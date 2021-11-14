 Fantasy Football Week 10 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy Football Week 10 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball after a reception in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 14, 2021

The start of NFL Week 10 was highlighted by a number of blowouts, with the Patriots, Cowboys and Bills beating their opponents by at least 30 points. The early slate also contained one major upset with the Washington Football Team defeating Tampa Bay thanks to some early Tom Brady interceptions.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

DET @ PIT | JAX @ IND | CLE @ NE | ATL @ DALNO @ TEN | BUF @ NYJ |
TB @ WFT | CAR @ ARZ | MIN @ LAC |SEA @ GB | PHI @ DEN|
KC @ LV | LAR @ SF

Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers 

Coming soon…

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

  • Jonathan Taylor: 21 carries, 116 yards, 1 TD, (7 avoided tackles), 6 receptions, 10 receiving yards
  • James Robinson: 12 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD, (3 explosive runs), 4 receptions, 27 receiving yards
Jacksonville Jaguars Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Marvin Jones Jr. 56 38 6 0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 51 35 7 2
Jamal Agnew 50 33 5 3
Laquon Treadwell 23 12 1 0
Tavon Austin 14 9 0 0
TE
Dan Arnold 45 34 8 0
Chris Manhertz 24 8 0 0
Luke Farrell 8 1 0 0
HB
James Robinson 39 20 5 12
Carlos Hyde 18 12 1 2
Dare Ogunbowale 1 1 0 0
Total 66 42 33 20

 

Indianapolis Colts Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Zach Pascal 57 34 2 0
Michael Pittman Jr. 57 34 5 0
T.Y. Hilton 39 26 5 0
Ashton Dulin 7 2 1 0
Dezmon Patmon 4 2 0 0
TE
Jack Doyle 37 16 5 0
Mo Alie-Cox 35 17 2 0
Kylen Granson 12 5 1 0
HB
Jonathan Taylor 54 19 7 21
Nyheim Hines 18 12 3 2
Total 64 36 31 26

Monitor James Robinson‘s health: The Jaguars' star running back missed most of Week 8 and all of Week 9 with a calf injury. He was questionable heading into the week and split playing time with Carlos Hyde rather than seeing his usual number of snaps. He was still relatively effective on his carries, but the rest of the offense was not. It will be worth keeping an eye on practice reports this upcoming week before deciding how much to trust Robinson in Week 11.

T.Y. Hilton is back: The veteran wide receiver has missed most of the season with various injuries. When he’s been healthy, he’s split playing time with another wide receiver in three-receiver sets. He took nearly all of the snaps in such sets in this game, leading to his first outing with over 50% of offensive snaps. This didn’t lead to much production, with just one catch for five yards, but he did see five targets. The increased usage could lead to good games out of Hilton in the future.

Start Dan Arnold: If you’ve read any of my articles in the past month, you’ve heard that Arnold should be added off the waiver wire and started. He’s still available in 74% of ESPN leagues, and he keeps producing. He caught five passes for 67 yards, with no other Jaguar receiver above 35 yards. This was his third straight game above 60 yards. He doesn’t have as much touchdown upside as other tight ends, but his floor is higher than most.

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots 

Coming soon…

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys

  • Ezekiel Elliott: 14 carries, 41 yards, 2 TD, (28.6% first-down percentage), 3 receptions, 15 receiving yards
  • CeeDee Lamb: 6 receptions, 94 yards, 2 TD, (5 avoided tackles), 1 carry, 12 rushing yards
Atlanta Falcons Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Russell Gage 35 18 3 0
Tajae Sharpe 31 17 1 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 23 15 6 0
Christian Blake 17 7 1 0
Frank Darby 12 5 3 0
TE
Kyle Pitts 33 21 7 0
Hayden Hurst 22 8 0 0
Parker Hesse 19 7 0 0
HB
Wayne Gallman 23 7 1 15
Mike Davis 20 12 1 4
Cordarrelle Patterson 15 9 2 4
Total 54 29 25 24

 

Dallas Cowboys Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Amari Cooper 51 33 4 0
Michael Gallup 41 21 5 0
CeeDee Lamb 32 22 8 0
Noah Brown 28 9 1 0
Malik Turner 23 8 1 0
Cedrick Wilson 1 1 0 0
TE
Dalton Schultz 51 30 2 0
Sean McKeon 36 10 2 0
Jeremy Sprinkle 27 4 0 0
HB
Ezekiel Elliott 38 17 3 14
Tony Pollard 32 14 7 11
Corey Clement 13 3 1 6
Total 77 37 34 35

Reason to be concerned about Cowboys' wide receivers: Michael Gallup returned to the starting lineup for Dallas after suffering a calf strain in Week 1. This led to a constant rotation among the Cowboys' top three wide receivers. They used a lot of two-tight end sets due to building an insurmountable lead. As such, none of the wide receivers were above 75% of offensive snaps through the first half.

This wasn’t a problem for CeeDee Lamb this week, but it could be harder to have these high ceiling games with fewer routes run in future weeks. These three receivers are all probably still worth starting most weeks, but their fantasy production just won’t be as high.

Lamb suffered an arm contusion late in the game and will be evaluated tomorrow. If he ends up missing time, then Amari Cooper and Gallup would go back to being on the field for 80%-plus of snaps.

Drop Mike Davis: Starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson suffered what is believed to be a mild high-ankle sprain. He returned to the game briefly but didn’t end up playing in the second half. Wayne Gallman took over as the primary rusher while Davis saw a slightly increased role on passing downs.

If Patterson ends up missing any time, then Gallman would be a waiver wire target. Regardless of his health, Davis can be released. He hasn’t been a top-24 fantasy running back since Week 2, and it would require multiple injuries for him to see significant carries again.

Monitor the Hayden Hurst injury: Hurst suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the game. His playing time was already on the decline in favor of more three-wide receiver sets. If Hurst ends up missing any significant time, it would increase the odds of a wide receiver having a good game.

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans 

Coming soon…

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets 

Coming soon…

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team 

Coming soon…

Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals

Coming soon…

Minnesota VikingsLos Angeles Chargers 

Coming soon…

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers

Coming soon…

Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos 

Coming soon…

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders 

Coming soon…

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers 

Coming soon…

