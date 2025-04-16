2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Top 250

2SXRPAE FILE - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs a route during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season.
  • Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points among running backs in 2024, Robinson was more consistent.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.
Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

With the NFL draft one week away, it’s time for an updated 2025 fantasy football rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and the teammates they left behind.

Rookie landing spots will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, as well as ADP once it stabilizes. For now, 36 rookies land in the top 250.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 16
Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

RankPositionNameTeamPosition Rank
1WRJa'Marr ChaseBengalsWR1
2WRJustin JeffersonVikingsWR2
3RBBijan RobinsonFalconsRB1
4WRPuka NacuaRamsWR3
5RBSaquon BarkleyEaglesRB2
6WRCeeDee LambCowboysWR4
7WRAmon-Ra St. BrownLionsWR5
8RBJahmyr GibbsLionsRB3
9RBAshton JeantyRookieRB4
10WRBrian Thomas Jr.JaguarsWR6
11WRNico CollinsTexansWR7
12TEBrock BowersRaidersTE1
13WRMalik NabersGiantsWR8
14RBDe'Von AchaneDolphinsRB5
15TETrey McBrideCardinalsTE2
16WRA.J. BrownEaglesWR9
17RBBucky IrvingBuccaneersRB6
18QBJosh AllenBillsQB1
19QBLamar JacksonRavensQB2
20WRDrake LondonFalconsWR10
21RBChristian McCaffrey49ersRB7
22RBDerrick HenryRavensRB8
23RBJosh JacobsPackersRB9
24RBOmarion HamptonRookieRB10
25WRTee HigginsBengalsWR11
26QBJayden DanielsCommandersQB3
27WRLadd McConkeyChargersWR12
28RBJonathan TaylorColtsRB11
29RBKyren WilliamsRamsRB12
30RBKenneth Walker IIISeahawksRB13
31WRGarrett WilsonJetsWR13
32QBJalen HurtsEaglesQB4
33TEGeorge Kittle49ersTE3
34WRTyreek HillDolphinsWR14
35WRTerry McLaurinCommandersWR15
36RBJoe MixonTexansRB14
37RBJames CookBillsRB15
38RBBreece HallJetsRB16
39RBChase BrownBengalsRB17
40RBAlvin KamaraSaintsRB18
41WRDavante AdamsRamsWR16
42RBChuba HubbardPanthersRB19
43WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawksWR17
44WRD.J. MooreBearsWR18
45WRMike EvansBuccaneersWR19
46WRChris GodwinBuccaneersWR20
47RBTreVeyon HendersonRookieRB20
48RBJames ConnerCardinalsRB21
49WRRashee RiceChiefsWR21
50RBQuinshon JudkinsRookieRB22
51RBKaleb JohnsonRookieRB23
52RBCam SkatteboRookieRB24
53WRMarvin Harrison Jr.CardinalsWR22
54WRDeVonta SmithEaglesWR23
55WRTetairoa McMillanRookieWR24
56WRXavier WorthyChiefsWR25
57WRZay FlowersRavensWR26
58QBJoe BurrowBengalsQB5
59WRChris OlaveSaintsWR27
60TESam LaPortaLionsTE4
61WRCourtland SuttonBroncosWR28
62WRJaylen WaddleDolphinsWR29
63RBDavid MontgomeryLionsRB25
64RBJaylen WarrenSteelersRB26
65RBTony PollardTitansRB27
66WRJordan AddisonVikingsWR30
67WRBrandon Aiyuk49ersWR31
68WRJameson WilliamsLionsWR32
69TET.J. HockensonVikingsTE5
70WRLuther Burden IIIRookieWR33
71WREmeka EgbukaRookieWR34
72WRMatthew GoldenRookieWR35
73WRJerry JeudyBrownsWR36
74WRDeebo Samuel Sr.CommandersWR37
75QBPatrick MahomesChiefsQB6
76WRD.K. MetcalfSteelersWR38
77WRRome OdunzeBearsWR39
78WRTravis HunterRookieWR40
79WRJakobi MeyersRaidersWR41
80TEJonnu SmithDolphinsTE6
81WRCooper KuppSeahawksWR42
82WRJauan Jennings49ersWR43
83RBNajee HarrisChargersRB28
84TETravis KelceChiefsTE7
85RBAaron Jones Sr.VikingsRB29
86TETyler WarrenRookieTE8
87RBIsiah PachecoChiefsRB30
88RBTyrone Tracy Jr.GiantsRB31
89RBRhamondre StevensonPatriotsRB32
90WRGeorge PickensSteelersWR44
91RBBrian Robinson Jr.CommandersRB33
92WRCalvin RidleyTitansWR45
93RBTravis Etienne Jr.JaguarsRB34
94RBDylan SampsonRookieRB35
95RBJordan MasonVikingsRB36
96TEMark AndrewsRavensTE9
97RBD'Andre SwiftBearsRB37
98WRKhalil ShakirBillsWR46
99RBZach CharbonnetSeahawksRB38
100WRStefon DiggsPatriotsWR47
101QBBaker MayfieldBuccaneersQB7
102WRRashid ShaheedSaintsWR48
103WRJayden HigginsRookieWR49
104QBBo NixBroncosQB8
105RBRachaad WhiteBuccaneersRB39
106WRElic AyomanorRookieWR50
107QBBrock Purdy49ersQB9
108WRJayden ReedPackersWR51
109TEDavid NjokuBrownsTE10
110RBTank BigsbyJaguarsRB40
111QBKyler MurrayCardinalsQB10
112QBJustin FieldsJetsQB11
113RBTyjae SpearsTitansRB41
114QBJustin HerbertChargersQB12
115TEColston LovelandRookieTE11
116QBJordan LovePackersQB13
117WRDarnell MooneyFalconsWR52
118TETucker KraftPackersTE12
119TEDalton KincaidBillsTE13
120TEDallas GoedertEaglesTE14
121WRChristian KirkTexansWR53
122RBJerome FordBrownsRB42
123TEJake FergusonCowboysTE15
124WRJack BechRookieWR54
125RBJavonte WilliamsCowboysRB43
126QBJared GoffLionsQB14
127RBRico DowdlePanthersRB44
128WRJosh DownsColtsWR55
129QBCaleb WilliamsBearsQB15
130RBTrey BensonCardinalsRB45
131TEEvan EngramBroncosTE16
132WRMichael Pittman Jr.ColtsWR56
133QBDrake MayePatriotsQB16
134RBTyler AllgeierFalconsRB46
135WRKeon ColemanBillsWR57
136WRJalen McMillanBuccaneersWR58
137QBDak PrescottCowboysQB17
138QBC.J. StroudTexansQB18
139RBRay DavisBillsRB47
140RBKendre MillerSaintsRB48
141QBTua TagovailoaDolphinsQB19
142TEKyle PittsFalconsTE17
143WRRicky Pearsall49ersWR59
144RBBlake CorumRamsRB49
145WRMarvin Mims Jr.BroncosWR60
146RBMarShawn LloydPackersRB50
147RBDamien MartinezRookieRB51
148WRCedric TillmanBrownsWR61
149RBDJ GiddensRookieRB52
150RBRJ HarveyRookieRB53
151WRRomeo DoubsPackersWR62
152RBDevin NealRookieRB54
153TEChig OkonkwoTitansTE18
154RBRaheem MostertRaidersRB55
155RBJaleel McLaughlinBroncosRB56
156WRAdam ThielenPanthersWR63
157QBMatthew StaffordRamsQB20
158WRTre HarrisRookieWR64
159TEHunter HenryPatriotsTE19
160WRQuentin JohnstonChargersWR65
161RBIsaac Guerendo49ersRB57
162WRJalen RoyalsRookieWR66
163RBAustin EkelerCommandersRB58
164WRRashod BatemanRavensWR67
165WRJaylin NoelRookieWR68
166TEBrenton StrangeJaguarsTE20
167WRHollywood BrownChiefsWR69
168WRAmari CooperFree AgentWR70
169RBRoschon JohnsonBearsRB59
170WRAdonai MitchellColtsWR71
171WRXavier LegettePanthersWR72
172RBJaydon BlueRookieRB60
173RBAudric EstimeBroncosRB61
174WRKeenan AllenFree AgentWR73
175WRJalen CokerPanthersWR74
176RBJ.K. DobbinsFree AgentRB62
177WRDeMario DouglasPatriotsWR75
178WRTutu AtwellRamsWR76
179WRMarquez Valdes-ScantlingSeahawksWR77
180RBTrevor EtienneRookieRB63
181RBBhayshul TutenRookieRB64
182WRMichael WilsonCardinalsWR78
183RBBrashard SmithRookieRB65
184WRAlec PierceColtsWR79
185RBBraelon AllenJetsRB66
186RBJaylen WrightDolphinsRB67
187RBJarquez HunterRookieRB68
188RBNick ChubbFree AgentRB69
189WRIsaiah BondRookieWR80
190WRKyle WilliamsRookieWR81
191WRDontayvion WicksPackersWR82
192WRXavier RestrepoRookieWR83
193DEFDenver Broncos DSTBroncosDEF1
194DEFPhiladelphia Eagles DSTEaglesDEF2
195DEFPittsburgh Steelers DSTSteelersDEF3
196DEFBaltimore Ravens DSTRavensDEF4
197DEFMinnesota Vikings DSTVikingsDEF5
198DEFHouston Texans DSTTexansDEF6
199DEFGreen Bay Packers DSTPackersDEF7
200DEFKansas City Chiefs DSTChiefsDEF8
201DEFDetroit Lions DSTLionsDEF9
202DEFBuffalo Bills DSTBillsDEF10
203DEFSeattle Seahawks DSTSeahawksDEF11
204DEFLos Angeles Chargers DSTChargersDEF12
205KJake BatesLionsK1
206KBrandon AubreyCowboysK2
207KCameron DickerChargersK3
208KChase McLaughlinBuccaneersK4
209KJason SandersDolphinsK5
210KTyler BassBillsK6
211KKa'imi FairbairnTexansK7
212KHarrison ButkerChiefsK8
213KJustin TuckerRavensK9
214KWil LutzBroncosK10
215KJake ElliottEaglesK11
216KEvan McPhersonBengalsK12
217QBTrevor LawrenceJaguarsQB21
218TEPat FreiermuthSteelersTE21
219TECade OttonBuccaneersTE22
220QBJ.J. McCarthyVikingsQB22
221TECole KmetBearsTE23
222TEZach ErtzCommandersTE24
223QBMichael Penix Jr.FalconsQB23
224QBCam WardRookieQB24
225TEMike GesickiBengalsTE25
226QBAnthony RichardsonColtsQB25
227TEIsaiah LikelyRavensTE26
228DEFSan Francisco 49ers DST49ersDEF13
229DEFMiami Dolphins DSTDolphinsDEF14
230QBGeno SmithRaidersQB26
231TEDalton SchultzTexansTE27
232QBBryce YoungPanthersQB27
233QBSam DarnoldSeahawksQB28
234KChris BoswellSteelersK13
235TEJuwan JohnsonSaintsTE28
236KZane GonzalezCommandersK14
237RBElijah MitchellChiefsRB70
238RBAntonio GibsonPatriotsRB71
239RBOllie Gordon IIRookieRB72
240WRWan'Dale RobinsonGiantsWR84
241RBA.J. DillonEaglesRB73
242WRSavion WilliamsRookieWR85
243WRKayshon BouttePatriotsWR86
244WRNoah BrownCommandersWR87
245TEElijah ArroyoRookieTE29
246QBShedeur SandersRookieQB29
247TEJa'Tavion SandersPanthersTE30
248QBAaron RodgersFree AgentQB30
249QBRussell WilsonGiantsQB31
250QBDerek CarrSaintsQB32
251TEHarold Fannin Jr.RookieTE31
252DEFTampa Bay Buccaneers DSTBuccaneersDEF15
253DEFNew York Jets DSTJetsDEF16
254TEMason TaylorRookieTE32
255KBrandon McManusPackersK15
256KJoshua KartyRamsK16
257WRJoshua PalmerBillsWR88
258TETheo JohnsonGiantsTE33
259WRBrandin CooksSaintsWR89
260WRDeAndre HopkinsRavensWR90
261WRDevaughn VeleBroncosWR91
262TENoah FantSeahawksTE34
263WRCalvin Austin IIISteelersWR92
264WRJalen TolbertCowboysWR93
265WRDyami BrownJaguarsWR94
266WROlamide ZaccheausBearsWR95
267TETyler HigbeeRamsTE35
268TETyler ConklinChargersTE36
269TENoah GrayChiefsTE37
270TEBen SinnottCommandersTE38
271WRMike WilliamsChargersWR96
272WRTreylon BurksTitansWR97
273WRGabe DavisJaguarsWR98
274WRJohn Metchie IIITexansWR99
275WRRoman WilsonSteelersWR100
276RBKenneth GainwellSteelersRB74
277RBKyle MonangaiRookieRB75
278RBMiles SandersCowboysRB76
279TEWill DisslyChargersTE39
280RBJustice HillRavensRB77
281RBDameon PierceTexansRB78
282QBJameis WinstonGiantsQB33
283QBDaniel JonesColtsQB34
284KJake Moody49ersK17
285WRTyler LockettFree AgentWR101
286QBWill LevisTitansQB35
287DEFNew England Patriots DSTPatriotsDEF17
288KWill ReichardVikingsK18
289DEFDallas Cowboys DSTCowboysDEF18
290TEMichael MayerRaidersTE40
291KYounghoe KooFalconsK19
292WRDiontae JohnsonFree AgentWR102
293DEFLos Angeles Rams DSTRamsDEF19
294QBKenny PickettBrownsQB36
295KMatt GayColtsK20
296DEFIndianapolis Colts DSTColtsDEF20
297QBMason RudolphSteelersQB37
298QBKirk CousinsFalconsQB38
299QBTyrod TaylorJetsQB39
300QBJoe Milton IIICowboysQB40
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.