1 carry, 12 rushing yards

Reason to be concerned about Cowboys' wide receivers: Michael Gallup returned to the starting lineup for Dallas after suffering a calf strain in Week 1. This led to a constant rotation among the Cowboys' top three wide receivers. They used a lot of two-tight end sets due to building an insurmountable lead. As such, none of the wide receivers were above 75% of offensive snaps through the first half.

This wasn’t a problem for CeeDee Lamb this week, but it could be harder to have these high ceiling games with fewer routes run in future weeks. These three receivers are all probably still worth starting most weeks, but their fantasy production just won’t be as high.

Lamb suffered an arm contusion late in the game and will be evaluated tomorrow. If he ends up missing time, then Amari Cooper and Gallup would go back to being on the field for 80%-plus of snaps.

Drop Mike Davis: Starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson suffered what is believed to be a mild high-ankle sprain. He returned to the game briefly but didn’t end up playing in the second half. Wayne Gallman took over as the primary rusher while Davis saw a slightly increased role on passing downs.

If Patterson ends up missing any time, then Gallman would be a waiver wire target. Regardless of his health, Davis can be released. He hasn’t been a top-24 fantasy running back since Week 2, and it would require multiple injuries for him to see significant carries again.

Monitor the Hayden Hurst injury: Hurst suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the game. His playing time was already on the decline in favor of more three-wide receiver sets. If Hurst ends up missing any significant time, it would increase the odds of a wide receiver having a good game.

