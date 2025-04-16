Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Top 250

Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season.



Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season. Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points among running backs in 2024, Robinson was more consistent.



While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points among running backs in 2024, Robinson was more consistent. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

With the NFL draft one week away, it’s time for an updated 2025 fantasy football rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and the teammates they left behind.

Rookie landing spots will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, as well as ADP once it stabilizes. For now, 36 rookies land in the top 250.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 16

